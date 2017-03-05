Here’s How People Talk About Periods Around The World
From “the communists are coming” to “strawberry days” and everything in between.
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about their periods, and we heard from more than 6,000 people all over the world.
They told us about what products they typically use, what cultural myths they’ve heard about menstruation, and even what it’s like to talk openly about periods in their country.
They also sent in hundreds of slang words for periods. While this is by no means an exhaustive list, it should give you a pretty good idea of how menstruation is discussed around the world. (Note: We’ve translated many of these into English.)
1. “Lady time”
Variations: lady days, lady week
Submitted by: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK, US
2. “Time of the month”
Variations: T.O.M, Tom is in town, Tom is visiting
Submitted by: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK, US
3. “Strawberry week”
Variations: strawberry days, strawberry season
Submitted by: Austria, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Norway, Switzerland
4. “I’m with Andrew, the one that comes once a month”
Translated from Spanish: “Andrés, el que viene cada mes” (rhyme)
Submitted by: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Perú, Venezuela
5. “Aunt flow”
Variations: aunt flo, auntie flow
Submitted by: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Taiwan, UK, US
6. “I’m with uncle Chico”
Submitted by: Brazil
7. “I’m on the rag”
Variations: I’ve got the rags, ragging, on the cloth
Submitted by: Australia, Belize, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, UK, US Belgium, Belize, Iceland
8. “The monthly party”
Submitted by: Netherlands
9. “The communists are in the funhouse”
Variations: the communists are visiting, the communists are in the hallway
Submitted by: Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Sweden, UK, US
10. “The Russians have arrived”
Submitted by: Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Romania
11. “Japan is attacking”
Variations: Japan has arrived, Japanese flag days
Submitted by: Australia, Canada, Germany, Finland, New Zealand, Spain, UK, US
12. “The English have landed”
Variations: the English have disembarked, the British have landed
Submitted by: Belgium, Canada, France
13. “I’m untouchable”
Submitted by: India, Nepal
14. “I’m dirty”
Submitted by: Fiji, India, Pakistan, Tunisia
15. “The egg yolk has dropped to the bottom”
Variations: I’ve got the yolks
Submitted by: Albania, Netherlands
16. “It all came down”
Variations: it came down, it’s coming down
Submitted by: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay
17. “The ruler”
Variations: the ruler is here, i’m with the ruler
Submitted by: Chile, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Panama, Puerto Rico, Spain, Venezuela
18. “The motherland is bleeding”
Variations: the homeland is bleeding, the motherland is crying blood
Submitted by: Turkey
19. “The rooster sang to you yesterday”
Submitted by: Puerto Rico
20. “I have guests”
Variations: I have friends visiting, the guests are here, I have a visitor here
Submitted by: Georgia, Romania, Malta, Russia
21. “The painters are in”
Variations: the painters are in the hallway, the decorators are in
Submitted by: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, UK
22. “I have it “
Variations: I got it
Submitted by: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Serbia, Macedonia
23. “Red sea”
Submitted by: Australia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Portugal, UK, US
24. “Shark week”
Submitted by: Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, UK, US
25. “Satan’s waterfall”
Submitted by: Australia, Canada, UK, US
26. “Riding the red river”
Submitted by: Australia, Canada, Cyprus, Italy, Trinidad and Tobago, UK, US
27. “Surfing the crimson wave”
Submitted by: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK, US
28. “I’m on my rules”
Variations: I’ve got the rules, on my rules
Submitted by: Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany
29. “Red army”
Submitted by: Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Romania, Russia
30. “Lingonberry week”
Submitted by: Finland, Sweden
31. “On the blob”
Variations: I’ve got my blob, the blob
Submitted by: Australia, Ireland, Kenya, New Zealand, UK
32. “The monthly visitor”
Submitted by: Australia, Canada, Philippines, Singapore, US
33. “Santa claus has come”
Submitted by: Hungary, Romania
34. “I’m sick.”
Variations: I’m unwell, I have the sickness, I’m getting sick
Submitted by: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Chile, Ecuador, Morocco, India, Romania, Spain, Turkey
35. “The red Ferrari is here”
Variations: the red Ferrari is parked outside, aunty in the red Ferrari
Submitted by: Netherlands, South Africa
36. “The curse”
Submitted by: UK, US
37. “I’ve got a pile of old, useless junk.”
Variations: I’ve got pile of unused stuff, pile of rubbish, i’ve got old stuff
Submitted by: Czech Republic, Slovakia
38. “Flying the red flag”
Variations: the red flag, raising the red flag
Submitted by: Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Guyana, Lithuania, Netherlands, Philippines, US
39. “Moon time”
Variations: moon sickness, moon week
Submitted by: Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, US
40. “I’ve got my things”
Submitted by: Austria, Croatia, France, Italy
41. “I’ve been stopped”
Variations: I’m on stop, I’m at the stop, I’m on hold, i’m stopped at the red light
Submitted by: Romania
42. “Monthly oil change”
Submitted by: Germany, Hungary, Netherlands
43. “Big aunt”
Submitted by: China, Hong Kong, Malaysia
44. “The soccer team is playing at home (in red jerseys)”
Variations: the football team is wearing red, our team is playing at home
Submitted by: Cyprus, Portugal
45. “I’m on my days”
Variations: those days, my red days, on my days, I’ve got my days
Submitted by: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Germany, Kosovo, Latvia, Mexico, South Africa, Sweden
46. “Aunt rosie is coming to visit”
Submitted by: Germany, Iceland, Switzerland
47. “Granny is coming in the red car.”
Submitted by: South Africa
48. “My monthlies”
Submitted by: Australia, Canada, Finland, Georgia, Iceland, Maldives, UK, India
49. “I’ve got my chums”
Variations: the chums, chumming
Submitted by: India
50. “The tomato has come down”
Submitted by: Spain
51. “My cousin from the red house”
Submitted by: Lithuania
52. “Mother nature”
Variations: mother nature’s gift, mother nature is here
Submitted by: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Israel, Latvia, New Zealand, UK, US
53. “My flowers”
Submitted by: Ireland
