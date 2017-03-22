Get Our App!
Health

27 Hilarious Tweets About the Diva Cup That Will Make You Laugh and Cringe

“Never realized how cavernous the human vagina can be until I couldn’t get my diva cup out for three hours.”

Caroline Kee
Caroline Kee
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Menstrual cups are a great, eco-friendly option for many people who have periods. But learning how to use one properly can be a process.

Menstrual cups are a great, eco-friendly option for many people who have periods. But learning how to use one properly can be a process.

Instagram: @plannedparenthood

1. First, there’s the insertion part:

Twitter: @yeaiguessidk
2.

Twitter: @_SayAndrea
3.

Twitter: @iwasborngood
4.

Twitter: @Gaby_Moss
5.

Twitter: @heykaylabeth
6.

Twitter: @karataylorr
7.

Twitter: @ErinChack
8.

Twitter: @bikinipanini
9.

Twitter: @nahturrlee

10. Then come the unexpected struggles while wearing it:

Twitter: @mgnmnwtz
11.

Twitter: @pottiiemouthgod
12.

Twitter: @ellestaios
13.

Twitter: @sendmorecops
14.

Twitter: @twistedsolo
15.

Twitter: @trophyhuman

16. And taking it out isn’t exactly a walk in the park either:

Twitter: @flanstar5000
17.

Twitter: @jawboneknife
18.

Twitter: @TeknoGeisha
19.

Twitter: @ceeonearth
20.

Twitter: @bb_sparkle
21.

Twitter: @alyssa_blair
22.

Twitter: @kinnserrific
23.

Twitter: @ilikeyouguys
24.

Twitter: @luxuryvelvets

25. But all the obstacles make success feel like a real victory:

Twitter: @thoroughlya
26.

Twitter: @angelcondansada

27. …until this happens:

Twitter: @not_intuit

