People Are Pissed That Snapchat’s Marie Curie Filter Adds A Full Face Of Makeup

These selfie filters let you “transform” into any one of these three famous women.

For instance, the filter for Frida Kahlo, renowned Mexican painter, features her trademark unibrow, red lipstick, and flower crown.

The filter for Rosa Parks, famous black civil rights activist, features one of her signature hats and glasses, and a quote: “You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right.”

And the filter for Marie Curie, the Nobel-prize winning French physicist and chemist, features beakers and a scientific explosion.