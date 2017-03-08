Get Our App!
Health

People Are Pissed That Snapchat’s Marie Curie Filter Adds A Full Face Of Makeup

“Didn’t realize eye makeup and false lashes were essential to being a baller female physicist…”

Caroline Kee
1. In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, Snapchat released three special filters celebrating Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, or Marie Curie.

These selfie filters let you “transform” into any one of these three famous women.

For instance, the filter for Frida Kahlo, renowned Mexican painter, features her trademark unibrow, red lipstick, and flower crown.

The filter for Rosa Parks, famous black civil rights activist, features one of her signature hats and glasses, and a quote: “You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right.”

And the filter for Marie Curie, the Nobel-prize winning French physicist and chemist, features beakers and a scientific explosion.

But some users have pointed out an odd detail in the Marie Curie filter: a smokey eye, false eyelashes, and complexion-smoothing makeup.

View this image ›

Twitter: @Selfies_AndCats

For anyone who isn't familiar with Marie Curie, she was a Polish-born French physicist and chemist who won the Nobel Prize twice for research on radioactivity.

View this image ›

mlahanas.de / Via commons.wikimedia.org

Curie won the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics and the 1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. She ultimately died due to radiation exposure from her research, and many regard her as a hero in the field of science.

Given her work, many felt the makeup was unnecessary.

View this image ›

Twitter: @MarrowNator

View this image ›

Courtesy of Patrick Del Valle / Via Snapchat

View this image ›

Twitter: @arb

View this image ›

Twitter: @LindseyCBowers

Some felt the added makeup in the filter was counterintuitive to the point of International Women's Day.

View this image ›

Twitter: @Lghara93

View this image ›

Twitter: @katefordays

View this image ›

Photo courtesy of Kimberly Lu / Via Snapchat

11. Snapchat has been under fire before for its filters — in 2016, the app released “Bob Marley” and “anime” filters which users criticized for being racially insensitive.

Twitter: @asooma

Twitter: @limb_light

 

People claimed the Bob Marley selfie lense was highly distasteful and counted as a form of blackface. Likewise, users complained that the anime filter was an example of yellowface — to which Snapchat responded by removing the filter permanently.

In addition to these promotional filters, BuzzFeed News reported last May that users are complaining about many of the app’s normal filters because they appear to favor light skin tones or make faces lighter.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Snapchat, who said they had no comments at the moment.

View this image ›

Twitter: @jxyani

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Snapchat for comment.

And as for what Marie Curie would have to say about this? It's safe to assume she'd probably be too busy making history in her lab to notice...

View this image ›

Twitter: @katefordays

View this image ›

Twitter: @katefordays

