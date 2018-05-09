Ebola virus has infected two people and possibly killed as many as 17 in the country's northwestern region.

It is the country's ninth Ebola outbreak since the disease was first discovered in a small village in the DRC (then known as Zaire) in 1976. The deadly disease is hitting the town of Bikoro in the country's Equateur province. The new outbreak was declared after laboratory results confirmed two cases of Ebola, according to a press release from the World Health Organization (WHO). "Our country is facing a new epidemic of Ebola that is a public health emergency of international concern," the Ministry of Health stated in a letter to the country's population, posted on twitter by Dr. Oly Ilunga, the Minister of Public Health. It has been less than one year since the country's last Ebola outbreak. In 2017, eight people were infected and four died of the disease. The 2014–2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa (pictured above) was the worst in history and the first-ever epidemic, affecting multiple countries, including some cases in the US in travelers. There were 28,616 cases and 11,310 deaths overall in that outbreak.

The Ministry of Health sent samples from five patients to the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale in Kinshasa, and two out of the five tested positive for the Zaire strain of Ebola virus disease (EVD). However, Ebola is only one type of viral hemorrhagic fever, so it is still not clear whether the other cases and deaths are also from Ebola or another illness. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), health officials in the DRC are in the process of collecting additional specimens for testing. Ebola virus disease (EVD), formerly known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever, is caused by a virus spread through blood and bodily fluids from infected humans or animals, primarily bats and monkeys. The early signs of Ebola — fatigue, fever, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea — can be easy to confuse with the flu or malaria. But it can also cause severe hemorrhaging (bleeding or bruising), often resulting in death. The average Ebola case fatality rate is around 50%, but it can be as high as 90%.

According to the WHO, the health facilities in Bikoro "have very limited functionality and rely on international organizations to provide supplies that frequently stock out." So the DRC government is teaming up with the WHO and Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) to scale up operations and strengthen relief efforts. The WHO said it is relying on the same response model used during the 2017 Ebola outbreak, where international agencies were able to step in immediately (pictured above) to support the DRC and control the outbreak within two months. “Our top priority is to get to Bikoro to work alongside the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and partners to reduce the loss of life and suffering related to this new Ebola virus disease outbreak [...] Working with partners and responding early and in a coordinated way will be vital to containing this deadly disease,” said Dr Peter Salama, WHO Deputy Director-General for Emergency Preparedness and Response, in the news release.

Treatment for Ebola usually involves a combination of intense supportive care in the hospital (IV fluids, electrolytes, oxygen) and treating any related complications or infections, according to the WHO. Whether or not a patient recovers from Ebola depends on both the quality of supportive care and the patient’s immune system or pre-existing health issues. The earlier the patient receives supportive care, the better their chances of survival. Many people who recover go on to suffer from chronic health problems, such as joint pain or eye problems. However, they will develop antibodies that last for at least 10 years, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There is no specific treatment, cure, or vaccine for Ebola. Since the 2014 epidemic, researchers have been working on an experimental vaccine called rVSV-ZEBOV. As of 2017, the vaccine was shown to be somewhat effective in protecting against Ebola but the extent of the protection was uncertain. It was not deployed in the 2018 outbreak. According to the WHO, there are also a number of immunological and drug therapies for Ebola in development.

