"I walk around the city a lot and catch the tube every morning, and I started to notice a lot of vandalism with penises," the art director (who wishes to remain anonymous) told BuzzFeed Health.

"It infuriated me because a lot of them were at school bus stops where kids gather, and it just shouldn't be the norm to just have your wang out, especially unprotected — I just thought it sent the wrong message," he said.

So he began to take pictures of the penises he found and kept track of their locations in a notebook, noting that the city wasn't removing any of them.