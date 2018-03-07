A 26-Year-Old Lost His Foot After An Infection With Flesh-Eating Bacteria

"They were asking me if I was around any brackish water or if I went in a lake or river and I was nowhere near any of those, I was just living my normal life here at home," Reyes says. The CDC recommends that anyone with an open skin wound avoid swimming in lakes, rivers, oceans, whirlpools, hot tubs, and swimming pools. These infections, which can be caused by several different types of bacteria, are relatively rare, particularly in people with healthy immune systems. People with weakened immune systems due to diabetes, kidney disease, cancer, or other chronic conditions may be at greater risk, according to the CDC.

Doctors believe the bacteria may have entered Reyes' body through an ingrown toenail, but Reyes said he has dealt with ingrown toenails many times before without any problem. "I don't know how the bacteria got in there because I was cleaning [the ingrown toenail] and taking care of it properly," Reyes said.

When someone develops necrotizing fasciitis, the early symptoms might not seem severe but they can progress very quickly. According to the CDC, these symptoms include tenderness, skin that feels sore or warm, red or purplish areas of swelling, ulcers, or blisters. If the infection progresses, a person may experience a fever, chills, or vomiting.

If you experience any of these symptoms or you are worried about an open wound being infected, seek medical attention right away.