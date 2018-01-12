Here's What You Need To Know About This Year's Deadly Flu Season

The 2014–2015 flu season also had an early peak with high levels of flu activity in January, Fauci says, and the predominant strain was H3N2. "If you look at the CDC's FluView Index, the infection rate for this year's season is tracking very similar to the 2014–2015 season," Brammer says. There will likely be geographical differences in this season, but the overall numbers are not abnormal when compared to past years.

So while this flu season is awful, it is not outside what we’ve seen in other years when H3N2 is the predominant strain. "The number of flu-related hospitalizations is actually lower than what we saw this time of year in 2015, so we do expect there to be fewer deaths this time around," Fauci says. The number of deaths in children this season is also much lower than last year, Fauci says, but this number could go up.

All that being said, the 2017–2018 season is nowhere near over and the flu is unpredictable — so the season could end earlier or later than expected. "Even if we are at the peak now, we still have a ways to go with flu season, so things could change in the weeks to come," Brammer says. (Flu season typically ends in March in the US.) It's up to states to report flu-related deaths and send the data to the CDC, which can take time, so experts won't know exactly how bad this season is until it's over.