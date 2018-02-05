The JUUL Is An Insanely Popular E-Cigarette, But How Bad Is It For Your Health?

"Our mission is to get adult smokers to switch away from cigarettes," Gould says. The JUUL is portable, easy to use, and delivers a cigarette-strength dose of nicotine — which makes it an attractive alternative. "JUUL was created by smokers, for smokers who want to quit smoking and haven't found success with other e-cigarettes or vape pens," Gould adds.

The stick-shaped design was also intended to appeal to smokers who were trying to quit. "The designers wanted to make a product that wouldn't visually remind people of cigarettes since they are trying to quit, but still provide the same nicotine delivery and sensory aspects of a cigarette," Gould says. The JUUL also produces minimal byproduct, so you don't blow out an obnoxious cloud of smelly smoke or vapor. This also makes it easier to use inside, although many places such as bars and restaurants have banned e-cigarettes and vapes.

"We are confident that over 500,000 smokers have replaced cigarettes with the JUUL, but that number is still growing," says Gould. However, the FDA has not approved any e-cigarette as a safe or effective method to help smokers quit, according to the American Lung Association. "We are actively engaged in clinical and nonclinical studies and going through the process of submitting applications so that we can get approved," says Gould.