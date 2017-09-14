What Do You Do To Stop Yourself From Thought Spiraling?

A "thought spiral" happens when one concerning thought or event triggers a chain of linked thoughts that keep going until you're overwhelmed with anxiety, fear, sadness, or stress.
And if you tend to spiral regularly, you know how much time and energy it can take away — which can be frustrating.
So we want to know: What are your strategies for preventing a thought cycle or breaking the chain of linked thoughts after they start?
Even though it may make you feel out of control, it's possible to stop a thought cycle as its happening and disrupt the pattern of negative thinking.
Maybe you get up and go on a walk outside or change up your environment to remove yourself.
Or maybe you stop to take a deep breath and stretch.
Maybe you have an app on your phone that helps distract you from spiraling.
Or perhaps you use a specific object, product, or device to get yourself off the path of worry.
So tell us: How do you prevent or stop a thought spiral before it takes you to a place of stress or anxiety?
We want to know all about the activities, tricks, or hacks you use — no matter how unique they seem.