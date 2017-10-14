Here's how these three systems sense movement and balance: "Your eyes allow you to see that you're moving, the nerves in the muscles and joints of your extremities allow you to feel that you're moving, and the inner ear has canals with fluid that moves around and this allows the body to perceive motion," Feldman says. All of these send the sensory information to your brain, which then tells you that you are moving.

Motion sickness typically occurs when only one or two of those centers (usually the inner ear) sense you are moving, Rosenman says, and the other(s) do not — so there's a mismatch in communication to the brain. "Your brain gets confused because it's getting mixed signals and sensing this abnormal movement, which results in nausea or vomiting," Feldman says.

Why? Well, this is just how the body responds to the conflicting sensory information, the experts say, and motion sickness is a complex syndrome with a variety of symptoms. These include dizziness, sweating, headache, fatigue, and general uneasiness. It can happens in cars, boats, planes, and also from 3D movies or video games (we'll explain that in a bit).