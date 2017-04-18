Here's How To Get Free, Confidential STI Testing

Regular STI screening is recommended for many people, for obvious reasons stated at the beginning of this article; and insurance plans must cover the cost of certain preventive STI screenings (with no copay) in order to be compliant with Affordable Care Act (for now). To find out which screenings are recommended for you, you can check out the recommendations from the US Preventive Services Task Force. Anything that's graded A or B is considered a preventive health service, says Frasure-Williams, so you don’t have to pay any fees or a copay for these if they apply to you.

Your insurance might only cover annual screenings for certain STIs, and any additional tests might require a copay. If you have symptoms, that might technically be an STI "test" rather than a "screening." It should still be covered by insurance, but you may have a copay. All of the USPSTF screenings agree with the CDC guidelines, and some of the most basic recommendations for cisgender men and women include:

* If you’re a woman under 25 and you have sex with men or women, you should get a chlamydia test and gonorrhea test every year.

* If you’re a woman 25 or older AND you have either a new partner or multiple partners (of either gender), you should get a chlamydia test and gonorrhea test every year.

* If you’re a man who has sex with men (MSM), you should be tested for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis at least once a year.

* All men who have sex with men should get a baseline screening for hepatitis B if they are unvaccinated or if they aren’t sure if they’ve been vaccinated.

* Everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 should get an HIV test at least once in their lives. You may need to be screened more often based on your risk factors.