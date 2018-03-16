The Bottled Water You Buy Could Be Full Of Plastic Particles, But Don't Panic

While bottled water is often marketed to consumers as the purest form of H2O, the new evidence suggests otherwise.

"We found microplastics in 93% of the samples, and on average there were 325 particles per liter in the bottles we tested, which ranged from zero to 10,000 particles," said Molly Bingham, founder and CEO of Orb Media, the non-profit journalism organization that teamed up with researchers to analyze the water. They looked at 259 bottles of water sampled from 19 different locations in nine countries around the world, and found the plastic particles, which are made up of polypropylene, nylon, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

"This was really the first global assessment of microplastics in bottled water," Dr. Sherri Mason, the study supervisor, told BuzzFeed Health. The level of contamination is similar to what would be found if you sampled open water, according to the report.

The water came from 11 leading brands, including big names like Aquafina (PepsiCo), Dasani (Coca-Cola), Evian (Danone), Nestlé Pure Life (Nestlé), and San Pellegrino (Nestlé). The World Health Organization launched a public health review into the potential risks of plastic in drinking water after the report was released.

But what are microplastics, where do they come from, and are they actually bad for your health? We spoke to several environmental health experts to find out.