4 More People Have Died In The E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine Lettuce

The mysterious E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce is not over just yet, with four additional deaths and dozens of new cases, the CDC announced Friday.

So far, a total of 197 people have gotten sick and five people have died after becoming infected with E. coli O157:H7, according to the most recent update from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which was published on Friday. Since the last case count on May 16, four more deaths were reported — these were in Arkansas, California, Minnesota, and New York. There were also 25 additional cases reported and the outbreak now spans across 35 states.

However, most of the new cases are people who got sick two or three weeks ago, when the contaminated romaine lettuce was still available for sale and in people's homes, the CDC reported. There can be a lag in reporting these cases and deaths to the CDC from local health departments. A portion of the people who became sick did not report eating any romaine lettuce, but instead came into direct contact or cared for someone who was sick with E. coli.

Escherichia coli (E. coli) are bacteria commonly found in the digestive tracts of humans and animals. Most types of E. coli are harmless, but some strains are pathogenic, meaning they can cause diarrhea or other illnesses. The strain in this outbreak is called E. coli O157:H7 and it's particularly bad because the bacteria produce a potentially life-threatening toxin. These toxin-carrying bacteria are called Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, or STEC.

Most strains cause severe diarrhea and cramping, but some can cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and kidney problems, according to the CDC. You can get exposed to E. coli from contaminated water or food, or through contact with sick people or their fecal material.