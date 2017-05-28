Sections

Health

Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?

Are you team spray or cream?

Posted on
Caroline Kee
Caroline Kee
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. First things first, how often do you wear sunscreen?

    Every single day
    Only when it's sunny outside
    Only when I know I'll be out in the sun for a long time
    Only when I go to the pool or beach
    Whenever I remember to use it
    Never

  1. 2. What's the main reason why you wear sunscreen?

    So I don't get burned
    So I don't get a tan
    So I don't get skin damage (wrinkles, sun spots)
    To prevent skin cancer
    Because my parents/friends/significant others tell me to
    Because everyone else uses it
    Basically all of these reasons

  1. 3. What type of sunscreen do you prefer?

    Lotion or cream
    Spray
    Stick
    Wipes
    Powder
    Gel
    Something else

  1. 4. Which SPF do you most often use?

    10 or less
    15
    30
    50+
    100+

  1. 5. Do you use a different SPF for your face than you do for the rest of your body?

    Yes, I use a higher SPF on my face
    Yes, I use a lower SPF on my face
    Nope, I just use one SPF for everything

  1. 6. When do you apply your sunscreen?

    Within an hour before I go in the sun
    Right before I go in the sun
    Once I'm already in the sun
    Once I feel myself burning
    I just use it when I remember

  1. 7. How often do you reapply sunscreen when you're out in the sun all day?

    Every 30 minutes
    Every hour
    Every two hours
    Every three hours or more
    I don't reapply

  1. 8. Do you reapply after going in the water?

    Yes
    No
    Only if I remember

  1. 9. If you didn't wear sunscreen, would you burn?

    Yes, almost immediately
    Eventually I would
    Only if I'm at the beach
    No, I never burn

  1. 10. Do you use a higher SPF when you go to the beach or a very sunny place?

    Yes
    No

  1. 11. Where do you apply the most sunscreen?

    My face
    My chest
    My arms
    My legs
    I apply the same amount all over my body

  1. 12. If you use spray sunscreen, do you rub it in?

    Yes, always
    Sometimes
    Never
    I don't use spray

  1. 13. Do you use sunscreen on your lips?

    Yes
    Sometimes
    No, that's a thing?

  1. 14. Does the brand of sunscreen matter to you?

    Yes, I'm very loyal to one brand
    I prefer one brand, but I'll use others
    Nope, brand doesn't matter

  1. 15. Do you pay attention to the ingredients in your sunscreen?

    No, just the SPF
    Yes, I try to stay away from certain ingredients that irritate my skin
    Yes, I try to stay away from certain ingredients that I've heard are bad for you
    I literally don't even look at the label

  1. 16. How much do you usually spend on one bottle of sunscreen?

    $10 or less
    $20–$30
    $30–$50
    $50 or above
    I don't buy sunscreen

  1. 17. If you didn't have any sunscreen, would you still go out in the sun?

    Hell to the no
    Only for a little bit
    I'd go until I felt myself burning

Caroline Kee is a health writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Caroline Kee at caroline.kee@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

