-
1. First things first, how often do you wear sunscreen?Every single dayOnly when it's sunny outsideOnly when I know I'll be out in the sun for a long timeOnly when I go to the pool or beachWhenever I remember to use itNever
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
1. First things first, how often do you wear sunscreen?
-
vote votesEvery single day
-
vote votesOnly when it's sunny outside
-
vote votesOnly when I know I'll be out in the sun for a long time
-
vote votesOnly when I go to the pool or beach
-
vote votesWhenever I remember to use it
-
vote votesNever
-
2. What's the main reason why you wear sunscreen?So I don't get burnedSo I don't get a tanSo I don't get skin damage (wrinkles, sun spots)To prevent skin cancerBecause my parents/friends/significant others tell me toBecause everyone else uses itBasically all of these reasons
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
2. What's the main reason why you wear sunscreen?
-
vote votesSo I don't get burned
-
vote votesSo I don't get a tan
-
vote votesSo I don't get skin damage (wrinkles, sun spots)
-
vote votesTo prevent skin cancer
-
vote votesBecause my parents/friends/significant others tell me to
-
vote votesBecause everyone else uses it
-
vote votesBasically all of these reasons
-
3. What type of sunscreen do you prefer?Lotion or creamSprayStickWipesPowderGelSomething else
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
3. What type of sunscreen do you prefer?
-
vote votesLotion or cream
-
vote votesSpray
-
vote votesStick
-
vote votesWipes
-
vote votesPowder
-
vote votesGel
-
vote votesSomething else
-
4. Which SPF do you most often use?10 or less153050+100+
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
4. Which SPF do you most often use?
-
vote votes10 or less
-
vote votes15
-
vote votes30
-
vote votes50+
-
vote votes100+
-
5. Do you use a different SPF for your face than you do for the rest of your body?Yes, I use a higher SPF on my faceYes, I use a lower SPF on my faceNope, I just use one SPF for everything
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
5. Do you use a different SPF for your face than you do for the rest of your body?
-
vote votesYes, I use a higher SPF on my face
-
vote votesYes, I use a lower SPF on my face
-
vote votesNope, I just use one SPF for everything
-
6. When do you apply your sunscreen?Within an hour before I go in the sunRight before I go in the sunOnce I'm already in the sunOnce I feel myself burningI just use it when I remember
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
6. When do you apply your sunscreen?
-
vote votesWithin an hour before I go in the sun
-
vote votesRight before I go in the sun
-
vote votesOnce I'm already in the sun
-
vote votesOnce I feel myself burning
-
vote votesI just use it when I remember
-
7. How often do you reapply sunscreen when you're out in the sun all day?Every 30 minutesEvery hourEvery two hoursEvery three hours or moreI don't reapply
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
7. How often do you reapply sunscreen when you're out in the sun all day?
-
vote votesEvery 30 minutes
-
vote votesEvery hour
-
vote votesEvery two hours
-
vote votesEvery three hours or more
-
vote votesI don't reapply
-
8. Do you reapply after going in the water?YesNoOnly if I remember
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
8. Do you reapply after going in the water?
-
vote votesYes
-
vote votesNo
-
vote votesOnly if I remember
-
9. If you didn't wear sunscreen, would you burn?Yes, almost immediatelyEventually I wouldOnly if I'm at the beachNo, I never burn
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
9. If you didn't wear sunscreen, would you burn?
-
vote votesYes, almost immediately
-
vote votesEventually I would
-
vote votesOnly if I'm at the beach
-
vote votesNo, I never burn
-
10. Do you use a higher SPF when you go to the beach or a very sunny place?YesNo
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
10. Do you use a higher SPF when you go to the beach or a very sunny place?
-
vote votesYes
-
vote votesNo
-
11. Where do you apply the most sunscreen?My faceMy chestMy armsMy legsI apply the same amount all over my body
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
11. Where do you apply the most sunscreen?
-
vote votesMy face
-
vote votesMy chest
-
vote votesMy arms
-
vote votesMy legs
-
vote votesI apply the same amount all over my body
-
12. If you use spray sunscreen, do you rub it in?Yes, alwaysSometimesNeverI don't use spray
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
12. If you use spray sunscreen, do you rub it in?
-
vote votesYes, always
-
vote votesSometimes
-
vote votesNever
-
vote votesI don't use spray
-
13. Do you use sunscreen on your lips?YesSometimesNo, that's a thing?
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
13. Do you use sunscreen on your lips?
-
vote votesYes
-
vote votesSometimes
-
vote votesNo, that's a thing?
-
14. Does the brand of sunscreen matter to you?Yes, I'm very loyal to one brandI prefer one brand, but I'll use othersNope, brand doesn't matter
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
14. Does the brand of sunscreen matter to you?
-
vote votesYes, I'm very loyal to one brand
-
vote votesI prefer one brand, but I'll use others
-
vote votesNope, brand doesn't matter
-
15. Do you pay attention to the ingredients in your sunscreen?No, just the SPFYes, I try to stay away from certain ingredients that irritate my skinYes, I try to stay away from certain ingredients that I've heard are bad for youI literally don't even look at the label
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
15. Do you pay attention to the ingredients in your sunscreen?
-
vote votesNo, just the SPF
-
vote votesYes, I try to stay away from certain ingredients that irritate my skin
-
vote votesYes, I try to stay away from certain ingredients that I've heard are bad for you
-
vote votesI literally don't even look at the label
-
16. How much do you usually spend on one bottle of sunscreen?$10 or less$20–$30$30–$50$50 or aboveI don't buy sunscreen
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
16. How much do you usually spend on one bottle of sunscreen?
-
vote votes$10 or less
-
vote votes$20–$30
-
vote votes$30–$50
-
vote votes$50 or above
-
vote votesI don't buy sunscreen
-
17. If you didn't have any sunscreen, would you still go out in the sun?Hell to the noOnly for a little bitI'd go until I felt myself burning
Do You Use Sunscreen Like Everyone Else?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
17. If you didn't have any sunscreen, would you still go out in the sun?
-
vote votesHell to the no
-
vote votesOnly for a little bit
-
vote votesI'd go until I felt myself burning
Caroline Kee is a health writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Caroline Kee at caroline.kee@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.