Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy The Morning-After Pill On Amazon

It's unclear whether these vendors are actual pharmacies or just people re-selling expired products. Either way, most of them do not seem reputable. For example, one vendor is called "Plan B," — but the real Plan B One-Step is made by Teva Pharmaceuticals, and they don't sell their products on Amazon — they only sell Plan B One-Step at authorized retailers.

"They might be cheaper on Amazon, but they aren't from reputable vendors — so buyer beware," board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Alyssa Dweck, author of The Complete A to Z for Your V, told BuzzFeed Health.

According to Motherboard, Jeremy notified Amazon of the situation and left a claim with the FDA; he was offered a refund and the product has been removed. However, Opcicon still appears on Amazon through other vendors. There's no way of knowing if the product sold from these retailers is expired — or if it even has an expiration date on the box.