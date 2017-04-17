In case you missed sex education class, let's briefly go over how getting pregnant works. The most common way a person gets pregnant is through unprotected vaginal intercourse, when the penis ejaculates semen into the vagina.

The semen contains sperm, which travels up the vaginal canal, through the cervix, and into the uterus. If there's an egg present in the uterus, then the sperm can fertilize it. Once the fertilized egg implants in the lining of the uterus, voilà — you're pregnant.

But the question remains: Could sperm still enter the vagina and cause a pregnancy without the whole penis-in-vagina sex preamble? And we aren't talking about insemination or IVF – we're focusing on the crazy mishaps and accidents that could maybe technically theoretically lead to pregnancy.