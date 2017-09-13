Puppies Might Be Causing A Diarrheal Illness Outbreak In Seven States

Campylobacteriosis is the infection caused by the Campylobacter bacteria, and it infects up to 1.3 million people each year. "The typical symptoms include diarrhea, fever, nausea, and abdominal cramping. But some people who get infected, especially healthy adults with robust immune systems, might not have any symptoms at all," Philip Tierno, PhD, clinical professor of Microbiology and Pathology at NYU Langone told BuzzFeed News.

The illness usually lasts for one week and almost all people recover without any specific treatment. "The immunosuppressed, such as HIV-positive individuals or cancer or transplant patients, might experience more severe symptoms or develop an infection that requires medical treatment," Tierno says. Pregnant women, young children, and the elderly are also more susceptible. And in very rare cases, it can be fatal, says Tierno.

In either case, you won’t know if you have Campylobacter unless you get examined by a doctor. "Many people will get sick and say, 'Oh, I have food poisoning' or something, but you don't know exactly what caused your symptoms unless a doctor tests your stool sample," Tierno says. So if you're concerned, maybe go get checked out.