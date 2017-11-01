-
1. How would you describe your sleep overall?Amazing and restfulIt's good, but could be betterIt's okayIt's pretty poor and inconsistentIt's so bad I'm not even sure I should call it "sleep"
Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?
2. Have you been diagnosed with any sleep disorders?Yes, I have multiple sleep disordersYea, only one thoughI was at some point in my life, but not anymoreNo, but I should probably get checked outNope, I sleep like a baby!
3. Do you have nightmares?Yes, all the timeOccasionallyOnly if I'm really upset or stressed outNeverI'm not sure because I forget as soon as I wake up
4. What about night terrors?Yes, I have them regularlyOccasionally I'll get themA few times when I was a kidNever — that sounds awful!I am not sure
5. Have you ever experienced sleep paralysis?Yes, I get it all the time and it's so scary!Sometimes, but not regularlyOnce or twiceNeverI'm not sure?
6. Do you snore?Every single night, it's a big problemOccasionallyOnly if I'm sick or have a blocked noseNever, I'm quiet as a mouseI don't know!
7. Has your snoring ever woken another person up?Yes, it wakes up literally everyone within a 50 foot radiusOccasionally it'll wake up my bed partnerOnly once or twiceNo, neverI don't snore
8. Have you ever had episodes where you stopped breathing in your sleep, then started again, aka sleep apnea?Yes, I have sleep apneaA few timesNo, neverI'm not sure
9. Do you ever sleepwalk?Yes, regularlyOccasionallyA few times when I was a kidNeverI'm not sure!
10. Have you done something embarrassing in your sleep?Yes, I have so many storiesMaybe once or twiceNo, I just sleep at night...I sleep alone, so I'm not sure
11. Do you talk in your sleep?Yes, all the timeSometimes if I'm having a crazy dreamI used to when I was a kidRarelyNo — or at least no one has told me that I do.I'm not sure
12. What kind of talking?I have had full conversations in my sleepI mumble random words here and thereIt's gibberishI don't talk in my sleep
13. Have you ever eaten in your sleep?Yes, I'm a sleep-eaterI have a few timesNoThat's a thing!?
14. Do you ever get night sweats?Yes, my sheets get soakedOccasionallyOnly when I'm sick or the room is too hotNo, never
15. Do you have insomnia?Yes, it takes me forever to fall asleepYes, I wake up and can't fall back asleepOnly if I'm really stressed, anxious, or upsetI some have trouble sleeping, but not insomniaNope!
16. Do you kick or thrash around in your sleep?Yes, I basically turn into a MMA fighterSometimes I toss and turnRarelyNo, I sleep like a rockI'm not sure — how would I know?
17. Do you steal the covers when you share a bed?Yes, I am a serial blanket thiefOccasionallyOnly if I'm really coldNo, neverI'm not sure or no one has told me that I do this
18. Have your sleep issues ever bothered other people?People literally refuse to share a bed with meYes, occasionallyRarely, they aren't THAT badNo, neverI always sleep alone, so no
19. Have your sleep problems ever affected a relationship?My sleep problems have ended a relationshipYes, they've caused big problems but never led to a breakupI've annoyed my partner(s) before, but not too badNo, not at allI'm not sure
