Health

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

Calling all sleep walkers, sleep talkers, serial blanket stealers, and everyone in between.

Caroline Kee
Caroline Kee
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  2. 1. How would you describe your sleep overall?

    Tara Moore / Getty Images
    Amazing and restful
    It's good, but could be better
    It's okay
    It's pretty poor and inconsistent
    It's so bad I'm not even sure I should call it "sleep"

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 2. Have you been diagnosed with any sleep disorders?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    CBS / Giphy
    Yes, I have multiple sleep disorders
    Yea, only one though
    I was at some point in my life, but not anymore
    No, but I should probably get checked out
    Nope, I sleep like a baby!

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 3. Do you have nightmares?

    Chia-Hsin Ho / Flickr
    Yes, all the time
    Occasionally
    Only if I'm really upset or stressed out
    Never
    I'm not sure because I forget as soon as I wake up

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

ADVERTISEMENT

  2. 4. What about night terrors?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    SyFy / Giphy
    Yes, I have them regularly
    Occasionally I'll get them
    A few times when I was a kid
    Never — that sounds awful!
    I am not sure

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 5. Have you ever experienced sleep paralysis?

    Henry Fuseli / Universal Images Group / Getty Images
    Yes, I get it all the time and it's so scary!
    Sometimes, but not regularly
    Once or twice
    Never
    I'm not sure?

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 6. Do you snore?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Nickelodeon / giphy
    Every single night, it's a big problem
    Occasionally
    Only if I'm sick or have a blocked nose
    Never, I'm quiet as a mouse
    I don't know!

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 7. Has your snoring ever woken another person up?

    Image Source / Getty Images
    Yes, it wakes up literally everyone within a 50 foot radius
    Occasionally it'll wake up my bed partner
    Only once or twice
    No, never
    I don't snore

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 8. Have you ever had episodes where you stopped breathing in your sleep, then started again, aka sleep apnea?

    tommaso79 / Getty
    Yes, I have sleep apnea
    A few times
    No, never
    I'm not sure

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

ADVERTISEMENT

  2. 9. Do you ever sleepwalk?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Nickelodeon / nicksplat.com
    Yes, regularly
    Occasionally
    A few times when I was a kid
    Never
    I'm not sure!

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 10. Have you done something embarrassing in your sleep?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    ABC / Giphy
    Yes, I have so many stories
    Maybe once or twice
    No, I just sleep at night...
    I sleep alone, so I'm not sure

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 11. Do you talk in your sleep?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    FOX / simpsonsworld.com
    Yes, all the time
    Sometimes if I'm having a crazy dream
    I used to when I was a kid
    Rarely
    No — or at least no one has told me that I do.
    I'm not sure

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 12. What kind of talking?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    BuzzFeed Video / YouTube
    I have had full conversations in my sleep
    I mumble random words here and there
    It's gibberish
    I don't talk in my sleep

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 13. Have you ever eaten in your sleep?

    Artfoliophoto / Getty Images
    Yes, I'm a sleep-eater
    I have a few times
    No
    That's a thing!?

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

ADVERTISEMENT

  2. 14. Do you ever get night sweats?

    Cartoon Network / Giphy
    Yes, my sheets get soaked
    Occasionally
    Only when I'm sick or the room is too hot
    No, never

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 15. Do you have insomnia?

    Yiu Yu Hoi / Getty Images
    Yes, it takes me forever to fall asleep
    Yes, I wake up and can't fall back asleep
    Only if I'm really stressed, anxious, or upset
    I some have trouble sleeping, but not insomnia
    Nope!

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 16. Do you kick or thrash around in your sleep?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Yes, I basically turn into a MMA fighter
    Sometimes I toss and turn
    Rarely
    No, I sleep like a rock
    I'm not sure — how would I know?

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 17. Do you steal the covers when you share a bed?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Geffen Company / giphy.com
    Yes, I am a serial blanket thief
    Occasionally
    Only if I'm really cold
    No, never
    I'm not sure or no one has told me that I do this

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 18. Have your sleep issues ever bothered other people?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    FOX / Giphy
    People literally refuse to share a bed with me
    Yes, occasionally
    Rarely, they aren't THAT bad
    No, never
    I always sleep alone, so no

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

  2. 19. Have your sleep problems ever affected a relationship?

    Justin Horrocks / Getty Images
    My sleep problems have ended a relationship
    Yes, they've caused big problems but never led to a breakup
    I've annoyed my partner(s) before, but not too bad
    No, not at all
    I'm not sure

Are Your Sleep Problems Worse Than Everyone Else’s?

