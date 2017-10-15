 back to top
Health

Do You Take Care Of Yourself Like Everyone Else?

Do you take care of your body and mind or are you slacking?

Posted on
Caroline Kee
Caroline Kee
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  2. 1. Do you make an effort to drink enough water every day?

    Flashpop / Getty
    Yes, hydration is essential!
    I try to most of the time
    I usually forget to drink enough water
    I don't remember unless I’m dying of thirst

  2. 2. Do you get enough sleep at night?

    Prasit photo / Getty
    Yes, every single night!
    I try to, but usually catch up on weekends
    Once in a while, but it’s not a priority
    No, I’m super exhausted most of the time
    I'll sleep when I'm dead

  2. 3. Do you take little breaks during the workday?

    payphoto / Getty
    Yes, every day
    I try to a few times each week
    Very rarely
    No, I don't take breaks

  2. 4. How often do you ~unplug~ and take a break from your phone?

    Niran_pr / Getty
    Every single day
    Once or twice a week maybe
    Only when I go on vacation
    Only if I'm showering or sleeping
    I don't have a cellphone

  2. 5. Do you ever take breaks from going on social media?

    Thanasak Wanichpan / Getty
    Yes, every other day
    I try to once a week
    Maybe once a month
    A few times each year
    Never, I'm on it 24/7
    I don't have social media

  2. 6. How often do you stretch?

    Nolwen Cifuentes / Getty
    Every single day
    A few times each week
    Rarely
    I literally never stretch ever

  2. 7. Do you ever just let yourself cry?

    Eskemar / Getty
    All the time — like maybe every day
    Occasionally; it helps relieve tension
    Only if something upsets or bothers me
    No

  2. 8. Do you have a special hair or skin care routine that makes you feel good?

    Letizia Le Fur / Getty
    Yes, and I do it daily
    Yes, I try to do it a few times each week
    I only do it on special occasions
    Never, I leave my skin and/or hair alone

  2. 9. How often do you eat a balanced, nutritious meal?

    Westend61 / Getty
    All of my meals are balanced and nutritious
    Once a day
    A few times each week
    Maybe once or twice a month
    Never

  2. 10. How often to you spend quality time in ~nature~?

    Andrea Kamal / Getty
    Every day!
    A few times each week
    A few times each month
    A few times each year
    I barely leave the city, or wherever I live, to go outside
    What is a leaf?

  2. 11. Do you ever write your thoughts down in a journal?

    Peter Rutherhagen / Getty
    Yes, it helps me process my emotions
    Sometimes, if I need to vent or get out of my head
    No, I never feel the need to journal

  2. 12. How often do you take time to meditate?

    Peopleimages / Getty
    Daily
    Once or twice a week
    At least once a month
    A couple of times a year
    Never, I don't meditate

  2. 13. How often do you spend time with people who make you happy?

    doble.d / Getty
    Every day
    A few times each week
    A few times each month
    A few times each year
    Never

  2. 14. How often do you exercise?

    Paul Bradbury / Getty
    Daily
    A few times each week
    Once or twice a month
    Very rarely
    Never

  2. 15. Do you have a personal hobby that you really enjoy?

    Erik Witsoe / EyeEm / Getty
    Yea of course!
    Yes, but I don't have much time for it
    I'm trying out things to see what I like
    Nope

  2. 16. Do you ever take yourself on "dates"?

    Biljana Jankovic / EyeEm / Getty
    Yes, all the time!
    Sometimes, but not often
    No, I never do
    I don't, but this is a good idea and I'm going to start

