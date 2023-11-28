The Germiest Places At The Airport You'll Want To Avoid During The Holidays

If you’ve been to the airport lately, you’ve seen firsthand the chaos with air travel. And sometimes that leads to spending more time at the airport, where your chances of getting sick might increase.



“There is nothing worse than ending up sick on vacation,” said Lauren Bryan, an infection preventionist at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. “Airports are a mixing bowl of people from all over who have brought their germs along for the ride.”

Although the pandemic has led to more frequent and intensive cleaning procedures in many airports, certain germs are seemingly unavoidable in that environment. But when it comes to the risk of infection, not all areas of the airport are created equal. With the help of experts, we broke down some of the germiest locations and surfaces at airports.