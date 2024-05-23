Podiatrists Are Sharing The Things They'd Never, Ever Do And We Should All Take Note

Foot issues can be particularly debilitating. Think about how often most of us need to use our feet throughout the day as we move from point A to point B.

That’s why it’s important to do what we can to keep our feet healthy and functioning — including avoiding certain footwear and behavior.

“As a podiatrist, we literally see the worst of the worst foot cases,” Dr. Ebonie Vincent, a board-certified podiatric foot and ankle specialist in California, told HuffPost. “Naturally there are things we would refrain from doing knowing what we know.”

Below, Vincent and other foot and ankle health experts share the behaviors they avoid in order to protect their foot health.

Wearing Crocs Everywhere