8 Things Knee Doctors Say You Should Never, Ever Do

People often forget what a big role knees play in mobility and everyday life ― until they start to hurt.

Knee pain and injuries are fairly common, especially as we age. And although knee replacements can be a big help to people dealing with serious mobility issues, it would be nice to avoid needing major surgery.

The good news is there are many ways to help prevent injury and keep our knees healthy and strong as we age.

HuffPost asked orthopedic surgeons ― the doctors who know knees inside and out ― to share the things they never do in the interest of their knee health. Read on for the behaviors they avoid.

They don’t jump into high-impact exercise after prolonged inactivity.