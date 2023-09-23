Experts Are Sharing When Should You Book Holiday Travel This Year So You Can Save The Most Money

Holiday travel can be a stressful endeavor. Between the airport crowds, premium prices and the emotional toll in pursuit of “holiday magic,” our end-of-year traditions come at a cost.

But there are ways to cut down on the travel expenses and keep stress to a minimum. It just takes a little planning and budget savvy.

Below, experts to share their advice for tackling 2023 holiday travel like a pro.

Generally speaking, you want to book ASAP.

“Limited airplane seats exist for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel, and they tend to fill up quickly,” said Phil Dengler, co-founder of The Vacationer. “Waiting until the last minute increases your odds of having to pay a premium as well as the possibility of not finding a desirable flight.”

He recommended booking holiday flights by the end of September if possible for the best deals.

“I view Halloween as the cutoff date for getting a reasonable price on a Thanksgiving flight,” Dengler added. “After Halloween, prices will increase considerably as Thanksgiving gets closer. For Christmas flights, you should really book before Thanksgiving, but the best deals are between now and Halloween.”

Katy Nastro, a travel expert and spokesperson for the flight alert service Going, pointed to the idea of the “Goldilocks” window ― booking travel far enough in advance but not too far. Your likelihood of finding a great price diminishes once you pass that window.

“If you are considering traveling for the winter holidays this year, do not wait much longer,” Nastro emphasized. “Wishing and hoping holiday prices will magically decrease the week before is not a good idea, and you may not just find expensive flights but extremely expensive flights.”

If you’re heading to a popular destination, book your accommodations, tours, rental cars and other important arrangements ASAP as well.

“Demand for holiday travel is high, and hotels in all different kinds of destinations, from beach hotels to ski resorts, are filling up quickly,” said Laura Motta, digital editorial director at Lonely Planet. “Expect deals to be hard to come by unless you’re planning to avoid the holiday dates themselves and travel before or after.”

Monitor for better deals or price changes.