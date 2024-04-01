Travel Experts Gave Us Their Tips For Plane Seating Hacks, And I'm Going To Use This For The Rest Of My Life

Choosing your plane seat when you book a flight can sometimes feel like a crapshoot.

Of course, we’d all love to enjoy the extra legroom and amenities that come with business class or other upgraded sections, but the reality is that most travelers are trying to stick to a budget. So which of the many economy cabin seats on a plane makes for the best choice?

HuffPost asked travel experts to share which seat they usually opt for when flying. Keep scrolling for their best practices.

For sleep, the window is king.