Prince William Shares First Update On Kate Middleton After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William assured royal followers during an outing on Tuesday that all is well at home.

During a surprise walkabout after an engagement in Newcastle upon Tyne, the Prince of Wales spoke with a concerned fan who asked how he and his family were doing.

“Do you mind if I ask how you and the children are?” a woman in a Union Jack hat and cape asked the prince.

“All doing well ― thank you. Yes, we’re doing well,” William answered in a clip captured by the Daily Mail, as the woman asked about William’s wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

“We’re all doing well,” William reiterated, before complimenting the woman’s companion on part of her patriotic outfit.