Kensington Palace Clarifies Kate Middleton's Return To Work Timeline

Kate Middleton continues to focus on her health.

Kensington Palace clarified that the royal is not going back to public engagements just yet, amid a new report from one of the Princess of Wales’ closest causes, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, that was released this week.

“The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” a spokesperson told BBC on Tuesday, adding that “Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work.”

The Princess of Wales revealed in March via video that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified kind of cancer.