    30 Wayfair Couches Designed For Maximum Comfort

    Comfort should always come first, and these couches live by that rule.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A gray corduroy couch with longer seats/leg rests for maximum comfort and cuddle time to prep for the cold winter days ahead!

    large gray ribbed couch
    Kandy Hope / Wayfair

    Promising review: "IT'S GIVING elevated mature single woman solo life no kids no bills. You’re probably someone like me who scours the internet reading as many reviews and product photos that I can find before making most purchases, or trying new restaurants. I’ll start with the cons, those boxes are the biggest boxes I have ever seen in my life and trying to break them down to be properly discarded down three flights of stairs to my complex’s trash room was 99 percent of the work. How can I complain! The only pieces you actually 'put together' are attaching the back headrest prongs into the base. Same as a headrest in your car — could not be easier. a few screws on each corner to attach the legs. Clear PLENTY of space for delivery and set up and don’t forget to consider depth of furniture items in your considerations for sizes of other items like your rug." —Alexandra

    Price: $959.99+ (originally $1,029.99; available in five colors)

    2. A velvet blue couch that also feels like a bed, meaning, get ready to fall asleep here after every Love Island marathon. Your place is about to become THE night-in spot with this baby.

    dark blue velvet couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this couch!!! Super deep and was exactly what I was looking for. Comfortable to sleep on and lounge in any position. I chose the taupe color and it is perfect for my space. Material is very soft however I put down a blanket when sitting on it as I don’t want to get it dirty… just in case haha. I also really like the pillows it came with and find myself using them a lot which surprised me. The delivery people were outstanding as well and if they were to deliver here again would be more than happy to have them. Thank you so much, I hope that this couch lasts me a long time." —Sonya

    Price: $1,559.99+ (originally $1,639.99+; available in four colors)

    3. A pull-out sofa bed so you can save tons of space while still having a decent place for your guests to sleep.

    dark grey pullout sofa bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super satisfied with this purchase!! This was my first Wayfair purchase and I am pleased with the quality of the product and the large package shipping process! This convertible sofa is super comfy!! Queen sheets fit perfectly! Assembly was easy!" —Rebel

    Price: $835.49+ (originally $1,299.50+; available in two colors)

    4. A classic white down-filled couch to keep your living room space light and airy. You'll feel like you're walking into an HGTV showroom!

    all-white accent couch
    Lina / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I wish I could give this sofa many more stars. I had to pry myself out in the first few hours after it arrived. Because...omgosh it's. So. Comfortable. If you want a floppy, lazy, reading, napping sofa...this is that. It's not fancy...but it sure is comfy." —Kellini

    Price: $1,639.99+ (originally $1,925+; available in 39 colors)

    5. A sectional couch that will fulfill all your comfort dreams with its ample space and cozy corduroy texture.

    beige ribbed velvet sectional couch
    Sarah / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Gorgeous comfy couch! Bigger than expected. The chaise feels so huge I’ve already fallen asleep on it a number of times. The seat height is about 20 inches which is higher than it states. I think it’s a perfect height. With the pillows they include you can lay back and it hits perfect at the back of your head for support but I love that the pillows can be moved around and aren’t attached. The seat cushions are attached and cannot be removed which I’m happy for as other sectionals the seat part tends to slide out. Definitely buy the couch. I could easily lay on this with someone or several dogs! I’m so happy with it. Super soft cushions." —Anne

    Price: $1,550+ (available in four colors)

    6. A genuine leather couch because it just seems like the adult thing to do, right? Brown leather screams: "Grab me your finest Scotch...and make it a double!"

    brown leather sofa in living room space
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "What a perfect sofa!!! Everything about it is very good. It’s so beautiful and feels and smells of high-grade leather. Absolutely gorgeous. I am so pleased with this purchase." —Lou

    Price: $1,299.99+ (available in three leg colors and three fabric colors)

    7. A royal blue couch with nailhead trim to class up your living room space for when your in-laws come over. This comfy couch is sure to impress with its classic design, yet firm and soft depth.

    blue three-seater couch with nail-head trim
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this sofa. Bought it in the 'Taupe 78' and it fits my condo perfectly. It's also pretty firm which means it will not get all out of shape. The cushions, back and bottom are Velcroed and can be removed for fluffing when needed. They were also a bit creased when out of the packaging, but nothing a steamer couldn't fix in a jiffy! I would not hesitate buying this sofa. I got a great deal too, only $409 on sale! I added the five-year warranty and also the white glove delivery where they set it up and carry away all the garbage. They were in and out in 15 minutes. WHAT A GREAT EXPERIENCE. THANK YOU WAYFAIR, I'll be back!" —Todd

    Price: $399.99+ (originally $699.99+; available in two sizes and five colors)

    8. A mid-century modern-style couch that comes in funky colors and will bring the right amount of ~pop~ to your space. Jewel tones *or* warm tones are never a bad idea.

    Teresa / Wayfair, Rachael / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love my orange velvet sofa! It’s beautiful to look at and very comfortable to sit on. It’s stable, and the legs are strong and sturdy. The cushions are just right, firm but not too firm! And though I’ve had it, going on a year, the firmness hasn’t changed. The texture of the velvet, perfect. I love to run my hands over it and see the direction of the nap change. I bought it for my small family room. It’s large, providing plenty of seating space, comfortably holding four, if need be. I’ll love and enjoy it for a long time. I’m very happy with this purchase. It’s 5 stars for me!" —Sue Ann

    Price: $879.99+ (originally $1,129.99; available in five colors)

    9. A massive ivory square-arm couch because what's life without a little risk?? White couches are all the rage these days because they bring the whole room together and keep the vibes ~calm.~ You deserve that after an intense work day.

    nude couch with tons of pillows with a puppy resting
    Alexandra / Wayfair

    Promising review: "The most beautiful thing I have ever seen! I have the beige sofa, oh my god I almost passed out when I saw what was in that box. I almost returned it because it was too big then my daughters convinced me that I would never find another sofa as beautiful as this one, the beige golden color was what I wanted, everyone gives me so many compliments. When my friend saw it, she ran out the door in disbelief. I can’t emphasize the beauty, the quality and the presence of this sofa. I waited two years because of the price and I would buy it again and I am so happy I made the plunge. Do yourself the favor and get it! I only wish they made the loveseat." —Anna

    Price: $1,960+ (originally $2,140; available in four colors)

    10. A sectional big enough for the whole fam to relax in after spending all day running errands. Picture this: Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. — grab your fave glass of wine, your pups, the fam, and cozy up while watching your fave rom-com. Domestic blisssssss.

    tan shiny large sectional couch
    Matthew / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Big and comfy. We didn't had any problems with assembly. Nice quality. Fast and helpful delivery guys." —Evgeniia

    Price: $1,860+ (available in four colors)

    11. A simple yet satisfying lil' couch to perfectly fit you and your fur babies during a rainy or chilly fall night in.

    beige velvet large couch
    Amelia / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Wow! What a beautiful couch it turned out to be. It exceeded my expectations and beyond. The couch was made to order — I went with the Tina charcoal color and it’s a velvety soft fabric — easy to clean too. It’s also my favorite place to nap, super comfortable and so roomy. I highly recommend this couch if you’re looking for something that’s super cozy to curl up in on a Friday night, glass of wine and Netflix. Thanks Wayfair! I love my new couch and so does my son :)" —Paola

    Price: $1,269.99+ (originally $1,953; available in seven colors)

    12. A chic top-grain leather couch that will be easy to clean up if there are ever any spills. Not to mention it will look great in your living room area when decorated with contrasting throw pillows to complete the clean look you're going for.

    rectangular long brown leather couch with small pillows in living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Best sofa I’ve ever owned. So comfortable to lay or sit on. Dog friendly. The quality of the leather allows for easy cleanup and wipe down maintenance with pets. I chose not to put the legs on for easier dog accessibility. Highly recommended!" —Nicole

    Price: $2,529.99 (originally $3,332.70)

    13. A cute loveseat aka another spot to take those Zoom calls when you need to step away from your desk.

    suede orange couch with matching pillows
    Rosemarie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Fits perfectly for my small living room space in NYC! I spent a lot of time looking for a loveseat that wouldn’t be too firm or look too tacky, and landed on this one. Impressive structure, deep seats, and firm but not rock-hard cushions like most couches of this size. Buy it!" —Rosemarie

    Price: $749.99+ (originally $1,309.50; available in six colors)

    14. A homey L-shaped sofa to cuddle on with a fuzzy throw blanket while reading your favorite mystery novel.

    long navy blue L-shaped sectional couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This couch is more comfortable than my $4,000 leather custom couch. It stands up to stains well." —Tricia

    Price: $1,059.99+ (originally $1,271.99+; available in three colors)

    15. A sleek and stylish contemporary sleeper sofa that looks like it could be in a fashion photoshoot but is also super comfortable at the same time. Long-lasting style and endless comfort — need we say more?

    Miguel / Wayfair, Catherine / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I've been looking at this sofa-bed for several years and praying for a big price drop... well it never went down, but by some sheer miracle there was an open box deal for a fraction of the full list price. Someone was listening to my prayers. I finally got the cream colored one. It's beautiful. If you can afford it buy it, it will last a long time — firm and quality fabric. So attractive in any room, just perfect in every way. Now I see why everyone is giving it such high marks." —susan

    Price: $1,430+ (available in three colors)

    16. A large sophisticated L-shaped sectional with a matching storage ottoman that is sure to last a lifetime! This couch will probably be ingrained in your kids' memories as they grow up bouncing around or watching movies with you and the rest of the fam. Trust, it's THAT durable of a couch and isn't even that pricey!

    extra large and long white L-shaped couch with a middle black stripe and matching ottoman
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This sofa fits our living room perfectly and our dogs won't get on it which is a bonus. It's so much easier to clean vs. our previous cloth couch. My only compliant is that it's not as comfortable as our old couch. Especially if you plan on watching a 3.5-hour football game or binge watching TV. Overall we're very happy with this purchase." —Salome

    Price: $669.99+ (originally $799.99+; available in two styles and 13 colors)

    17. A must-have modern couch for balancing out your colorful home and complementing your plant babies. Just imagine sitting on this bad boy surrounded by fresh plants and natural light — ~adulting~ never seemed so comforting. :')

    navy blue three-seater loveseat
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great sofa! Looks very minimalist and modern. It is quite firm, which is perfect for my partner who has back problems. Assembly took five minutes." —Stephanie

    Price: $1,250+ (originally $1,460; available in two colors)

    18. A glam rolled-arm sofa to elegantly fit the crew on game night. Get ready to become the host with the most with this perfectly-sized couch.

    orange colored three-seater couch next to large circular ottoman
    Shannon / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This sofa is gorgeous! The pictures don’t do it justice. First, I am super picky and have a very critical eye. This sofa passes the test. The orange color is subtle yet beautiful. The fabric is beyond soft and luxurious. The cushions fit snuggly and don’t slide. They are firm but not uncomfortable. The throw pillows (from Target) I added are actually a light pink but blend beautifully with the orange color. I think the description of the sofa as 'orange' is accurate but do not feel like you are getting a pumpkin orange. The feet easily attached and have a very nice brown finish. The sofa arrived heavily wrapped and protected. My only complaint was the slow delivery. My order said ships within 24 hours, which it did. However once shipped and arrived at a local warehouse, it took another week just to get the sofa. All in all this sofa is amazing and I have received a ton of compliments!" —Shannon

    Price: $1,300+ (originally $1,982+; available in five colors)

    19. A chic futon that will be great to fill in any small spaces that require adequate seating and an extra spot for guests to sleep. Keep the sides up as a loveseat or lay it flat into a chaise — either way, maximum comfort is guaranteed!

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s really a perfect little futon. Love the color and style! So easy to assemble…my daughter and I did it in about 20 minutes! Best part is that it’s very comfy. Arms are adjustable for whatever the uses may be! Reading, sleeping... just a perfect addition to a tiny spare room!" —Cheri

    Price: $415+ (originally $440+; available in three colors)

    20. A curvy cutie giving the villain's office from The Incredibles aesthetic. Real ones know what I'm talking about, but like... it looks like it'll be perfect in a modern-style bachelor pad or man cave too??

    dark grey circular couch in modern living space
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I’m so in love with this loveseat. The cushion is firm which is exactly what I wanted. Great addition for my sitting area in my bedroom." —Britney

    Price: $1,119.99+ (originally $2,357.10; available in two leg colors and three fabric colors)

    21. A charismatic velvet couch for when you're feeling a little *extra.* Your home deserves all the glitz and glamour and this beauty will do the job!

    Linda / Wayfair, Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Totally love this couch! It’s the perfect combination of soft and firm! Personally I don’t like couches you sink into so if you’re like me, I definitely recommend. It wasn’t difficult to put together either. It’s an average size, so it’s a great fit in my small apartment. Shipping arrived a few days before expected too." —Amber

    Price: $649.99+ (originally $719.99; available in three colors)

    22. A faux leather loveseat to enhance your space from "bare essentials" to "thoughtful chic." It's easy to match with your other decor and furniture, plus it will become more comfortable the more you sit.

    brown rectangular faux leather loveseat
    Wayfair

    Price: $326.99+ (originally $419.99; in two colors)

    23. A faux-leather sofa bed reviewers are saying works perfectly for night owls *or* for those who work long hours at the office. Sometimes you need to take a load off, and this guy definitely gives you peace of mind when you feel like you need a 15-minute snooze to break up the workday.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super happy with this purchase!! A friend actually bought this same couch and recommended it for my home office and I could not be happier with the price, the way it looks, and fast delivery. I would recommend using a real hex key and socket wrench to make assembly easier, the provided tools are not very robust. PRO-TIP: Do not fully tighten down arm rests before you screw in the front supports, fully tighten them after the front support screws are in." —Anonymous

    Price: $379.99 (originally $910+; available in two colors)

    24. A very cubic sleeper sofa with matching ottomans to lay out all the way and just chilllll.

    Wayfair, Lisa / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Excellent product, extremely well designed and made, high end materials used. I love this sofa sleeper! This is NOT a 'futon' it is a convertible piece of furniture. It's much more comfortable and versatile than a futon, will last longer and stay looking as good as it does now for many years. I'm so glad I purchased this." —Sarah

    Price: $779.99 (available in 10 colors)

    25. A loveseat recliner for those lazy days that we KNOW you're going to need when the weather starts getting relentlessly cold and you have to stay inside.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this loveseat! It is definitely a productivity death trap because once I sit down in it I am done for the day! I have fallen asleep in it several times since I got it. The delivery crew was awesome. It came earlier than I expected, and was so simple to put together! I would absolutely recommend this. The color is exactly as advertised, and the fabric is perfect, especially if you have a cat that is claw happy. My little monster has been caught clawing at it a number of times and it hasn't torn up or anything. I love the USB ports in the center console as well they are very handy. 10 out of 10 stars!" —Shelby

    Price: $1,169.99 (originally $1,590.93)

    26. An adorable square-arm loveseat that can fit in any small space and give you the comfort you need at a decent price. It comes in all kinds of fun colors like eggplant and rose while checking off all the boxes — comfy, compact, inexpensive, and long-lasting. It's probably going to be your smartest investment!

    pink tufted loveseat in living area with rolled pillows
    Keegan / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this couch so much, and I purchased it about two years ago. It works great for my studio, and granted, I don't use it very often, so it's still in great condition. It seats three adults and it has been slept on a few times." —Shalaynia

    Price: $289.99+ (originally $399.99; available in nine colors)

    27. A sleek and simple mid-century style sofa to match your retro vibe and give your home a groovy feel.

    light retro low couch in living space
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is an amazing sofa. Just screw in legs and you are good to go. The back cushions plumped up nicely too!" —Masooma

    Price: $999.99+ (originally $1,799; available in three colors)

    28. A massive tufted sectional with TWO chaise corners perfect for gathering the crew for Sunday-night football. Your friends and fam will thank you for investing in their perfect nap spot after all those wings and beers.

    Francis / Wayfair, Heidi / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love! Got the full assembly with shipping and they were awesome! Came early, we were done in less than 20 minutes. Couch is very nice, fabric super soft, firm but not too firm — so happy! It’s big without overtaking the whole living room — very chic with the tufting. My three dogs, boyfriend, me, and our guests can finally comfortably sit together on one couch." —Michelle

    Price: $2,130+ (originally $4,057.20; available in five colors)

    29. A super modern-looking L-shaped sectional that has lots of storage to place all the extra blankets, pillows, and everything else you'll need to get cozy.

    large sectional crisp white couch in modern living space
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Arrived well packaged. Easy enough to put together but the area to put the legs for the front of couch weren’t marked very well. Didn’t notice that there is a lightly printed outline to line it up to. Saw it on the ottoman then went back to couch part and found it. Comfy and perfect for our space!" —Becky

    Price: $1,899.99 (available in two colors)

    30. And a truly iconic bed-couch hybrid for the ULTIMATE sleepover. Everyone and their mother can fit on this behemoth, so all your cousins, nieces, nephews, and fur babies can cuddle together with no one feeling left out during moving night.

    massive bed-style yellow couch with three sections that could fit multiple people lying down
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just get it...seriously it’s amazing. Easy to put together and such great quality for the price. The green is so beautiful in person, my lighting is not the best. I knew this thing was huge but it’s overwhelming in person in the best way. My 120-pound Great Pyrenees used to take up our whole couch. Cannot wait for family movie nights!" —Anonymous

    Price: $1,899.99+ (originally $2,229.99; available in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.