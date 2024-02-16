Skip To Content
    All The Best Things To Grab At Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale

    Savings on home, kitchen, tech, and more.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    The Presidents' Day savings have begun at Walmart which means you can find great deals on everything from brand-name cleaning tech (think: Dyson!!), kitchen must-haves (Vitamix), style staples, and more.

    So, deep breaths, my friends, let's dive in to some of the killer steals you can grab at Walmart right now.

    PBS

    1. A Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum aka the ultimate sign that you've made it as an adult. This might actually have you looking forward to cleaning day!

    Walmart

    Promising review: "The Dyson Omni-Glide is the best vacuum for vinyl plank flooring. It maneuvers well around furniture, has awesome suction, and is very light weight. I am impressed with this vacuum so much that when it went on sale for $199, I bought a second vacuum. I never thought a stick vacuum would be so powerful and I am so impressed with the engineering that went into designing this vacuum. It is a five star product and highly recommended. I do not have pets, but I do not think it would be a good vacuum for someone who vacuums up a lot of pet hair. A little pet hair; no problem." —Walmart reviewer

    Price: $195 (originally $349.99)

    2. Annnddd a Dyson air purifier your nose and skin are going to seriously thank you for. The air, especially in a big city surrounded by pollution, can cause so many health issues, so this is destined to be a great investment for you and everyone in your household!

    A modern air purifier in a living room with a person standing by the window in the background
    Walmart

    Price: $499.99 (originally $599.99)

    3. A Vitamix blender you'll come to use every single morning because it perfectly mixes up your yummy protein shake and keeps you nice and on time for the work day.

    Blender on kitchen counter with two glasses of smoothie next to it
    Walmart

    Price: $229.95 (originally $359.95)

    4. An LG flat screen currently at the top of my list of wants from this post. Not only is this baby perfect for your movie nights but it can also be used for top-tier gaming as well.

    LG UHD TV screen showing a surfing scene with app icons like Netflix, YouTube, and sports channels
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Great quality! My fiancé and I bought this as an anniversary present for ourselves. I wanted an LG tv so bad, they have apps you can download, games, and LG channels. It has great quality, amazing to watch movies on, and play games on. Get this tv it's a great tv!" —Heather

    Price: $558 (originally $648)

    5. A gel mattress that will fulfill all of your fluffy bed dreams. You'll feel like you're cozying into a cloud instead of a basic bed every single night (or every single nap time).

    A modern bed with under-bed storage in a cozy bedroom setting with decor items
    Walmart

    Promising review: "JUST BUY IT. As someone who read HOURS of reviews for multiple different mattresses, please just buy this mattress. It started expanding as soon as we got it out of the box. Within 5 minutes, the mattress was already at 7.5 inches. We let it sit for 24 hours and it rose up to right at 8 inches, including all the corners. We took it out of the box as soon as it arrived and took off the cover as well. We haven't slept on it yet but it seems like it will be very comfortable from just laying on it." —Nikki

    Price: $99.99 (originally $319.99)

    6. A set of non-stick ceramic pots destined to be so handy during meal-prep Sundays! You can steam/boil your veggies while simultaneously pan-frying up your proteins, while also not causing tons of grease stains.

    Set of white kitchenware with pans, pots, and lids against a white background
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Space Saver. Great quality of ceramic pots. This is my second purchase of Carote pots. I chose this version because of the detachable handles. This techy feature enables me to fit my extra pots into a small storage chest and my small dishwasher. No flame burning 🔥 handles. Read Directions: Assemble lid handles, use only low to medium flame when cooking. Center pots on flame, fit small pot on smaller burner. Don't put hot pots into water. It cracks the ceramic. (Any non-metal handle could burn if it's exposed to open flame. Center pot) There were no storage cozies or inserts in this pot set. I used the paper version from the shipping box to protect pots from scratches. Pics are of my 2 Carote sets of pots in my chest storage and inside my mini dishwasher." —Geegee

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $99.99+; available in two sizes)

    7. A high-pressure rain shower head complete with a hose that will make your morning showers feel like you're under an island waterfall. If your home is anything like mine, the water pressure is just NOT cutting it, so this baby will be a goldmine.

    Woman holding a showerhead with two different shower fixtures in the background
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Well worth the purchase. Love this rain shower head. It is large, plenty of water coverage. It was very easy to install, good quality. Can not beat the price. Love how easily you can adjust the height up and down. My husband is 6"4, I am just under 5"3. It works well for both of us. The hand-held is amazing, has several settings. It is easy to switch from the showerhead over to the hand-held. The mount for the hand-held is simple to apply. Since it sticks on, make sure to clean the surface you are sticking it to. I also lightly sanded my surface. There is a difference in the top and bottom of the mount, make sure you know the correct way prior to applying it. The hand-held sits easily on the mount. It does not snap into it." —Donna

    Price: $45.99 (originally $89.99; available in two colors)

    8. A soundbar set to make all future movie nights as epic as ever! Imagine having this great sound while streaming Oppenheimer, or more importantly, The Eras Tour doc on March 15th??

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Great find on this one especially if you need something personal quiet and small and portable it's rechargeable. I am totally in love with this fan and the different speeds are great. It'll be perfect for Church so if you need it for any situations like menopause or when you just get hot easily, it'll be a perfect fit for that " —Melissa

    Price: $32.99 (originally $99.99)

    9. A jet-setter Michael Kors purse aka an amazing work bag to hold your laptop, journals, iPad, and maybe even your pre-made lunch! It's THAT spacious. (And it's 80% off!)

    Person holding a brown designer tote bag with a white long-sleeve top and white pants
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Perfection. I bought. 2 of these as gifts, for my pastors wife and my favorite aunt :) I was a little hesitant to order them because I didn't have time to return or make any exchanges before Christmas, but I took a chance…because MK The color and texture of the purse can't be recreated in photos. This purse is beautiful, classy and well crafted. I was sooo happy with my purchase." —Thejxns

    Price: $93.99+ (originally $498; available in 10 colors)

    10. A three-pack of comfy leggings with a pocket to hold your phone or keys so you can wander around hands-free during your daily hot-girl walk.

    Three pairs of leggings in black, blue, and red displayed against a neutral backdrop. No people are in the image
    Walmart

    Promising review: "5'7'x bought 2x AND no animal hair sticks! Honest self purchase review: NO HAIR sticks to these, even sitting on the floor playing games, they do have a couple of side seams so it will be harder to dress them up. true to size OR size down 1 size, very stretchy, they are a shiny type of material that you do not see thru, i got the 2x, due to having a bigger belly. i tuck them under just a tiny bit so they dont bunch at the ankles as they are great for TALL WOMEN!" —natosha

    Price: $26.86+ (originally $50+; available in sizes S–3XL and in various colors and pack sizes)

    11. A robotic vacuum cleaner with remote and app control to take another chore off your plate so you can focus more on finishing that passion project you've been meaning to get to, instead of using time to do tedious home chores.

    Robotic vacuum cleaner with dustbin, remote control, and smartphone app interface
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Should have purchased this sooner. We have dark wood floors (stupid decision, don't do it) which show every footstep and speck of dust and finally decided to purchase this model based on great reviews. My house looks clean all the time now, I LOVE IT! The only tiny issue is that the mop pad came off after a few uses, it kind of trails behind while running now, which also works for the mop feature. I'm trying to find a way to reattach (hot glue, paperclip, etc) but it doesn't hinder the performance too much." —Tyler

    Price: $97.99 (originally $299.99)

    12. An artificial olive tree plant that'll be a nice accent to any white space that may be missing a 'lil something in your well-decorated apartment.

    Faux potted plant next to a white cabinet in a modern room setting
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love my artificial faux tree. I purchased the 7ft olive tree on sale for 49.99 which was an amazing price because the one you find online even on Shein and Temu are all over 65$. When I first pulled it out of the box I was scared because the leaves were all closed up and tree looked like it needed more leaves I was nervous about it and disappointed but once I fluffed out the tree for a few days it made the tree look beautiful and I was very happy with my purchase. The tree looks realistic and overall is a great addition to your home." —Nat

    Price: $34.99+ (originally $69.99+; available in four sizes)

    13. A mixer to take all the effort out of turning and turning and TURNING the cookie dough or brownie mix, plus make it smoother and perfectly blended.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love it! I have a certain recipe I needed a stand mixer for and I've been looking for one that wasn't as expensive as a KitchenAid. I got this one on sale for Black Friday. $98.98 instead of $289.99!!! Such a steal!!" —Mackenzie

    Price: $98.98 (originally $289.99; available in seven colors)

    14. A medium-sized refrigerator that gets the job done, can hold your leftovers, and freeze your fave ice cream flavors, without taking up your entire kitchen space in a small studio apartment.

    Open refrigerator stocked with various food items on shelves and in drawers
    Walmart

    Price: $701 (originally $944.50)

    15. A compact built-in dishwasher that will be your lifesaver when you just cannot do another dish after your hands have been dried out by all the scrubbing with hot water and soap. Invest while it's on sale, people!

    Open dishwasher with plates, cups, and utensils on racks
    Walmart

    Price: $393 (originally $561.10; also available in black exterior)

    And that's just the beginning! More deals await during the rest of Walmart's Presidents' Day Savings!

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.

    Need ingredients for all your new recipes? Shop each recipe directly through the app, or check out Walmart’s grocery selection to get veggies, meat, seafood, and more delivered right to your door.

