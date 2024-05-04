BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Things Under $50 You'll Want To Buy At Wayfair's Way Day Sale

    Discounts that that will truly make you say: "No Way."

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    PSA: Wayfair's Way Day Sale is here and that means deals up to 80% are here with it! That's right we're talking steep discounts sitewide, meaning you can score big on furniture, kitchen appliances, bedding, and more.

    Peacock

    This sale lasts until May 6.

    We've rounded up some of the top deals under $50 for you. Check them out below!

    1. An adorable air fryer to easily and quickly whip up your favorite. dinners in just a few easy steps. Trust, after a long day at work, we know the last thing you want to do is have to make a full meal and clean up all the pots and pans afterward.

    Compact air fryer on a kitchen counter with assorted dishes including vegetables, fries, fish, and steak
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this. Don't have a lot of room in the kitchen and this is just the right size and works great." —Jeanette

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    2. A small pouf aka the perfect balance between a side table/leg stand/decor piece. Multi-functional, and just so freaking cute? Sign me up!

    Floral-patterned armchair with a gray cushion next to a yellow round ottoman, with a wooden floor and gray cabinet
    Sarah/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Oh my goodness! We love love love this pouf in our living room! It is very high quality and had not lost its shape! Buy it and you won’t regret it a bit!" —Karrie

    Price: $34.99 (originally $51.99; available in three colors)

    3. A tabletop fireplace to really set the ~mood~ inside or out. Instead of worrying about all of the potential fire hazards of having a bonfire in your backyard, imagine your upcoming summer nights on the patio with this centerpiece fire completing the vibe.

    Indoor portable fireplace with visible flames, set on a cylindrical base next to a window
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love my centerpiece fireplace it really warms up the mood in the area it's brings us all together we all feel very comfortable I definitely think that that is a huge finish look and it doesn't pour out Heat it's not so hot through Arizona's hot summer." —Monika

    Price: $39.99+ (originally $50.99+; available in two sizes)

    4. A waterproof deck box for storing extra towels, pool toys, lawn games, and other fun things you're excited to use again now that the weather is warming.

    Patio with a beige sofa, green pillow, striped rug, black cooler, plant, beside a pool
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This was just exactly what I was hoping it would be, and it’s bigger than I expected. Very easy to put together and sturdy enough for an adult to sit on and it’s holding all the corn hole bags so they don’t take up room inside the house. And there is plenty of room to spare for other outside toys." —Lynee

    Price: $19.99 (originally $44.16; available in four colors)

    5. A set of down pillows — let's face it, it's time to level up and choose comfort over cutesy decor pillows. PSA: you need good sleep!!!

    A person&#x27;s hands smoothing a white pillow on a neatly made bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Excellent pillows! Using at memory care facility for MIL and wanted something feather free. These offer medium support as stated for a pillow. She sleeps on her back and will also use this as a support position pillow in her wheelchair for behind her back." —Michelle S

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $27.99+; available in three sizes)

    6. A gold bar cart because now is the time for sophisticated wine nights with your friends. Bar carts also serve as such a nice decor piece to store all the fun bevvies (alcoholic or not!) you've been collecting.

    A well-stocked gold bar cart with various bottles, glasses, and canned beverages on two shelves
    Priscilla/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a very attractive addition to my living room. I get lots of compliments on it. Its sturdy and was easy to put together I did it all by myself. It's just lovely!" —Pamala

    Price: $39.99 (originally $62.99; available in three frame colors and two top colors)

    7. A plate set to replace all the mismatched ones you've had since college. Now, everything will look sleek and put together, just like you. ;)

    Various white dinnerware items and utensils are neatly arranged on a table, accompanied by a plant and limes
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love my new dinner plates set. I bought 3 sets for 12 people and I could not be more satisfied. They are porcelain and durable. It looks super nice and has a clean and classy finish. They arrived earlier and were very well packaged, like a 10-star packing box. Double boxed; I never knew it could get packed so well that absolutely nothing could move or get damaged! Highly recommend." —Elda

    Price: $39.99 (originally $54.99; available in three colors)

    8. A garden statue perfect for your yard if you're into adorable little yard decorations and feeling patriotic. The Fourth of July will be here before you know it!

    Wayfair, Anonymous/Wayfair

    Note: statue comes unpainted.

    Promising review: "The Statue is sooo cute!! Had many compliments and friends wanting to know where I got it! It was delivered one before it was supposed to and it was packed really good! I will definitely order from Wayfair again!!" —Anonymous

    Price: $29.99 (originally $43.90)

    9. A Serta pet bed because if you get to sleep on quality-brand cushion, so should your fur baby.

    A dog is sleeping comfortably inside a pet bed
    Carol/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Only took 1 hour after arrival before he was obsessed with it! His old bed is laying next to him, and he even left his favorite toy on the floor! This is is 50 lb Standard Schnauzer in a Large size bed. He’s 3 years old, so he doesn’t really need the extra comfort cushion, but he certainly enjoys it. My sister told me about this bed — they have 2 setters who race to get into their bed first. I highly recommend this bed for any age or size of dog!" —Lisa

    Price: $39.99 (originally $159.99; available in four colors)

    10. A sheet set — listen, quality sheets can be pricey, so run, don't walk to this deal so you can feel like you're living in luxury with every snooze.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is my 3rd or 4th purchase of the 1800 series sheet sets. I absolutely love them. I am currently using a light pink set at the moment on my Wayfair hybrid mattress, which is a dream for comfort! ❤️❤️❤️ Anywho, I am currently set to purchase two additional sets, and I cannot wait to use this one. ❤️❤️" —Prudence

    Price: $14.49+ (originally $38.99; available in sizes twin–California king, with various pillowcase options, and 20 colors)

    11. A pair of cute and stylish lamps that would sit perfectly on the nightstands on each side of your bed. Also the soft tone of the shade will make the light feel so warm and inviting, you'll have your bedroom feeling like a true sanctuary in no time.

    Two symmetrically placed table lamps flank a framed leaf print, creating a warm ambiance suitable for home decor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These lamps are so cute and perfect for my space and style. For not I have one nightstand so one is in the room and one on the living room. Doesn’t come with any lightbulbs whatsoever so downer on that. And the shade is a cardboard poster like material but pretty sturdy. I put some Philips Hue lights to control the ambiance and it’s been great so far!" —Alicia

    Price: $44.99 (originally $69.99 and available in two shade colors)

    12. A set of blackout curtains cause if you're anything like me, one little ray of light can cause me to wake up in a frenzy thinking I'm late for work on a Saturday morning.

    A pair of gray blackout curtains in a room, window partially visible, with an armchair and desk to the sides
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I got these curtains on a sale and it's crazy how quality they are for the price! I got the mineral color, it's exactly like it looks online and it's such a pretty color. Everything is exactly what I expected. They did come quite wrinkled and I haven't had a chance to steam them out yet but they are starting to look better on their own and I'm sure they will be great once I steam the wrinkles out! Highly recommend!" —Cathleen

    Price: $17.69 (originally $42.99 and available in 15 colors)

    13. A set of bath towels with a mixture of solid or leaf-design patterns to balance the decor. Comes in various sizes, so you'll have every type of towel for the body, hands and face.

    Stack of various-sized plush towels with a leaf pattern on one. Ideal for bathroom linens
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very very nice towels all around. the bath towels are excellent size not too big not too small and the thickness is also just what I was looking for not too thick not too thin. I like that a couple of the towels are reversible I got the lavender and the reverse side is kind of gray lavender which goes with my color scheme in the bathroom. yep these are definitely towels to have and now I have them thanks Wayfair for having everything I need at a very reasonable price." —Anna

    Price: $26.99 (originally $149.99 and available in six colors)

    14. A stunning round mirror to fill in that blank space that's been in dire need of some decor. Plus, we hear it's great Feng Shui to have a round mirror in your home, so manifest away and bring in all that great energy!!!

    Modern bathroom with a round mirror above a wooden vanity
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Simple, yet beautiful mirror. Perfect addition to my bathroom renovation project. It’s very light, came with hardware to hang. There are two areas for hanging on the backtop of the mirror." —Mia

    Price: $45.99 (originally $79.99; available in nine sizes and three finishes)

    15. A wooden side table with shelves that can be placed next to your sofa to hold your favorite coffee books, plant babies, or to set down your cup of tea in the morning while you chill by the window. Ahhh.. the little things in life.

    Side table with a cup on it next to a sofa, with a lower shelf storing magazines and a plant on top
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Had my eye on this little gem for quite some time. I was just waiting to get my new couch to make sure everything fit ok. I was NOT disappointed. Took a little longer for me to put together because my fingers don't work as well as they used to. Perfect little side table with just enough storage. Great purchase and highly recommend." —Linda

    Price: $43.99 (originally $55.99)

    16. A nature painting of calm waters and hills to welcome you home after a long day at the office. Even if art is subjective, there's no better feeling than being able to have artwork put up that can actually bring you peace in your home.

    Wall art featuring a serene lake with mist and layered mountains, ideal for home decor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Can’t wait to wake up every morning and escape into this!! It is calming, morning fog and adventurous! The colors are perfect for my decor. It’s over my bedroom dresser, hopefully next I can pick a master bedroom paint color, any ideas! Thank you!" —Stacy

    Price: $17.99 (originally $25.99; available in four sizes)

    17. A set of decorative baskets to hold your excess blankets that you can place by the couch so that they're ready right as you need them. They can also be used as a large base for any heavy standing plants that need more than just a pot.

    Two woven baskets with handles on a floor beside a shelf, featuring neutral tones and patterns
    Wayfair

    Price: $36 (originally $76)

    18. A comforter set that will be the perfect piece to bring the whole room together. With the natural tones and super soft cushiness, you're never going to want to get out of bed (sorry work, we're taking the zoom meetings from the bed from now on).

    A neatly made bed with a plain green comforter set in a bright bedroom, ideal for highlighting home decor in a shopping article
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sooo Soft!!! Sooo comfortable!!! It definitely fits my queen size bed on all angles!!! This one was a hit… and I mean soft!! Like it was NOT CRISPY AT ALL!!! I will get more!!! This one also did NOT have a smell! What a pleasure!!!" —Anonymous

    Price: $24.99 (originally $50)

    19. A stainless steel knife set that you never knew you needed. Goodbye are the days where you are struggling to cut through your steak and hello to meals where it slices through just like buttahhh.

    Three kitchen knives with silver handles on a wooden cutting board, surrounded by cooking ingredients
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Excellent knife set. While I didn't need another set, I ordered them for my niece who's a newlywed. Once I got them, I kept them and ordered her a pair. They are nice and sharp and great for peeling vegetables/fruits." —Victoria

    Price: $39.95 (originally $134)

    20. And saving the best for last, a trampoline in various sizes to unleash your inner child, as well as probably get a workout in there somewhere. Somersault, backflip and jump back into the good ol days now that summer is around the corner.

    Round outdoor trampoline with safety padding, disassembled view of top ring and frame
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The Upper Bounce Trampoline Safety Pad is high quality. I’ve purchased a few other pads over the last 10 years that were not as thick. This fit my 15 foot trampoline perfectly. This thick pad came with a lot of attached ties to secure it. I’m sure we’ll get great use out of it!" —Linda

    Price: $38.47 (originally $55.11; available in 12 sizes and eight colors)

    You when people ask what you're doing all weekend:

    BuzzFeed

    Make sure to check out the rest of the goodies you can find at Wayfair's Way Day sale through May 6!

     The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.