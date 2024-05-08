26 Things To Buy Now That You're Actually An Adult

1. A pack of light-dimming stickers so you're not constantly tossing and turning at night because all your gadgets have power lights that are simply TOO bright.
2. A pack of toe-caps if your job demands you to be on your feet for hours on end. No need to worry about annoying blisters or corns distracting you, these caps have got you (and your feet) covered. LITERALLY.
3. A pair of nap earrings that are truly music to my ears and are about to become decorations for my ears as well. As a nap queen myself, these earrings with nonpokey (aka flat) backings are a total game changer!
4. A set of velvet couch covers so you can upgrade your living room without blowing thousands of dollars on a new sofa and loveseat. You'll get the fresh start you've been needing in just a few minutes *and* you can just throw them in the wash when they start to get dingy!
5. A dryer vent cleaner because if you didn't know, piled up lint could actually start a fire! So save yourself the trouble of picking that nasty dust out with your fingers, and grab this bad boy to do all the dirty work.
6. A set of four bedsheet holders that will seriously become your bestie when making the bed (*and* sleeping in it). My fitted sheet had the irritating habit of rolling up with even the slightest movement — these have made my life and sleep so much better.
7. A bottle drying rack for anyone who has kids and goes through what feels like 50 reusable bottles a day. No more bottles chaotically crammed into your drying rack — this one has grass-like spokes and a little nipple-drying tree to keep everything nice 'n' tidy.
8. A pack of spiral silicone wire protectors so that you're not constantly throwing out charger cables that have bent to their last breath. Also, it will help the wire move in any direction without it coming unplugged.
9. A large leather tote from Madewell that will likely become your staple work bag and last you years and years. You can easily slip in your laptop, latest library book and more, 'cause it has all the space you're going to need (and then some).
10. A rustic, white wood peel-and-stick wallpaper to update your walls from dreary to dreamy! Few rental apartment walls scream style, so it's about time you made them your own.
11. A pack of washing machine cleaners because now that you're an adult, it's time to start thinking about how every. little. thing. needs its own cleaner. You'd think a washer could wash itself, but alas, it cannot. Give it a little love with these tablets, and you'll be good to go.
12. A 20-piece knife set so that you no longer have to wonder if you have the correct cutlery for that fancy NYT recipe you are preparing.
13. A set of cooling bamboo sheets so that every night, you are reminded of what hard work really gets you: bougie bedding.
14. A nonstick sheet pan for all the cookie, pastry and roasted veg lovers who just want to bake to their heart's content, without having to use every ounce of muscle strength to scrub them clean.
15. A pair of no-drip cleansing cuffs that I had no idea existed, but all of a sudden, needed ASAP. During my intensive skincare routine, it's annoying when soapy water drips down my arm and soaks into my robe, but the internet truly has a solution for everything, and I'm living for it.
16. A 16-piece dinnerware set to replace all of your currently mismatched plates and bowls. Nothing says adulting like having a cohesive minimalist style with the right amount of pop, and that's exactly what this set delivers!
17. A pack of pimple patches (say that 10 times fast) because let's face it, adult acne is a real thing and I am SO over it. I wish I had these when I was a teen, too, cause they are the real MVP when it comes to minimizing and eliminating blemishes right where you need it.
18. A woven basket that is perfect for storing away your unused blankets and towels, and is much more stylish than those bland clear plastic ones. It's time to level up your interior design game and this basket will help you do it.
19. A glass desktop dry-erase board that can sit under your computer monitor and be used as a notetaker, calendar or doodle surface. As an aspiring adult (I'm 30), I genuinely got so excited with how functional this is! Something about dry-erase boards just makes me nostalgic for grade school days.
20. A meal tracker for your in-home bestie so that you don't have to worry if you accidentally overfed them. Also, if you share a pet with someone else, this will help avoid a double-feed so that they don't have to ask you and you don't have to remind them — it's all on the tracker!
21. A stainless steel showerhead and rain shower duo to replace the weak and lame one that came with the apartment. Adulting is all about the details and not just buying for the sake of buying, but spending your hard-earned money on the highest-quality products. So, you're welcome for finding this gem for you!
22. A faux book set that camouflages the messy wire nest that comes with having all the gadgets, streaming devices, Wi-Fi routers, and gaming consoles — and since it's customizable, it could even conceal the gadgets themselves!
23. A mattress topper if your current bed is just not cutting it in the comfort department, but you're not in the mood to invest in a whole new mattress.
24. A garbage disposal and odor eliminator that will save you the headache of asking, "What is that smell?" every time you walk into the kitchen. Plus, with the warmer weather coming up, it will seriously help to remove any unwanted pests that are attracted to gross sink disposals.
25. A drawer organizer so you don't have to waste your precious time searching for one matching pair of socks while you're rushing to get ready for work in the morning.
26. And finally, a bag carrier that can hold several bags at a time while you only have to manage one handle! You've seen the memes — I always do what it takes to grab all the groceries and shopping bags in one trip, and this baby will make that a reality every time!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.