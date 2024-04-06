BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Things To Buy Now That You're Actually An Adult

    These products are unsung heroes. You are welcome.

    Cara Marquez
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Jasmin Sandal
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of light-dimming stickers so you're not constantly tossing and turning at night because all your gadgets have power lights that are simply TOO bright.

    amazon.com

    This game-changing pack comes in a variety of 100 peel-and-stick dimmers shaped to fit lights on most electrical appliances.

    Promising review: "Ingenious little idea. I suffer from migraines, so I know how a little LED light can irritate you in an otherwise pitch black room. This product does a great job of dimming those harsh LED indicators that EVERYTHING seems to have nowadays. They are neat, not unsightly." —Jarom A. Daszko

    Get them from Amazon for $4.49.

    2. A pack of toe-caps if your job demands you to be on your feet for hours on end. No need to worry about annoying blisters or corns distracting you, these caps have got you (and your feet) covered. LITERALLY.

    A person&#x27;s bare foot with a toe ring and purple nail polish, resting indoors near printed materials
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an unbelievable product! I work 12-hour shifts in the hospital and need protection for the corn on my left great toe. I purchased the size large and it fit well. Underneath my socks and athletic shoes, I completely forgot I was wearing it — bonus! The silicone is very soft and flexible and cleans easily. The product is priced well for the quality and quantity (six) that is provided. Each toe cap is packaged individually in the bag so the order can be shared with others if desired. I would absolutely recommend this since it has held up quite well for the 17 hours I often have it on (from the time I wake up until I am back from my shift). Cleans and dries easily and has maintained its shape." —LJ

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two sizes, a pack of different sizes; and four colors).

    3. A pair of nap earrings that are truly music to my ears and are about to become decorations for my ears as well. As a nap queen myself, these earrings with nonpokey (aka flat) backings are a total game changer!

    Maison Miru

    Maison Miru is a woman-owned business based in New York City, they craft gorgeously dainty jewelry and accessories for any and every occasion.

    I can confirm that these earrings are in fact poke-free and are the perfect way to add a little sparkle to an everyday look. Their push-pin flat backs take a little getting used to, but since they're designed to be worn 24/7, I don't take them out unless I want to swap them for a different style. And lucky for us, the brand provides a helpful guide for inserting this piercing jewelry!

    Get them from Maison Miru with styles ranging from $75–$420.

    4. A set of velvet couch covers so you can upgrade your living room without blowing thousands of dollars on a new sofa and loveseat. You'll get the fresh start you've been needing in just a few minutes *and* you can just throw them in the wash when they start to get dingy!

    amazon.com

    The four-piece set comes with a base cover and three individual cushion covers. AND these covers are also available in a smaller version for armchairs!

    Promising review: "I was hesitant about purchasing these since we all know slipcovers are normally a waste of money but these are actually fantastic. Are they new furniture???....well no but they are an excellent affordable 'hold me over.' My furniture was very worn, had some stains, and was definitely starting to embarrass me when friends and family would visit. These completely changed the look of my room and will definitely hold us over until new furniture is an option. I think the pillow covers being individual really do the trick. Please note these are a thinner material so I wouldn't recommend having your pets jump up on your furniture since they definitely wont withstand their nails for any amount of time. I'd highly recommend these to anyone looking for a decent-priced quick fix!" —jessica prasch

    Get it from Amazon for $38.95+ (available in five sizes and13 colors).

    5. A dryer vent cleaner because if you didn't know, piled up lint could actually start a fire! So save yourself the trouble of picking that nasty dust out with your fingers, and grab this bad boy to do all the dirty work.

    Dust and debris with a cleaning brush on a tiled floor
    amazon.com

    This is also great for cleaning your dryer's vents!

    Promising review: "Pretty simple to use and must-have for the dryer. I never cleaned my dryer vent bucket, because couldn't reach inside. Now this long, strong and flexing enough dryer vent cleaner works perfect to scrub the stuck lint out of the inside. It's a nice product and easy-to-use cleaner. I'm very satisfied with my purchased and recommend it." —nwklee

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.99.

    6. A set of four bedsheet holders that will seriously become your bestie when making the bed (*and* sleeping in it). My fitted sheet had the irritating habit of rolling up with even the slightest movement — these have made my life and sleep so much better.

    Striped bedding partially hides a cat blending in with the pattern
    amazon.com

    Each pack comes with four bands which can stretch from 12–18 inches and hold adequate tension.

    Promising review: "Say goodbye to rearranging your fitted sheet every morning! My boyfriend sleeps like he’s rolling down a hill, so every morning I would wake up to the scratchy feel of my mattress cover because my soft silk fitted sheet was all over the place. Thanks to these Bed Bands, our sheets stay put no matter what. The only way for your fitted sheet to come off is if you manually remove these first. I wish I would have bought this so much sooner." —Khalysee

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors and four sizes).

    7. A bottle drying rack for anyone who has kids and goes through what feels like 50 reusable bottles a day. No more bottles chaotically crammed into your drying rack — this one has grass-like spokes and a little nipple-drying tree to keep everything nice 'n' tidy.

    Bottle drying rack with various baby items, including bottles, rings, and caps, arranged for drying
    amazon.com

    Former BuzzFeed Shopping parenting editor Chandni Reddy has this and raves: "Is it possible for a drying rack to be life-changing? Why yes, it is. I caved and bought this grassy patch after my kitchen started to look like an episode of Hoarders. This thing instantly organized my kitchen by creating a dedicated spot for baby stuff. Bottles, pump parts, sippy cups...this bad boy can hold a LOT (at least six bottles and four cups at once) and dries everything quickly. Did I mention it's a heck of a lot more cheerful and stylish than your regular drying rack?"

    Promising review: "Newborn twins are a mess. They took over our house within moments of coming through the door. For this type A mama, it was a horrifying side effect of the two most precious things in the world. A friend gave us one lawn at our shower, and we promptly hopped on Amazon and bought a second to manage the sheer volume. The lawn and the accessories are a convenient and cute way to keep your bottles and pump parts organized. There is ample space in one for one baby's needs." —Lacey

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three styles).

    8. A pack of spiral silicone wire protectors so that you're not constantly throwing out charger cables that have bent to their last breath. Also, it will help the wire move in any direction without it coming unplugged.

    Smartphone and laptop on a desk, connected by charging cables, with a ceramic plate beside them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Easy to put on and saved a ton of money by extending life of chargers. Also used it on my worn-out chargers and they are working better having been externally reinforced by this product." —Amazon Buyer

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in four color sets).

    9. A large leather tote from Madewell that will likely become your staple work bag and last you years and years. You can easily slip in your laptop, latest library book and more, 'cause it has all the space you're going to need (and then some).

    BuzzFeed / Rachel Dunkel

    Former BuzzFeeder Rachel Dunkel has this and says: "Random canvas totes may come and go, but nothing beats having a permanent, go-to bag. I've had this since college when I used it to carry my heavy load of books, my laptop, and other English major paraphernalia, but it's transitioned flawlessly into my adult life where — OK — I still use it to carry books and my computer. The leather is getting a lovely patina, and the structure of the bag is as strong as the day I got it. It has one zippered interior pocket, which is perfect for keys, cards, or any other tiny necessities. I received this as a gift, so I can confirm that it makes a good one! My bag is even monogrammed, which made the gift all the more special. (You can add monogramming to almost any Madewell leather or denim item for $10 or for free if you're a Madewell Insider!) If you can't spring for this wondrous tote now, I absolutely recommend putting it on your wishlist."

    Get it from Madewell for $178 (available in two colors).

    10. A rustic, white wood peel-and-stick wallpaper to update your walls from dreary to dreamy! Few rental apartment walls scream style, so it's about time you made them your own.

    amazon.com

    Promising Review: "This contact paper was pretty easy to use and cut. Sure, it can be a pain to readjust, but, with a little patience, it’s really not so bad. It’s worth the reward! I rent, and my bathroom wall is cracked, crumbling sheet rock. This paper freshens up the bathroom (which is old as anything). It hides all the raised cracks and crumbles in the wall and looks SOOO MUCH BETTER! I will no longer be embarrassed by anyone using my bath. I’m putting this paper on everything!" —JFerro

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in 14 sizes; you can also check out their shop page for more colors and styles).

    11. A pack of washing machine cleaners because now that you're an adult, it's time to start thinking about how every. little. thing. needs its own cleaner. You'd think a washer could wash itself, but alas, it cannot. Give it a little love with these tablets, and you'll be good to go.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So impressive! These tablets really get rid of the funky smell in your washer. I use one on the factory setting for tub wash on my washer and then after that, run a regular cycle to make sure all the tablet residue is gone. Once a month is all it takes! Big difference!" —Bendy W

    Get it from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in packs of three, five, and six).

    12. A 20-piece knife set so that you no longer have to wonder if you have the correct cutlery for that fancy NYT recipe you are preparing.

    A knife block set with various sizes of knives and a pair of scissors
    amazon.com

    The set comes with 13 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, and a two-stage knife sharpener.

    Promising review: "These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block. Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter, being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" —Sadie Allen

    Get a 20-piece set from Amazon for $49.99 (available in other set sizes).

    13. A set of cooling bamboo sheets so that every night, you are reminded of what hard work really gets you: bougie bedding.

    Unmade bed with pillows and crumpled sheets, no people
    Amazon

    Includes one full sheet, one flat sheet, and one to two pillowcases.

    Promising review: "Suffering from severe insomnia, we are trying to change everything that we possibly can about my sleeping environment. I bought these after hearing the benefits of bamboo related products. This sheet set has to be one of the softest sets I've ever slept on. The fabric has a slick, silky feel to it. It stays quite cool and doesn't make you sweaty. I've slept rather well on these and don't even notice that they are underneath me. These sheets are great. I would love to have a few more sets." —Justin and Amanda Lanphere

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 22 colors).

    14. A nonstick sheet pan for all the cookie, pastry and roasted veg lovers who just want to bake to their heart's content, without having to use every ounce of muscle strength to scrub them clean.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pans are very well made and seem very durable. They seem to conduct heat very evenly which is very important, but they also have an amazing nonstick surface that makes it a breeze to clean them. I was very impressed and I think they are well worth the money even if you only occasionally bake, because they will last a very long time." —Z

    Get it from Amazon for $18.22 or a set of two for $44.84.

    15. A pair of no-drip cleansing cuffs that I had no idea existed, but all of a sudden, needed ASAP. During my intensive skincare routine, it's annoying when soapy water drips down my arm and soaks into my robe, but the internet truly has a solution for everything, and I'm living for it.

    instagram.com, LABeautyologist

    There are a number of things that bug me in this world, but one thing that consistently grinds my gears is the feeling of soaking wet, sopping sleeves after I've cleansed my face. No matter how high I roll them up, water just finds a way to trickle down towards my sleeves. I've even resorted to just wearing T-shirts to avoid the problem, but then my arms are still soaked and I still end up leaving a puddle of water behind in the bathroom. Enter: these cozy-soft cuffs. They're truly adorable, absorb allll the water, dry quickly, *and* they're machine washable! To me, they're a must-have and worth every single penny to avoid a small but totally annoying problem.

    LABeautyologist is a small biz owned by beauty guru Nayamka Roberts-Smith. She's known for creating the 60-second-rule: cleansing with fingers for a minute to allow your cleanser's ingredients to get to work on your complexion.

    Get a set of two from LABeautyologist for $25 (originally $27, available in two colors).

    16. A 16-piece dinnerware set to replace all of your currently mismatched plates and bowls. Nothing says adulting like having a cohesive minimalist style with the right amount of pop, and that's exactly what this set delivers!

    A set of gray dinnerware including plates, bowls, and mugs, arranged on a table
    Amazon

    You'll get four of each of the following: 10.5” dinner plates, 8” dessert plates, 6” (26.5 oz) bowls, *and* 12 oz mugs...that's some kinda deal!

    Promising review: "Great quality and size dishes!! Perfect dish set to upgrade to after all these years! Modern dishes for a nice kitchen! Love the color too!!" —Lizzard

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in four colors).

    17. A pack of pimple patches (say that 10 times fast) because let's face it, adult acne is a real thing and I am SO over it. I wish I had these when I was a teen, too, cause they are the real MVP when it comes to minimizing and eliminating blemishes right where you need it.

    amazon.com

    Melanie Aman, an editor on our shopping team, tried these out and says: "These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. I’ve tried some more cutesy patches that were great for Instagram photos but did nothing to shrink my breakouts. And the pimple patches that touted themselves as basically invisible were — but so were any results. While the Hero Cosmetics pimple patches are a little more visible (but really only noticeable if someone was standing really close to my face), the results are clear to see. (And JSYK, they also make an invisible version, but I have not tried it.)

    IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts."

    Get 72 patches from Amazon for $19.79.

    You can take a look at the full review and see what other products the BuzzFeed shopping team are loving for more deets.

    18. A woven basket that is perfect for storing away your unused blankets and towels, and is much more stylish than those bland clear plastic ones. It's time to level up your interior design game and this basket will help you do it.

    A cozy living room corner with a couch, cushions, a side table with a lamp, and a woven basket with a blanket
    amazon.com

    Everlove Creations, a small biz based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, designs high-quality home decor. They're primarily known for their gorgeous cotton storage baskets.

    Promising review: "I love this thing! We stuffed it full of blankets as full as we could and let it sit for the night and its kept it's shape since! It looks great in our living room, holds a lot of blankets without taking up a lot of space, and it's sturdy." —Jane

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two styles).

    19. A glass desktop dry-erase board that can sit under your computer monitor and be used as a notetaker, calendar or doodle surface. As an aspiring adult (I'm 30), I genuinely got so excited with how functional this is! Something about dry-erase boards just makes me nostalgic for grade school days.

    Handwritten notes &quot;Isn&#x27;t this&quot; and &quot;Fabulous?!!&quot; with markers on a desk, beside a keyboard and monitor
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is absolutely perfect. I highly recommend for those of you working from home. I needed a white board but really didn’t have the space nor did I think a stand-up board would be functional for me. This is the perfect solution. I have it set out right below my extra monitor and it is at my fingertips whenever I need to jot down an action item for myself. It has significantly helped to reduce my number of sticky notes. Helps to make my desk space cleaner and more efficient-looking, which helps me to work better." —Shannon

    Get it from Amazon for $31.43+ (available in five designs).

    20. A meal tracker for your in-home bestie so that you don't have to worry if you accidentally overfed them. Also, if you share a pet with someone else, this will help avoid a double-feed so that they don't have to ask you and you don't have to remind them — it's all on the tracker!

    Hand holding &quot;Did You Feed the Dog?&quot; schedule with sliders, dog in blue coat in background on porch
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just see if it's green and if not I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan

    Get it from Amazon for $10.95+ (available in six styles).

    21. A stainless steel showerhead and rain shower duo to replace the weak and lame one that came with the apartment. Adulting is all about the details and not just buying for the sake of buying, but spending your hard-earned money on the highest-quality products. So, you're welcome for finding this gem for you!

    amazon.com

    Promising Review: "Wonderful product for low cost! I moved into a place that had an old shower head that barely worked. I decided to look into new showerheads, and this one popped up. I am very impressed. The installation instructions were very easy to follow. I have had no issues with cracks, malfunctions, or leaking. There is no leaking and dripping in the hose, either. Both work wonderfully. This makes the shower feel very spa-like. I recommend this highly." —Ashley

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two styles and four colors).

    22. A faux book set that camouflages the messy wire nest that comes with having all the gadgets, streaming devices, Wi-Fi routers, and gaming consoles — and since it's customizable, it could even conceal the gadgets themselves!

    amazon.com

    And! You can customize this to fit your exact needs by choosing the size and color theme.

    Covogoods was founded by Camille, who wanted to decorate a room with pieces that would add texture and interest to the space, provide additional storage and organization, *and* hide ugly things like electronics and cords. The Utah-based home decor small biz now offers decorative books by color, hidden storage book boxes, blank decorative books, secret door books, cut book spines, faux book panels, electronics hiders, and fairy book houses — just to name a few!

    Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme

    Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29+ (available in 14 sizes and 15 colors or a custom color).

    23. A bunch of custom fridge-organizing labels that my mom would be so proud of me for purchasing. These are especially handy if you're one to forget when you opened a perishable food product, as they will be a godsend for knowing when things are expired and need to be thrown out.

    Etsy / Organise Life

    Organise Life is a small business in Australia that focuses on pantry and home labels.

    Get it from Organise Life on Etsy for $1.02+ (available in small, medium, and large with multiple labels and font size options).

    24. A mattress topper if your current bed is just not cutting it in the comfort department, but you're not in the mood to invest in a whole new mattress.

    Casper

    This also includes a stylish grey quilted cover to place over the topper *and* it comes with a 30-night risk-free trial!

    I had the great pleasure of testing this out and, let me tell you, this topper — aka dreamboat — transformed my mattress from one that was worn-in and sunken to one you'd probably find at a 5-star hotel. It's comfy, supportive, *and* cooling — so to say I'm impressed would be an understatement. I tend to get a little hot and bothered during my slumber but after a week of sleeping on this, I can safely say I haven't woken up in a cold or hot sweat once. I also sleep on both my back and sides and find that the firmness works for both types as well. And to be completely honest, since we're all friends here, the moment my alarm goes off in the morning I groan because I know I've got to leave this spongey yet supportive layer. So if you're curious about Casper mattresses, but feel hesitant about splurging on one, I'd definitely suggest trying this out for a taste of the ~Casper comfort~ — trust me, you won't regret it.

    Get it from Casper for $199+ (available in sizes twin–California king).

    25. A garbage disposal and odor eliminator that will save you the headache of asking, "What is that smell?" every time you walk into the kitchen. Plus, with the warmer weather coming up, it will seriously help to remove any unwanted pests that are attracted to gross sink disposals.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need to). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten Garbage Disposal Freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.32.

    26. A drawer organizer so you don't have to waste your precious time searching for one matching pair of socks while you're rushing to get ready for work in the morning.

    Before and after of a drawer reorganized from cluttered clothing to neatly compartmentalized items
    amazon.com

    Each set comes with four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (for undies), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks). They're also collapsable and fold flat if you need to store them away!

    Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson

    Get the set of four from Amazon for $13.97+ (available in seven colors).

    27. And finally, a bag carrier that can hold several bags at a time while you only have to manage one handle! You've seen the memes — I always do what it takes to grab all the groceries and shopping bags in one trip, and this baby will make that a reality every time!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Each of these handles can support up to 80 pounds at a time, aka a number of shopping bags filled with produce, paper towel rolls, and other household stuff!

    Promising review: "Nice way to save your hands from heavy grocery bags digging into your hand. Will save trips from vehicle to home as well. Would recommend for any adult." —just me

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.99.

