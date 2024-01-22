These 25 Lowe’s Kitchen Products Will Make Everyone Think You’re A Real-Life Adult

1. An ice maker that will ensure all of your new drink concoctions stay chilled and yummy. Growing up is always more fun when there are cocktails involved. ;)
2. A stainless steel farmhouse sink that will have you dreaming of domestic bliss and might actually get you excited about doing the dishes!
3. A snazzy matte black fridge that will unlock a whole new level of adulting. Now we just need it to automatically fill itself with groceries and do the dishes.
4. A must-have toaster oven and air fryer combo that will have you reminiscing about those childhood Easy-Bake Oven days and make you realize how far you've come. :')
5. Or a classic deep fryer because nothing says "responsible decisions" like having the power to turn anything into a crispy delight at the push of a button. Farewell, self-control!
6. A three-vessel slow cooker that will have you embracing adulthood because who needs a relationship when you can have a trio of culinary commitments? This thing is the love triangle you never knew you needed!
7. An anti-fatigue mat because nothing says "I'm a real-life adult" like a kitchen rug that helps alleviate knee and back pain.
8. A dishwasher that you've been dreaming of getting every time you moved from one tiny apartment to another that never seemed to have this essential appliance.
9. A pantry organizer that can be mounted *or* hung over the door. This thing will hold more snacks than events on your social calendar. Priorities, right?
10. An aluminum pizza peel that is like having a magic wand for transforming frozen pizza into a gourmet masterpiece. Accio, extra cheese!
11. An electric jar opener that can conquer tight lids without you breaking a sweat. Who's the real boss in the kitchen? Spoiler: It's not the pickle jar.
12. And an electric wine bottle opener that your mom will be so proud of you for purchasing on your own. You're too busy mastering the art of pouring sophistication into a glass to be bothering with corkscrews.
13. A slicer, dicer, and chopper set that'll make you feel like a kitchen ninja as you turn vegetables into confetti. Who needs a personal chef when you've got this multitasking marvel?
14. A gold-toned flatware set because you've outgrown the random mismatched forks and spoons that you've been collecting ever since you moved out of the house.
15. A 20-piece stoneware dining set with a matte finish that will truly elevate your adulting game. Your dining table will look so sophisticated and chic that it could pass as an Architectural Digest ad.
16. A fancy Cuisinart knife set that will unleash your inner teppanyaki chef. You'll be slicing, dicing, and feeling dangerously capable in the kitchen while always putting on a show for your guests!
17. A set of modern wine glasses because adulting is all about having the right glassware to accompany your existential contemplation. Cheers to fancy vessels and profoundly deep (and possibly awk) dinner conversations!
18. A wooden cutting board that will be an instant adulting win. With slots for inserting two stainless steel bowls — that yes, are included — this thing will save you so much time and effort while also making you feel like your kitchenware is your personal assistant.
19. A set of matte black cabinet hardware that is the ultimate (and easiest) upgrade and will make your kitchen feel sleek and mysterious.
20. A jaw-dropping brass and glass drum chandelier to hang above the kitchen counter or dining table, because adulting is all about having dramatic lighting for those important moments — like making your grandma's meatloaf recipe.
21. A set of four round placemats that your friends — who are also just discovering the joys of adulting — will look at and say, "Damn, you've really thought of everything!" Say goodbye to chipped paint or dented wood!
22. A glass decanter that you may have JUST learned was a thing and finally know how to use. Who knew letting wine breathe is the adult version of giving it a spa day?
23. A glass beverage dispenser because apparently, being a grown-up now involves mastering the art of all the ways to pour a beverage. Also, it's a great place to keep your jungle juice. (We don't have to be adults all the time...)
24. A teak and stainless steel ice bucket that is the unsung hero of adulthood. Keeping drinks cold is serious business but gets even *more* serious when your receptacle looks this good. Stay cool, my friends!
25. And lastly, a casserole dish by Dolly Parton that is the final element in making you truly feel like an adult. This could easily be passed down for generations, so why not let the tradition start with you?
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.