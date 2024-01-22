Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These 25 Lowe’s Kitchen Products Will Make Everyone Think You’re A Real-Life Adult

    Nothing says "grown-up" like getting excited about a new wine decanter.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An ice maker that will ensure all of your new drink concoctions stay chilled and yummy. Growing up is always more fun when there are cocktails involved. ;)

    silver ice maker on outdoor table
    Lowe's

    Price: $249.99

    2. A stainless steel farmhouse sink that will have you dreaming of domestic bliss and might actually get you excited about doing the dishes!

    stainless steel farmhouse sink with wooden cutting board and drying rack
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Enjoying this sink very much. It really is a workstation. Accoutrements included are the bucket, cutting board, etc. Makes vegetable and other food item prep a snap. Highly recommend this product." —Marko

    Price: $299+ (available in seven sizes)

    3. A snazzy matte black fridge that will unlock a whole new level of adulting. Now we just need it to automatically fill itself with groceries and do the dishes.

    matte black bottom freezer refrigerator
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I've only had this fridge for a week, but so far I love it! It holds its temperature perfectly, and fit and finish seems really high quality for the price. I love having one big produce drawer at the right level to see everything. The solid box shelves on the door seem sturdy, not like my last fridge. Time will tell, but I have a good feeling that this product will last." —Lowe's reviewer

    Price: $899 (originally $999, available in three finishes)

    4. A must-have toaster oven and air fryer combo that will have you reminiscing about those childhood Easy-Bake Oven days and make you realize how far you've come. :')

    white toaster oven/air fryer on kitchen counter
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Small and mighty, great kitchen addition! I really enjoy using this little oven! The best part of it is that anything I baked is kept very moist, which is a major difference from a gas oven. I also like the pre-settings that it has; it enabled me to cook much more efficiently. All the settings that I have tried so far are on point, food came out perfectly cooked." —Vicky G

    Price: $499

    5. Or a classic deep fryer because nothing says "responsible decisions" like having the power to turn anything into a crispy delight at the push of a button. Farewell, self-control!

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Love this deep fryer; has a timer and temperature control. DEEP bucket to hold oil and fry basket completes the package which can sit on top of fryer to drain oil from food. Absolutely recommend getting this fryer, looks just as pictured." —MamaSteelz

    Price: $99.95 (originally $114.35)

    6. A three-vessel slow cooker that will have you embracing adulthood because who needs a relationship when you can have a trio of culinary commitments? This thing is the love triangle you never knew you needed!

    three-bowl slow cooker heater
    Lowe's

    Price: $79.99

    7. An anti-fatigue mat because nothing says "I'm a real-life adult" like a kitchen rug that helps alleviate knee and back pain.

    the multicolored mandala patterned kitchen mat
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Our home's overall color theme is yellow and gray. This is a vey perfect match for our home and the kitchen, and what's more, it’s very elegant in design. It’s very comfortable for your legs when standing on this mat for long hours cooking." —Suganthi P

    Price: $21.98

    8. A dishwasher that you've been dreaming of getting every time you moved from one tiny apartment to another that never seemed to have this essential appliance.

    Lowe's

    Price: $449 (originally $649)

    9. A pantry organizer that can be mounted *or* hung over the door. This thing will hold more snacks than events on your social calendar. Priorities, right?

    white metal basket holder behind pantry door
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This pantry door storage is a game-changer. I have a difficult corner pantry and often have to pull out a crate to get to what I need. This puts all the often-used condiments and spreads in an easy to reach convenient hanging space. All the baskets, bolts, and screws came in the box. Was easy enough to secure to the door with a few drilled holes. Product is sturdy and strong enough for what its purpose intended. Would recommend." —Javaphile

    Price: $69.98 (originally $74.48)

    10. An aluminum pizza peel that is like having a magic wand for transforming frozen pizza into a gourmet masterpiece. Accio, extra cheese!

    model taking pizza out of oven on pizza tray holder
    Lowe's

    Price: $59.98

    11. An electric jar opener that can conquer tight lids without you breaking a sweat. Who's the real boss in the kitchen? Spoiler: It's not the pickle jar.

    white and green robo-twist electric jar opener
    Lowe's

    Price: $21.48 

    12. And an electric wine bottle opener that your mom will be so proud of you for purchasing on your own. You're too busy mastering the art of pouring sophistication into a glass to be bothering with corkscrews.

    black electric wine opener next to chocolates and wine glasses
    Lowe's

    Price: $17.99

    13. A slicer, dicer, and chopper set that'll make you feel like a kitchen ninja as you turn vegetables into confetti. Who needs a personal chef when you've got this multitasking marvel?

    set of graters, egg slicer with box holder
    Lowe's

    Price: $28.50

    14. A gold-toned flatware set because you've outgrown the random mismatched forks and spoons that you've been collecting ever since you moved out of the house.

    two forks, two spoons and 1 knife gold flatware on top of white plate
    Lowe's

    Price: $32.98

    15. A 20-piece stoneware dining set with a matte finish that will truly elevate your adulting game. Your dining table will look so sophisticated and chic that it could pass as an Architectural Digest ad.

    matte black plate, bowl and mug set
    Lowe's

    The set includes four 10.5-inch dinner plates, four 8-inch dessert plates, four 6-inch soup bowls, four 4.5-inch fruit bowls, and four 13-ounce mugs.

    Promising review: "Stunning! I am beyond happy with this purchase! The set looks even better in person and is very heavyweight and seemingly durable. It’s classy yet modern, and the color is a deep charcoal gray. Buy them!" —Talon

    Price: $64.48

    16. A fancy Cuisinart knife set that will unleash your inner teppanyaki chef. You'll be slicing, dicing, and feeling dangerously capable in the kitchen while always putting on a show for your guests!

    sterling silver Cuisinart knife set with white handles
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Great knives! I purchased this knife set to replace an old set I had. The new set is perfect! The knives fit my hand just right and are super sharp. So nice to have sharp knives and no more wooden handles to contend with. Cuisinart has done a great job creating an awesome knife set that's not outrageously overpriced. I highly recommend!" —Snowangel

    Price: $99.99 

    17. A set of modern wine glasses because adulting is all about having the right glassware to accompany your existential contemplation. Cheers to fancy vessels and profoundly deep (and possibly awk) dinner conversations!

    Lowe's

    Price: $45

    18. A wooden cutting board that will be an instant adulting win. With slots for inserting two stainless steel bowls — that yes, are included — this thing will save you so much time and effort while also making you feel like your kitchenware is your personal assistant.

    wooden cutting board with included scraps holder
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I bought this a month ago and love it. It’s made of bamboo and is naturally antimicrobial. It is very unique in that it has two stainless steel bowls that slide into the underside of the cutting board. Juices are collected in troughs on both sides where the bowls are and can be added to prepped veggies previously added to the bowls. I like to make a red wine jus with the collected juices, which I wouldn’t have been able to collect without this board. Great accessory, highly recommend this cutting board." —KikiKi

    Price: $52.88

    19. A set of matte black cabinet hardware that is the ultimate (and easiest) upgrade and will make your kitchen feel sleek and mysterious.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Great product. These drawer pulls are a great way to update the look of any drawer or cabinet. The look is a classic square design that will go well with any décor, and I like how they feel when pulling them. It is a nice comfortable fit to pull on and feels sturdy. They are as simple to install as drilling a hole in the right location and then screwing them in place. A very simple and great product to update our kitchen." —TeenaS

    Price: $3.98

    20. A jaw-dropping brass and glass drum chandelier to hang above the kitchen counter or dining table, because adulting is all about having dramatic lighting for those important moments — like making your grandma's meatloaf recipe.

    gold and glass chandelier
    Lowe's

    Price: $314

    21. A set of four round placemats that your friends — who are also just discovering the joys of adulting — will look at and say, "Damn, you've really thought of everything!" Say goodbye to chipped paint or dented wood!

    set of four circular dark blue knit placemats
    Lowe's

    Price: $13.32

    22. A glass decanter that you may have JUST learned was a thing and finally know how to use. Who knew letting wine breathe is the adult version of giving it a spa day?

    vintage glass wine decanter
    Lowe's

    Price: $45

    23. A glass beverage dispenser because apparently, being a grown-up now involves mastering the art of all the ways to pour a beverage. Also, it's a great place to keep your jungle juice. (We don't have to be adults all the time...)

    glass and wooden beverage dispenser
    Lowe's

    Price: $26.48

    24. A teak and stainless steel ice bucket that is the unsung hero of adulthood. Keeping drinks cold is serious business but gets even *more* serious when your receptacle looks this good. Stay cool, my friends!

    the ice bucket
    Lowe's

    Price: $289

    25. And lastly, a casserole dish by Dolly Parton that is the final element in making you truly feel like an adult. This could easily be passed down for generations, so why not let the tradition start with you?

    pecan pie in wicker and glass casserole dish
    Lowe's

    Price: $48.48

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.