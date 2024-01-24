25 Lowe’s Items That’ll Make Your Home Feel Brand New In 2024

1. An oven that will double the cooking joy, and make baking twice as nice! You'll truly impress all of your guests at your next dinner party when you're whipping around the kitchen with this.
2. A set of wall and floor tiles to make your bathroom feel like you're stepping into a tropical oasis. Say goodbye to the drab off-white tile that came with your home and say hello to spa-like showers from now on.
3. A vintage throw rug if your goal for 2024 is to be as comfortable as you can at all possible times. This will ensure that even walking around your home, your tootsies are nice and cozy.
4. A brand-new washer that will be your spin-sational sidekick! Turning laundry into a load of fun, one wash at a time.
5. A wall mirror perfectly modern, but that doesn't make your space any less homey. The curved edges and classic sleek metal frame ensure you're going to be looking at more than just your reflection with this baby.
6. A set of wall sconces for people who refuse to use the big light. If you're a soft light kind of person, grab tons of these and never even think of switching the ceiling light on again.
7. A unique coffee table that will have you sipping coffee in style all day every day. This geometric coffee table turns every cup into a cool conversation starter.
8. A marble shower wall kit to complete your whole renovated bathroom look. Because there's nothing worse than a half-finished reno.
9. A pink pillow if you're looking to add more color to your home but don't want to go too big. This gives you the opportunity to experiment small before investing too much.
10. A large wooden standing desk designed to elevate your work game with its productivity and cool vibes. This standing desk isn't just large; it's a statement piece.
11. A refreshing accent chair that will have you nestled in comfort, hugged by bamboo charm — because every sit deserves a cute cuddle!
12. A new vanity you'll say really ~blue~ you away. 😉 Pair this earth-toned must-have with neutral bath accessories to complete your boho-chic vibe!
13. A thermal-lined room darkening curtain panel because eventually the sun will start coming out early again and you don't need to be woken up before your alarm. This can also help keep your space warm in the cold winter.
14. A beverage cooler that will have you chillin' like fine wine. Elevate your pour game with the coolest companion in town. This wine cooler doesn't just chill, it sets the standard for cool sips.
15. A modern free-standing bathtub you'll want to shoot a music video in it's that cool. Or just take a long soak after work. Totally your choice.
16. An abstract piece of decor because the best and in fact easiest way to bring some new vibes into your life is by hanging fresh art on the wall. Voila!
17. A cookware set for anyone looking to add chef to their bio this year. Ahem, that's "Yes, Chef!" to you.
18. A set of two wine bottle openers that will uncork sophistication with the precision of a sommelier and the power of electricity.
19. An electric fireplace sure to turn up the (much-needed) heat in your home one sleek flame at a time.
20. A standing mirror for the sole reason that a mirror that leans against your wall screams undeniably chic vibes. Your OOTD selfies are about to become so! much! cooler!
21. A new waterfall shower faucet system with additional body spouts that will exacerbate your already intense desire to never leave the shower in the morning.
22. A comforter set to wrap you in delightful warmth all winter long. I hate to say it, but we still have a few months of cold weather awaiting us ahead. 😬
23. A four-door utility storage closet aka the ultimate upgrade from those hand-me-down cabinets you've had since college. You deserve this luxurious and classy piece that has been sitting on your Dream Home Pinterest board for months.
24. An uber-comfy memory foam mattress destined to be your safe haven, come bedtime (or even midday when naps become ESSENTIAL throughout the WFH day).
25. And finally, a modern dining set with matching stools to indulge your homemaker dreams. Yes, Architectural Digest, welcome to my home.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.