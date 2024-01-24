Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    25 Lowe’s Items That’ll Make Your Home Feel Brand New In 2024

    Cause you shouldn't be the only thing that's bringing that new new into 2024, your home deserves some lovin' too.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An oven that will double the cooking joy, and make baking twice as nice! You'll truly impress all of your guests at your next dinner party when you're whipping around the kitchen with this.

    two oven and fryer set flush into the wall
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "We have had this double oven for about three weeks now and so far we are absolutely in love with it. The air fry features work great, I am able to do multiple racks of veggies to air fry at one time which saves so much time. Also, we have used the steam bake, which I have never heard of before, but to bake chicken came out fantastic! I love that there are so many options to chose from, and have two ovens with all the same features. If there was anything to improve I have to mention the bottom glide rack. I LOVE this rack and would love to use it for heavy items such as a turkey. That being said, ideally I would like to have this rack in the top oven to be able to use for cooking a turkey and the meat thermometer as well. However, it doesn't seem like the glide rack can be moved. Overall, couldn't be more happy with our purchase." —CNorenberg

    Price: $2,299+ (originally $3,599; avaialble in two sizes and three colors)

    2. A set of wall and floor tiles to make your bathroom feel like you're stepping into a tropical oasis. Say goodbye to the drab off-white tile that came with your home and say hello to spa-like showers from now on.

    green tile backsplash in bathroom
    Lowe's

    Price: $9.98

    3. A vintage throw rug if your goal for 2024 is to be as comfortable as you can at all possible times. This will ensure that even walking around your home, your tootsies are nice and cozy.

    the blue and white patterned rug in a room
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I bought two of these & I wasn't quit sure if they were going to match. They are perfect, I love them and they look great on the floor. I am very happy with these two area rugs." —Bama

    Price: $18+ (originally $18.95+; available in 27 sizes, three shapes, and eight colors)

    4. A brand-new washer that will be your spin-sational sidekick! Turning laundry into a load of fun, one wash at a time.

    the black washer and dryer set
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Great Washer!! It cleans the clothes well and it does not tangle or twist them. It gets the clothes good and wet and rinses them well too. I hope it lasts for many years. The delivery men were courteous and careful. So was the sales associate at the store. Good job, Lowe's!" —Happy Happy 

    Price: $898 (originally $1,249; available in two colors)

    5. A wall mirror perfectly modern, but that doesn't make your space any less homey. The curved edges and classic sleek metal frame ensure you're going to be looking at more than just your reflection with this baby.

    black metal square wall mirror in bathroom
    Lowe's

    Price: $89.99+ (available in four heights, four widths, and four colors)

    6. A set of wall sconces for people who refuse to use the big light. If you're a soft light kind of person, grab tons of these and never even think of switching the ceiling light on again.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Beautiful vanity light! This light fixture is a very attractive and timeless option. It looks nice, the covers give off enough light without being overbearing and it enhances the bathroom really nicely. I love how there are options based on the size of your space. We have the three-light and five-light options. I would highly recommend this product. It’s absolutely worth the price!" —Renmo

    Price: $44.98+ (available in three widths, four colors, and with one, three, and five lights)

    7. A unique coffee table that will have you sipping coffee in style all day every day. This geometric coffee table turns every cup into a cool conversation starter.

    geometric style wooden coffee table in living room
    Lowe's

    Price: $154

    8. A marble shower wall kit to complete your whole renovated bathroom look. Because there's nothing worse than a half-finished reno.

    the shower kit in black
    Lowe's

    Price: $924+ (originally $984+; available in four colors)

    9. A pink pillow if you're looking to add more color to your home but don't want to go too big. This gives you the opportunity to experiment small before investing too much.

    peach ribbed velvet throw pillow
    Lowe's

    Price: $30.98

    10. A large wooden standing desk designed to elevate your work game with its productivity and cool vibes. This standing desk isn't just large; it's a statement piece.

    large wooden standing desk in workspace
    Lowe's

    Price: $234

    11. A refreshing accent chair that will have you nestled in comfort, hugged by bamboo charm — because every sit deserves a cute cuddle!

    bamboo arm and leg accent chair
    Lowe's

    Price: $499.70

    12. A new vanity you'll say really ~blue~ you away. 😉 Pair this earth-toned must-have with neutral bath accessories to complete your boho-chic vibe!

    dark blue vanity set in bathroom
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This vanity works nicely in my half bath. The color is as pictured. the cabinet has a ton of storage, especially given the shelf. Love the tip out front drawer. The stone top is lovely and has room for a box of tissue, hand soap - whatever you need. The back opening was huge and made installation as easy as could be. I would say the only negative is the hardware that comes pre-installed. I replaced it immediately with better quality handles. Overall, though, very happy with my purchase." —Lowe's reviewer

    Price: $249+ (originally $469; available in four sizes)

    13. A thermal-lined room darkening curtain panel because eventually the sun will start coming out early again and you don't need to be woken up before your alarm. This can also help keep your space warm in the cold winter.

    two of the curtain panels in a room
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I purchased three of these curtains and really love them! They look beautiful on my bedroom windows and even give the bedroom a new look! I also put one on my upstairs hall window. They are well made and even help minimize any noise from outside. They are not totally room darkening, so you still get some light in. I also love that the tabs in are behind the curtain, so it's easy to slide the curtain rod through, but you cannot see the curtain rod through the loops. Excellent choice. I highly recommend them for any room." —KM77

    Price: $29.98 (available in four colors)

    14. A beverage cooler that will have you chillin' like fine wine. Elevate your pour game with the coolest companion in town. This wine cooler doesn't just chill, it sets the standard for cool sips.

    tall standing wining cooler with wine
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Great wine cooler! This wine cooler is just the right sizes for my room, not too wide, not too tall and it fits 12 standard bottles of wine perfect in it. Has a temperature control that easy too use and the best lighting too view your bottles through a smoke temple glass door and a great Price too!" —City

    Price: $179.99

    15. A modern free-standing bathtub you'll want to shoot a music video in it's that cool. Or just take a long soak after work. Totally your choice.

    free-standing bathtub
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The tub arrived in perfect condition and my contractor installed it for me. I just took my first bath in it and was very comfortable. I am 5’4” and found it just right for me. The water stayed nice and hot throughout the time I relaxed." —JustFine

    Price: $789.99 (originally $908.49)

    16. An abstract piece of decor because the best and in fact easiest way to bring some new vibes into your life is by hanging fresh art on the wall. Voila!

    distressed wall decor
    Lowe's

    Price: $74.14 (originally $81.98)

    17. A cookware set for anyone looking to add chef to their bio this year. Ahem, that's "Yes, Chef!" to you.

    rust and black cookware set
    Lowe's

    Price: $158.99+ (originally $199.99; available in three colors)

    18. A set of two wine bottle openers that will uncork sophistication with the precision of a sommelier and the power of electricity.

    set of two electric wine openers
    Lowe's

    Price: $59.99

    19. An electric fireplace sure to turn up the (much-needed) heat in your home one sleek flame at a time.

    electric fireplace in living space
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful fireplace. We have a 1,000-sq.-ft. condo and bought it to heat the space quickly and efficiently, as our heating system is 30-years-old. On the high setting, it heated up the main living space in about 20 minutes. It looks quite real compared to other electric fireplaces I’ve seen. I’ve read reviews of other fireplaces being small and this is a great size. That’s a 65” TV above it. Set up was easy. I did it all by myself. The boyfriend went for a run and by the time he came back I had it assembled. One caveat I will mention is that one of the side panels came damaged. Lowe's was great about taking care of it and shipped me a new fireplace in no time." —britbrit13

    Price: $831.19

    20. A standing mirror for the sole reason that a mirror that leans against your wall screams undeniably chic vibes. Your OOTD selfies are about to become so! much! cooler!

    the standing mirror
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This mirror is the perfect beautiful full-length mirror. This mirror has a stand that would stand by itself or you could hang it. Has such a beautiful arch shape. The perfect gold color. Love it in my living room space. So easy to move around from room to room. Is really lightweight." —Mary

    Price: $63.48

    21. A new waterfall shower faucet system with additional body spouts that will exacerbate your already intense desire to never leave the shower in the morning.

    waterfall shower with six other spouts and controller
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Dream shower. We wanted the ultimate shower system that I could install ourselves. We found it with this product. The parts are of good quality and most of all customer service was exceptional when I had an issue with the diverted valve. They sent a replacement quickly along with a video on how to replace it easily. This a great product that is reasonably priced." —RalphB

    Price: $427.42+ (originally $534.28+; available in three colors)

    22. A comforter set to wrap you in delightful warmth all winter long. I hate to say it, but we still have a few months of cold weather awaiting us ahead. 😬

    the pink comforter
    Lowe's

    Price: $34.48+ (originally $38.98+; available in sizes twin–king and four colors)

    23. A four-door utility storage closet aka the ultimate upgrade from those hand-me-down cabinets you've had since college. You deserve this luxurious and classy piece that has been sitting on your Dream Home Pinterest board for months.

    abstract designed media cabinet or storage case
    Lowe's

    Price: $539 (originally $609)

    24. An uber-comfy memory foam mattress destined to be your safe haven, come bedtime (or even midday when naps become ESSENTIAL throughout the WFH day).

    large memory foam mattress on bed frame
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "It was time for my teen to upgrade his mattress to something more comfortable. There are so many great things to say about this Serta sheer slumber! The box easily fits in a shopping cart and the mattress takes minutes to set up at home. The gel memory foam is really comfortable, and the price is just right! We are happy with our purchase." —JenH

    Price: $349+ (available in sizes twin–king)

    25. And finally, a modern dining set with matching stools to indulge your homemaker dreams. Yes, Architectural Digest, welcome to my home.

    the wooden dining set with black accents
    Lowe's

    Price: $349

