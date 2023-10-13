25 Home Pieces From Lowe’s That'll Make An Enormous Impact On Your Tiny Space

1. A portable countertop dishwasher I personally am shocked I've never heard about before?! Whether you live in a small studio in NY that sadly doesn't include its own or in a college dorm, this will truly come in handy and save your life from a full sink of nasty dishes.
2. A stackable dryer that gets the job done, is lightweight and can fit in even the smallest of spaces. Save some $$ on the monthly laundromat bill and get this baby to dry off in the comfort of your own home.
3. A small helper shelf to create even more space in your pantry. You won't have to awkwardly stack your extra bowls and plates on top of each other just to make them fit like some Tetris mess anymore!
4. A writing desk which can open up into extra cabinet space and also be folded away when you want to make some room. It's a space-saving, systematically smart, and super necessary addition to your home (say that three times fast).
5. A storage shelf for organizing all of your favorite coffee brands that we know you have to buy at every small coffee shop you walk by in the city. Put them next to your coffeemaker and tea kettle and feel like you've got your own personal Starbucks at home.
6. A TV wall mount so you can utilize that empty space in your living room and not have to worry about how you're going to fit your TV *and* all your photos on your coffee table.
7. A stainless steel trashcan because even your trash deserves to have a fancy home. It's compact and even if it can't fit under the sink, its sleek look doesn't take away from the modern ambiance you're trying to maintain.
8. A set of peel-and-stick tiles to use on your bathroom walls when your building's old-school design is just NOT cutting it anymore. Even if you're in a rental, you can still give it your own personal touch to add some razzle-dazzle.
9. A robot vacuum that will also charge itself after it's finished tidying up. Think of it as your very own self-sufficient lil' cleaning buddy.
10. A single or set of pendant lights for making your kitchen look like a display room on HGTV. Subtle additions like a quick lighting change can truly make all the difference!
11. An under-bed storage frame because extra storage without adding more furniture is a full flex if you have limited space.
12. An under-sink bathroom vanity that can be easily added DIY-style for extra storage. Use it to put away your cleaning supplies, extra toilet paper, and tissues or to cover up your old-school pipe system.
13. A set of two wooden shelves to display your photobooth pics from this summer's one-too-many weddings as well as show off your thriving hanging plant babies.
14. A two-pack Swiffer floor cleaner, aka 10x better than a dripping mop and bucket system. Plus, it's slim enough to easily store away when not in use.
15. A Smart lighting dimmer switch because every part of your home deserves the latest and greatest. Plus, having a remote will be so clutch when you're already cuddled in bed and forgot to turn off the bathroom light.
16. A wall jewelry case and mirror that can hold anything and everything. This organizer is a necessity when trying to keep all your necklaces organized and untangled.
17. A white wire closet set with shelving to make all your organization dreams come to life in a few easy steps. Lightweight and with a clean look, your closet will go from messy confusion to organized perfection.
18. A hanging shoe rack so you're no longer stacking your sneakers in a messy pile and asking, "Where's this shoe's partner?!" again.
19. An adorable area rug that'll easily brighten up even the most basic of living room spaces. Put on your interior design hat, and add this beauty for some modern touches.
20. A memory foam mattress reviewers are calling "heaven in a box" because of its perfect blend of firm and soft cushioning at an even more heavenly price.
21. A small storage box with clear drawer compartments to easily organize and identify your bobby pins from your safety pins and stop wasting time searching for *cue Blink 182* ALL. THE SMALL. THINGS.
22. A two-section cloth hamper that can easily be carried downstairs to the laundry machines and folded away when not in use.
23. A black matte wall hook you can install yourself and use just in time to hang all your extra layers of sweaters, beanies, and scarves as winter rolls around.
24. A compact air fryer we SWEAR will save your life when you're starving and just wanna eat but don't want to keep getting takeout. Put some chicken or steak from the fridge, hit that on button and you'll have a home-cooked meal in MINUTES without even having to pick up a pan.
25. And a set of white French doors to add more separation from your kitchen/workspace/bedroom and create that classique aesthetic.
