    25 Home Pieces From Lowe’s That'll Make An Enormous Impact On Your Tiny Space

    Small space, *huge* personality.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A portable countertop dishwasher I personally am shocked I've never heard about before?! Whether you live in a small studio in NY that sadly doesn't include its own or in a college dorm, this will truly come in handy and save your life from a full sink of nasty dishes.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Best investment you'll ever make. I wish I had of purchased this sooner. It was easy to install. I did it all by myself. I had some trouble figuring out how much detergent to use but other than that, it's a great buy and now I rarely have to wash dishes." —Lavendar Love

    Price: $329 (originally $349; available in two colors)

    2. A stackable dryer that gets the job done, is lightweight and can fit in even the smallest of spaces. Save some $$ on the monthly laundromat bill and get this baby to dry off in the comfort of your own home.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Great stackable dryer. Light weight, easy to use, must keep the lint trap clean for optimum drying. Put a dry towel in with a wet load for faster drying since it is only a 110v system. I have used it for 2 years with no problems." —Russ

    Price: $711.43

    3. A small helper shelf to create even more space in your pantry. You won't have to awkwardly stack your extra bowls and plates on top of each other just to make them fit like some Tetris mess anymore!

    foldable shelf with plates, mugs and bowl stored
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Makes life easier. Great for a small apartment. Maximizes use of my kitchen cabinets." —Anne

    Price: $22.48

    4. A writing desk which can open up into extra cabinet space and also be folded away when you want to make some room. It's a space-saving, systematically smart, and super necessary addition to your home (say that three times fast).

    wall desk that opens up to standing table, including cabinet storage
    Lowe's

    Price: $217.23

    5. A storage shelf for organizing all of your favorite coffee brands that we know you have to buy at every small coffee shop you walk by in the city. Put them next to your coffeemaker and tea kettle and feel like you've got your own personal Starbucks at home.

    storage shelf with cabinet doors and coffee maker, mugs and plates
    Lowe's

    Price: $204

    6. A TV wall mount so you can utilize that empty space in your living room and not have to worry about how you're going to fit your TV *and* all your photos on your coffee table.

    Lowe's

    Price: $56.16

    7. A stainless steel trashcan because even your trash deserves to have a fancy home. It's compact and even if it can't fit under the sink, its sleek look doesn't take away from the modern ambiance you're trying to maintain.

    sterling silver person using step open trash bin
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Perfect fit, very sleek, attractive and functional. Easy to change bags. Well-made." —Elliot

    Price: $129

    8. A set of peel-and-stick tiles to use on your bathroom walls when your building's old-school design is just NOT cutting it anymore. Even if you're in a rental, you can still give it your own personal touch to add some razzle-dazzle.

    forest green adhesive wall tiles next to soap and brush
    Lowe's

    Price: $24.98 

    9. A robot vacuum that will also charge itself after it's finished tidying up. Think of it as your very own self-sufficient lil' cleaning buddy.

    white robot self vacuum with charger
    Lowe's

    Price: $1,299.99

    10. A single or set of pendant lights for making your kitchen look like a display room on HGTV. Subtle additions like a quick lighting change can truly make all the difference!

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "More gorgeous in person. These fixtures are amazing. I loved the look of them online but they are even more gorgeous in person. We bought the Edison style bulbs to go in them and they look beautiful. The perfect addition over our home bar." —themccallcrew

    Price: $54.98 (originally $59.98; available in two colors and sets of one, three and eight)

    11. An under-bed storage frame because extra storage without adding more furniture is a full flex if you have limited space.

    the platform bed in a room
    Lowe's

    Price: $669.43

    12. An under-sink bathroom vanity that can be easily added DIY-style for extra storage. Use it to put away your cleaning supplies, extra toilet paper, and tissues or to cover up your old-school pipe system.

    the brown vanity and white sink
    Lowe's

    Price: $378.73 (available in two sizes and four colors)

    13. A set of two wooden shelves to display your photobooth pics from this summer's one-too-many weddings as well as show off your thriving hanging plant babies.

    two brown wooden shelves with metal under support
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Must buy. I’ve received many compliments on these shelves and many have asked where I purchased them. I used them for my laundry room room makeover and they looks so good! Check out the pics and see for yourself. They are very easy to put in and I’ll probably be purchasing more for my bathroom remodel as well. They feel and look nice for any location you choose to put them." —Kenny

    Price: $31.98+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    14. A two-pack Swiffer floor cleaner, aka 10x better than a dripping mop and bucket system. Plus, it's slim enough to easily store away when not in use.

    the pack of floor cleaners
    Lowe's

    Price: $10.98

    15. A Smart lighting dimmer switch because every part of your home deserves the latest and greatest. Plus, having a remote will be so clutch when you're already cuddled in bed and forgot to turn off the bathroom light.

    Lowe's

    Price: $69.95 (available in six colors)

    16. A wall jewelry case and mirror that can hold anything and everything. This organizer is a necessity when trying to keep all your necklaces organized and untangled.

    wall hanging jewelry case with open door in bedroom
    Lowe's

    Price: $109 

    17. A white wire closet set with shelving to make all your organization dreams come to life in a few easy steps. Lightweight and with a clean look, your closet will go from messy confusion to organized perfection.

    metal rack style closet organizer with hanging clothes
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Love the versatility. We ended up buying the kit because it was cheaper than buying things separately. We still bought some extra stuff to work with our closet and love the system. We plan on doing our other closets this way too!" —Sarah

    Price: $139

    18. A hanging shoe rack so you're no longer stacking your sneakers in a messy pile and asking, "Where's this shoe's partner?!" again.

    Lowe's

    Price: $22.99

    19. An adorable area rug that'll easily brighten up even the most basic of living room spaces. Put on your interior design hat, and add this beauty for some modern touches.

    blue white and gold patterned area rug
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Great for price. My wife and I purchased this rug for our family room and we recommend it for yours too. We have received a number of compliments on it and the color of the rug seemingly changes depending on which direction you are looking at it from. Great conversation starter!" —TheAverageJoe

    Price: $24.98+ (available in five sizes and three colors)

    20. A memory foam mattress reviewers are calling "heaven in a box" because of its perfect blend of firm and soft cushioning at an even more heavenly price.

    full sized mattress without sheets under pillows on bedframe
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Heaven in a box. Very happy, purchased for my son. It is hard to imagine this being shipped in a box. Very easy set up and very comfortable. This is more comfortable than the Serta mattress I recently bought for my husband and I, and the Serta was twice the price." —twin mom

    Price: $213.92+ (originally $251.67+; available in twin–California king)

    21. A small storage box with clear drawer compartments to easily organize and identify your bobby pins from your safety pins and stop wasting time searching for *cue Blink 182* ALL. THE SMALL. THINGS.

    small black and clear plastic storage for small items
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Larger size drawers with stackable cabinets. These stacking storage cabinets with drawers are fantastic. I love this size as it allows stacking with the little feet fitting into the receiving holes on the top of the one below. They are heavy duty, drawers slide well, nice size drawers and really great size. I organize all my beading stuff in these and they are just wonderful. I will buy more." —YooperMom

    Price: $16.98

    22. A two-section cloth hamper that can easily be carried downstairs to the laundry machines and folded away when not in use.

    black cloth and wooden hampers with cover
    Lowe's

    Price: $52.98

    23. A black matte wall hook you can install yourself and use just in time to hang all your extra layers of sweaters, beanies, and scarves as winter rolls around.

    two of the black hooks on a wall with a hat and a jacket hanging in between them
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "What's not to like? Sturdy, easy to install, holds weight, modern, decent price." —Hey Junie

    Price: $5.98

    24. A compact air fryer we SWEAR will save your life when you're starving and just wanna eat but don't want to keep getting takeout. Put some chicken or steak from the fridge, hit that on button and you'll have a home-cooked meal in MINUTES without even having to pick up a pan.

    small black air fryer set to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Excellent product. Works great. Easy set up, basically just plug it in, turn it on and follow the directions. We make things that would normally be fried with really no difference in taste. Easy clean up." —Mike

    Price: $69.99 (originally $99.99)

    25. And a set of white French doors to add more separation from your kitchen/workspace/bedroom and create that classique aesthetic.

    double French doors with clear windows and silver handles
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Very nice office doors. These are standard home office doors. Very nice quality, and fits perfectly. Highly recommended!" —Jenny

    Price: $260.34

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.