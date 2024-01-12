Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You're Tired Of Your Boring Black Down Coat, Check Out These 20 Fun Target Outerwear Options Instead

    Jackets and coats that will actually have you looking forward to leaving the house.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A cropped jacket that will wrap you in warmth and whimsy, while making you look fuzzy and fabulous.

    model wearing brown furry jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "Such a cute and trendy piece to add to your wardrobe. Retro feel. I would say it runs TTS and I wouldn’t size up because then it looks boxy because of the cropped cut and thick material! I can’t wait to wear this with winter outfits!" —Kels

    Price: $38.25 (originally $45, available in XXS–4X and in two colors)

    2. A distressed oversized faux leather jacket (well, that was a mouthful!) that will ensure you're draped in confidence. When life gives you a jacket, make it oversized with a touch of rebellious chic.

    model on stool wearing a distressed faux leather jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "Looks vintage! This jacket is so versatile and I’m so excited to style it. I sized up two sizes for even more of an oversized look. It is the perfect amount of oversized without drowning me." —Schlies

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XXS–XXL)

    3. A long brown leather-blend vest that will elevate every outfit while providing that extra layer that all winter wardrobes require. Step out and stand out with this timeless cutie!

    long brown faux leather vest
    Target

    Price: $58.99 (originally $78.69, available in sizes 1X–4X)

    4. A stunning blazer that screams "dress to impress" in the bold allure of red satin. You'll be turning heads and breaking norms, because confidence looks stunning in every shade.

    model wearing a bright red blazer
    Target

    Promising review: "Must have! This blazer is beyond comfortable and fits true to size. I purchased an XXL because I was unaware of the fit due to my bust. I could have went down to an XL and still had the fit I desired. The blazer is great!!! Get one!!!" —ThatzBree

    Price: $38 (available in sizes XS–4X and in two colors)

    5. A bright overcoat that embraces the winter hues with a touch of teal grandeur. The world is your runway, so why not make a statement with every step?

    model wearing a teal blue and black button oversized overcoat
    Target

    Promising review: "Great coat. I was a little on the fence with this one and was thoroughly impressed when it arrived. I ordered the orange and it’s fabulous! It says oversized but I wasn’t sure how much, definitely size down unless you plan on wearing three layers of bulky sweaters. I’m 5’11/155 and the small was too big but the XS is good, the sleeves are *just* long enough not to be too short. This is probably my favorite coat ever from Target." —Heather

    Price: $42 (originally $60, available in sizes XS–L and in two colors)

    6. A comfy pullover windbreaker where you can go for a bold black, pink and white or choose from one of the cute neutral and pastel palettes. Unleash your vibrant spirit with every gust!

    Target

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS-XXL and in four colors)

    7. A full-length faux-fur coat that needs no introduction 'cause it immediately steals the show RIGHT when you walk in the door. Drape yourself in opulence and glam all day, erryday.

    model wearing huge and long white faux fur coat
    Target

    Price: $179.99 (available in sizes L–5X and in three colors)

    8. A puffer coat that will stand the test of time! Turn winter into a cosmic catwalk with some metallic magic. Puffer perfection that's both bold and cozy, because warmth should always sparkle!

    Target

    Promising review: "This jacket rocks! This jacket really makes a statement! Great price and terrific looking!" —Christine

    Price: $48.99 (originally $69.99, available in sizes S–XL and in six colors)

    9. A faux-shearling hooded bomber jacket that is sure to elevate any casual look with a touch of polar bear charm. It's not just a jacket, it's a statement — and it's saying "I can be cozy and stylish."

    Target

    Promising review: "This coat is actually so cute and warm, like the material is very soft and thick. I love the feeling of the inner lining too." —Shana

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99, available in sizes S-XL)

    10. A velvet moto jacket that will encapsulate the bold beauty that you are. Velvet is a timeless fabric and, paired with an edgy cut, offers the perfect blend of casual charm and soft sophistication. You might want to get it in every color!

    velvet red jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "100% recommend! This jacket is buttery soft, beautiful, fits perfectly (even the sleeves), lightweight and airy! This jacket is perfect; grab yours!" —SM

    Price: $59.99 (originally $79.99, available in sizes XS–XL and in six colors)

    11. An eye-catching yellow puffer with a hood that is sure to get tons of compliments as you become everyone's source sunshine during these frosty few months.

    a model wearing the yellow puffer jacket
    Target

    Price: $29.99 (originally $59.99, available in sizes S-3X)

    12. A belted coat with a faux-fur lapel that radiates elegance from collar to hem. You might even look forward to braving the frigid weather, just so you can show off this gorgeous coat.

    model wearing cream overcoat with waist tie with fur collar
    Target

    Price: $159.90 (available in sizes M–5X)

    13. A timeless olive trench coat that will make you look (and feel!) like a badass as you strut those winter streets.

    Target

    Price: $119 (available in sizes XS-L)

    14. A vibrant duvet puffer jacket to trick yourself into feeling like spring and summer are just around the corner.

    a model wearing the neon yellow jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "Bought this jacket when it was on sale. I didn’t have a puffer and I also didn’t want to spend a whole lot of money. I absolutely LOVE mine. Bought it in black and definitely want the pink one now. It keeps me warm and it’s super light for a puffer." —nk

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XXS–4X and in four colors)

    15. An arctic parka that will have you stepping out of the house and into the tundra like a BOSS. Pair it with some nice neutrals and you'll look cool while feeling toasty.

    Target

    Promising review: "I love this jacket! I have purchased a couple of winter coats from Target, and this is by far my favorite. I love that you can cinch the waist. It is the perfect combination of a parka and puffer coat. I also feel super cute in it!" —Lola

    Price: $51 (originally $60, available in sizes XS–2X and in two colors)

    16. A showstopping holographic jacket that will make you shimmer in the spotlight. May your outfits always be as radiant as your personality!

    model wearing bright translucent silver jacket
    Target

    Price: $44.99 (originally $59.99, available in sizes XS-XL)

    17. A chic faux-fur jacket that will have you drowning the winter blues in a sea of fluff and fabulousness. Let it hug you like a cozy cloud of warmth!

    dark teal fur coverup with ribbed lines
    Target

    Price: $65.99 (originally $87.99, available in sizes XS-XXL and in seven colors)

    18. A zip-up faux shearling hoodie that will feel AND look like you've fallen into a summery blue sky while being wrapped in a cloud of softness. This fluffy jacket is a cozy, fluffy dreamscape! ☁️✨

    model wearing multi-colored blue and white zip-up fur jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "My favorite new sweater!!! It's comfortable, warm and very CUTE!! I’ve gotten so many compliments with this sweater. Love it!!" —Anonymous

    Price: $23.80 (originally $28, available in sizes XS–4X and in four colors)

    19. A blazer-style, vegan leather jacket that is not just outerwear — it's a tale called The Teal Noir Chronicles where you're the main character whose adventure unfolds the moment you don this gorgeous jacket.

    model wearing dark green/teal faux leather jacket
    Target

    Price: $89.90 (available in sizes M–5X)

    20. A retro Members Only jacket that hearkens to the classic '80s look but with a modern plaid twist. Being a "Member" has its privileges, especially when it makes you feel like a stylish elite.

    model wearing checkered Members Only zip up jacket
    Target

    Price: $148 (originally $200, available in sizes S–2XL)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.