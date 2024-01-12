If You're Tired Of Your Boring Black Down Coat, Check Out These 20 Fun Target Outerwear Options Instead

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A cropped jacket that will wrap you in warmth and whimsy, while making you look fuzzy and fabulous.
2. A distressed oversized faux leather jacket (well, that was a mouthful!) that will ensure you're draped in confidence. When life gives you a jacket, make it oversized with a touch of rebellious chic.
3. A long brown leather-blend vest that will elevate every outfit while providing that extra layer that all winter wardrobes require. Step out and stand out with this timeless cutie!
4. A stunning blazer that screams "dress to impress" in the bold allure of red satin. You'll be turning heads and breaking norms, because confidence looks stunning in every shade.
5. A bright overcoat that embraces the winter hues with a touch of teal grandeur. The world is your runway, so why not make a statement with every step?
6. A comfy pullover windbreaker where you can go for a bold black, pink and white or choose from one of the cute neutral and pastel palettes. Unleash your vibrant spirit with every gust!
7. A full-length faux-fur coat that needs no introduction 'cause it immediately steals the show RIGHT when you walk in the door. Drape yourself in opulence and glam all day, erryday.
8. A puffer coat that will stand the test of time! Turn winter into a cosmic catwalk with some metallic magic. Puffer perfection that's both bold and cozy, because warmth should always sparkle!
9. A faux-shearling hooded bomber jacket that is sure to elevate any casual look with a touch of polar bear charm. It's not just a jacket, it's a statement — and it's saying "I can be cozy and stylish."
10. A velvet moto jacket that will encapsulate the bold beauty that you are. Velvet is a timeless fabric and, paired with an edgy cut, offers the perfect blend of casual charm and soft sophistication. You might want to get it in every color!
11. An eye-catching yellow puffer with a hood that is sure to get tons of compliments as you become everyone's source sunshine during these frosty few months.
12. A belted coat with a faux-fur lapel that radiates elegance from collar to hem. You might even look forward to braving the frigid weather, just so you can show off this gorgeous coat.
13. A timeless olive trench coat that will make you look (and feel!) like a badass as you strut those winter streets.
14. A vibrant duvet puffer jacket to trick yourself into feeling like spring and summer are just around the corner.
15. An arctic parka that will have you stepping out of the house and into the tundra like a BOSS. Pair it with some nice neutrals and you'll look cool while feeling toasty.
16. A showstopping holographic jacket that will make you shimmer in the spotlight. May your outfits always be as radiant as your personality!
17. A chic faux-fur jacket that will have you drowning the winter blues in a sea of fluff and fabulousness. Let it hug you like a cozy cloud of warmth!
18. A zip-up faux shearling hoodie that will feel AND look like you've fallen into a summery blue sky while being wrapped in a cloud of softness. This fluffy jacket is a cozy, fluffy dreamscape! ☁️✨
19. A blazer-style, vegan leather jacket that is not just outerwear — it's a tale called The Teal Noir Chronicles where you're the main character whose adventure unfolds the moment you don this gorgeous jacket.
20. A retro Members Only jacket that hearkens to the classic '80s look but with a modern plaid twist. Being a "Member" has its privileges, especially when it makes you feel like a stylish elite.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.