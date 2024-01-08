Skip To Content
    If You Want 2024 To Be Your Comfiest Year Yet, Check Out These 20 Target Items

    Start the year right with cozy essentials.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A metallic pleated midi skirt that will make you the IT girl of the office. Alexa, play "Cozy" by Queen B, 'cause this skirt is SURE to make you comfortable in your skin, and cozy with who you are. ;)

    model wearing the teal skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "Beautiful material and fit. Comfortable waistband. Fits true to size." —Jo

    Price: $39.99 (originally $53.39, available in sizes XS–3XL and 13 colors)

    2. A showstopping bomber jacket that will be your go-to outerwear when you need to add some ~pop~ to your ensemble. We guarantee people will be constantly asking "where'd you get that jacket?!"

    model wearing metallic green bomber jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "Beautiful color, warm and comfortable, I fell in love with this jacket as soon as I saw it in the store and I couldn't forget about it, I just had to get it and I don't regret a thing!" —Jurae

    Price: $32.30 (originally $38, available in sizes XXS, 1X–4X and two colors)

    3. A deeply moisturizing night cream that's like a soft 'n' fuzzy sweater for your skin, making it feel luscious and hydrated. But also like... this stuff will help combat any uncomfortably dry skin that many of us battle during the winter.

    Naturium overnight cream in bottle
    Target

    Promising review: "Thick and hydrating. I loved this the first time I used it. It’s a very thick moisturizer but that’s the entire point. I get dry patches on my chin from my period acne and the cream definitely helped alleviate it. I combined it with the BHA resurfacing gel but I may start alternating from now on. Great product!" —Lauren

    Price: $24.99

    4. A pair of airy cargo pants to keep things loose and comfortable. These could also be THE pants for when it's that time of the month, *or* after you've eaten all the complimentary bread at dinner and need all the space but still wanna be cute.

    model wearing dark blue long cargo pants
    Target

    Promising review: "Obsessed. Absolutely obsessed with these! They are comfortable and cute. I am plus size and I have a hard time finding cargo pants that fit right but these look really good and they run a little big which I prefer. I wear an 18–20 depending on the pants and I got an XXL and they fit perfect." —AJ

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and two colors)

    5. A utility skirt with ruched sides that is a GODSEND when you want to look put-together while still enjoying the comfiness of a midi skirt. Plus, this one will never ride up and if you pair it with some thick tights and boots, you'll be winter ready in no time!

    model wearing light grey utility skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute skirt for everybody. This skirt is too cute! I love the adjustable length and the fabric. It has a slight stretch but fits smoothly and perfectly. The waistband is great too, I can pull it up over my stomach and it stays in place!" —Value Mama

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XXS–4X and two colors)

    6. A plush throw pillow that will serve as the star of your bedroom with its pop of color and texture immediately catching your eye and elevating the space.

    olive green and lavender throw pillows placed on bed
    Target

    Promising review: "Homey and cute. Love having them in my living room. They’ve made our couch so much homier. Well worth the cost. I’m tempted to get more!"   —Franchesca

    Price: $10 (available in two colors)

    7. An oversized knit sweater that is trendy, cozy, lightweight, and keeps you warm but won't make you sweat under your layers. Pair it with some simple gold accessories and you have the perfect everyday 'fit!

    oversized brown knit sweater
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute and comfy. I really like the material, it has a nice weight to it and wears well. I would definitely purchase in more colors!" —Liz

    Price: $35.99 (available in five colors and sizes XS-L)

    8. A space heater for when your building's heat just doesn't cut it. Imagine the snow quietly falling outside, you with your favorite book and a cup of coffee, and this heater keeping you nice and toasty. I guess winter doesn't have to be all bad.

    Black + Decker space heater
    Target

    Promising review: "Phenomenal! This is the most AMAZING little heater! I use it to keep warm during work during the winter and cold spring! Worth the price! Buy buy buy." —Joelle_rachel

    Price: $24.99

    9. A black maxi dress that is somehow simultaneously classic and unique. It's so versatile that you can wear it with some cute kitten heels and a fur coat to the ballet, or pair it with lug-sole boots and a leather jacket for when you're rushing to find something effortlessly sexy for a night out.

    model wearing black maxi dress
    Target

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    10. A pair of white tennis shoes with metallic pink accents that'll have you strutting your stuff down the street. As much as the world loves white shoes, these are far from basic.

    single white sneaker with pink design on back
    Target

    Price: $69.99 (originally $99.99, available in sizes 5–11, in medium or wide, and three colors)

    11. A must-have jumpsuit that will have you "jumping" into the day with the perfect blend of comfort and style.

    Target

    Price: $69 (originally $76, available in sizes XS–XL, 0–16, and three colors)

    12. A pair of soft moisture-wicking yoga pants that hugs you in all the right places. They might even motivate you to keep that New Year's resolution of going to the gym three times a week, JUST so you can wear these.

    beige drawstring leggings
    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve already bought five pairs of these leggings! I’ve debated on buying more. 😅 I love 'em. They keep me warm and love the pockets along with the length — they go past my ankle! Also they are good in the gym as well." —KyG

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–4X and two colors)

    13. A linen duvet cover set that will make your room feel like you're about to enter a relaxing spa resort. Neutral colors are to serenity as Blake Lively is to Ryan Reynolds — aka the perfect pair.

    light beige bed set in bedroom
    Target

    Promising review: "A gorgeous duvet cover. This is a quality cover, made from beautiful linen with a subtle tweedy look. It drapes well and really finishes off my bed. And the color cream matches my French beige sheets perfectly! I couldn't be more pleased." —Mary

    Price: $105.11+ (available in sizes twin–king and 11 colors/patterns)

    14. A super plush hoodie robe that is the epitome of comfort. Is it a robe? Is it a nightgown? Is it a hoodie? Is it a blanket? Yes to all! What more could you ask for on a chilly winter night spent on the couch with a book and your favorite snacks?

    a model wearing the blue robe
    Target

    Promising review: "The robe is very comfortable, cozy and warm. I like the lightweight fabric and soft texture. Although it is a pullover robe, it is still very easy to put on and take off. It fits perfectly. I love the robe, it keeps me very warm, no need to turn on the heater!" —Raquel52

    Price: $42.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors)

    15. A sleek essential oil diffuser that EVERYONE, and I mean everyone, should have to keep the air smelling clean, inviting, and just plain yummy. Add in your favorite eucalyptus or lavender oils and watch your whole body go from tense to relaxed. Aromatherapy is REAL my friends!

    the black and light brown diffuser
    Target

    Promising review: "I have had this diffuser for almost two years now and it still works great. I think the key is not to overfill it and use only high quality oils. I could not be more happy with it!!" —jcw

    Price: $25

    16. A warm throw blanket that will be your bestie during those movie nights when the heater just isn't hitting all the right places. Snuggle up, grab the popcorn and say hello to your dream winter evening.

    the cream blanket draped on a couch
    Target

    Promising review: "Cozy and warm! I love this throw! Very chic. I fold it up and keep it on the end of my L couch. Does not lose its fuzziness after washing. It’s warm and comfortable. My dogs love to lay on it too." —Jessica

    Price: $24.99 (available in four colors)

    17. A pair of Fair Isle double-lined socks in case Santa forgot to drop some in your stocking last Christmas. These thickies will keep those toes toasty and look especially cute when they're peeking out the top of your favorite winter boots.

    the light grey, white, dark red and navy blue socks
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the cozy cabin-socks feel of these double-lined socks. Also fit great — I wear size 9 shoe and these are perfect, not too tight and are tall enough to not slide down and keep your feet warm. Thickness is plush enough to walk on hard floors and give your foot some cushion. Have not yet washed them so I can’t comment on durability yet." —K

    Price: $5 (available in size 4–10)

    18. A fuzzy dog bed because ummmm... your fur baby ALSO deserves to be as comfortable and cozy as you. Just plop this in the living room and they'll have the best snooze of their lives while you watch adoringly.

    dog sitting in fluffy grey bed
    Target

    Promising review: "My little fur baby LOVES this calming bed. Knew she would love it, but, WOW! She snuggles down and is so relaxed and happy. I got her a medium one for the back seat of my Jeep. Which is all hers. Our road trips are all about fun and comfort. Thanks Target and FurHaven. Happy Pumpkin, happy family." —JC

    Price: $34.99+ (originally $47.99, available in three sizes and two colors)

    19. A pair of black clogs that are truly unbeatable in the comfort *and* price department. You may have been eyeing some Birkenstocks, but why not save a bundle while also allowing your feet to live in pure pampered greatness??

    single black rubber clog
    Target

    Promising review: "Simple and comfy 'Birkenstocks' that are great for running errands, hanging at home or wearing around the pool in warmer weather. Love that I found these!" —KatyK224

    Price: $20 (available in sizes 5–12 and two colors)

    20. A memory foam bath mat that will have you bouncing out of the shower and wiggling our toes to dry off. If you're anything like me and hate feeling your bare feet on cold wet tile, this plush mat will be your absolute savior.

    memory foam bath rug next to white tub
    Target

    Promising review: "We love it! This rug is so soft and fluffy. It feels great on your feet and soaks up all the water when getting out of the shower." —KWitt

    Price: $11 (available in six colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.