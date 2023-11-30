Skip To Content
20 Gifts From Target They’ll Probably End Up Using For Years

They will be thanking you for years to come.

Cara Marquez
by Cara Marquez

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A Canon camera set with a lens that they are going to be happy to have for all of their near and future travels abroad.

Canon camera bag, camera and lens set in black
Target

Promising review: "Nice camera. I bought this as a replacement for my 20-year-old Nikon DSLR that still works great, is just really heavy. This seems to be a good replacement! Good quality, lightweight, and $500 less than Nikon." —HF in OKC

Price: $549.99 (originally $599.99)

2. A facial cleansing device that they are going to be so grateful for when they look in the mirror a few months later and see their skin glowing after consistently getting an at-home facial every night.

model using red facial cleansing device
Target

Promising review: "Highly recommend. I’ve been using this for about a week already during my nighttime skincare routine. My skin feels so smooth and it’s never felt cleaner! I feel like I’m getting a deep cleanse that I don’t receive by cleaning with my hands. It even came with batteries which was very convenient! If you go to the Olay website, they sell more brush heads for when you need to replace them. So so happy with this purchase :)" —Athena

Price: $33.99

3. An Amazon Fire TV Stick for the friend who is still using an HDMI cord hooked up to their laptop to re-watch all seasons of Game of Thrones.

Amazon Firestick plug in and remote
Target

Promising review: "Great. Love the built-in Alexa. Really easy to open an app, just say 'play — on Netflix' I have a Sharp smart TV but it lags so I got the Firestick and I am very happy with it." —Dianalaura

Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

4. A pair of Beats headphones so that Renaissance will sound 10x better and the noise-cancelling feature will make it feel like they're actually at the concert and Beyonce's singing right to them. Isn't that the greatest gift of all?

black Beats over the ear headphones
Target

Promising review: "Amazing deal. Excellent sound, excellent quality, comes with the case and all other items needed. The daily discount was also a HUGE plus, have not seen this style discounted the way Target did in any other store! YES, YES, YES FOR ME! 🥳" —Lizbeth

Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99 and available in two colors)

5. A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Bundle that they will brag about to all their friends and is sure to keep them busy during the cold winter months when it's unbearable to go outside.

Target

Promising review: "Love it! Bought it for Black Friday and the Mario Kart game included was the cherry on top!" —apikaila

Price: $299.99

6. A Dyson vacuum that is a true gem of a gift. They will cherish this everlasting home appliance that gets MORE than the job done. This is adulting at its finest and we're sure it will show them just how much you love them!

model using Dyson vacuum in multiple settings around home
Target

Promising review: "The best vacuum. It is the best vacuum for a house with wood floors and three dogs. I had the same one for the last four years and gave it to my daughter, it was about time to upgrade myself with the newer model for Thanksgiving." —Dawson

Price: $349.99 (originally $569.99)

7. An adorable old-school style radio and Bluetooth speaker with three gold dials that they will be able to use to play their fave jams in the kitchen or can bring to the park for group picnics.

small old-school style box radio speaker with three dials in gold
Target

Promising review: "Perfect. I absolutely LOVE this little radio/Bluetooth speaker. It has an antique look with adjustments for bass + treble, FM/AM radio, AUX and Bluetooth options. It is rechargeable and comes with cables for connection. For those complaining about it being quiet…try turning up the volume on your phone and then the volume on the speaker! It’s nice and loud. I’m happy I bought it (:" —DeeMeow

Price: $39.99

8. A Ring doorbell so they never have to wonder where all of their packages went and give them peace of mind that they have EXTRA security for their home at all times.

ring light security camera on wall outside door
Target

Promising review: "Just installed our new Ring doorbell. It was super easy and I’m grateful for the peace of mind it provides as a complement to our Ring security system. It was easy to connect to the larger system and the video quality is great." —RMS Target

Price: $54.99 (originally $99.99 and available in two colors)

9. A carry-on hard shell luggage that is perfect for the friend that's constantly on-the-go. Easy to roll, spacious and not to mention it's available in a bunch of adorable colors.

the luggage in light orange
Target

Promising review: "I have used this bag for many trips as a carry-on, and have also checked it. It has held up to all of the trips, with minor scuffs. I think that the pink color probably takes on more marking than other colors. Overall a great suitcase that I have had no trouble with!" —ASchaef

Price: $79.99+ (available in seven colors)

10. An air fryer for the friend whose go-to meal to cook is mac 'n' cheese. This will give them a break to know that yummy meals can be easily prepared with little effort and they will thank you when they're munching on their steak that took 10 minutes to prepare.

grey air fryer cooking tater tots on kitchen counter
Target

Promising review: "Can't live without it. I can't imagine ever being without it now. Saves me so much time and I don't have to use the hot oven. Love it." —Liz

Price: $24.99 (originally $49.99)

11. A foam roller to help alleviate their muscle aches and any post-workout soreness. This is sure to be their new fave gym buddy!

model using a gaiam foam roller
Target

Promising review: "Love it! Firm, without being too hard. More dense than a traditional gym foam roller. The texture is a nice touch! Great price for quality and size." —Marvel Mama

Price: $15.99

12. A diffuser that will keep their home fresh and ensure that they never have to wonder "what is that nasty smell??" They can also put a special holiday essential oil to really get in the festive mood!

small diffuser on table next to plant and chair
Target

Promising review: "Beautiful diffuser. Since purchasing this diffuser, we’ve basically been using it nonstop with no issues! Just follow the instructions and you should be good. I love that the reservoir holds enough water to last 1-2 days, and the ceramic cover makes it look so much nicer than other diffusers I’ve purchased in the past. No regrets!" —Carolyn

Price: $30

13. A Mr. Coffee frappé maker that they will cherish on a daily basis. This baby comes with several functions and will probably save them tons of money now that they don't have to stop by Starbucks every morning.

Mr. Coffee frappe maker set with mugs and tumbler
Target

Price: $89.99+ (originally $129.99, available in three colors)

14. A Tile keychain for the friend that can NEVER seem to find their keys, even if they literally just got home. I'm saying this from experience — it will SAVE their life.

black tile keychain
Target

Promising review: "Perfect to keep track of your keys. I am an airhead and can never find my keys. I lose them often and it makes me late daily — at least it did before I got the Tile! Love this product! No more losing my keys!" —orcaobsessed

Price: $17.99 (originally $24.99, available in two colors)

15. A Stanley tumbler because they've been talking about getting one for months. Make their day and get them this famous tumbler that can easily be used in even the roughest of environments.

Stanley tumbler in boat on top of wooden oars
Target

Promising review: "Really keeps the ice in there! lasts me about a day and it’s really great. Super nice size and handle is very efficient. Great purchase." —Analiyah

Price: $35 (available in two colors)

16. A copy of the life-changing book Atomic Habits that will bring them wisdom and invaluable knowledge to reach their goals.

Atomic Habits book by James Clear
Target

Promising review: "YOU NEED THIS BOOK! Super helpful if you feel overwhelmed with your goals!" —Vielka

Price: $13.79

17. A vinyl of the MOST iconic Christmas album known to man. They will not want to turn off their record player with these classic sounds and festive tunes.

Mariah Carey Christmas album vinyl
Target

Promising review: "Would 100% recommend. One of the best records I have personally got from Target, it didn’t have one skip or anything wrong with it 10/10 would recommend for anyone that loves to collect records, and it’s one of the best Christmas albums." —Jon

Price: $22.99

18. A digital photo frame that they (or *you*) can control from afar through an app so that they have the most updated pics of their latest travels and holiday memories.

4 x 6 small digital photo frame
Target

Promising review: "Perfect gift. I got this for my mom and it's perfect. My siblings and I are able to send pictures directly to the frame through the app on our phones no matter where we are. She absolutely loves it and now I want one." —Esquivel5

Price: $140

19. A Theragun massager to help them release all the tension that comes with being slumped at the computer during countless Zoom meetings throughout the day.

Theragun masager in beige
Target

Price: $129.99 (originally $149.99)

20. And finally, the holy grail of blow-dryers with various applicators to give them that perfect shine, smoothness and make them look model-ready every.single.time.

Target

Price: $179.99

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.