20 Gifts From Target They’ll Probably End Up Using For Years

1. A Canon camera set with a lens that they are going to be happy to have for all of their near and future travels abroad.
2. A facial cleansing device that they are going to be so grateful for when they look in the mirror a few months later and see their skin glowing after consistently getting an at-home facial every night.
3. An Amazon Fire TV Stick for the friend who is still using an HDMI cord hooked up to their laptop to re-watch all seasons of Game of Thrones.
4. A pair of Beats headphones so that Renaissance will sound 10x better and the noise-cancelling feature will make it feel like they're actually at the concert and Beyonce's singing right to them. Isn't that the greatest gift of all?
5. A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Bundle that they will brag about to all their friends and is sure to keep them busy during the cold winter months when it's unbearable to go outside.
6. A Dyson vacuum that is a true gem of a gift. They will cherish this everlasting home appliance that gets MORE than the job done. This is adulting at its finest and we're sure it will show them just how much you love them!
7. An adorable old-school style radio and Bluetooth speaker with three gold dials that they will be able to use to play their fave jams in the kitchen or can bring to the park for group picnics.
8. A Ring doorbell so they never have to wonder where all of their packages went and give them peace of mind that they have EXTRA security for their home at all times.
9. A carry-on hard shell luggage that is perfect for the friend that's constantly on-the-go. Easy to roll, spacious and not to mention it's available in a bunch of adorable colors.
10. An air fryer for the friend whose go-to meal to cook is mac 'n' cheese. This will give them a break to know that yummy meals can be easily prepared with little effort and they will thank you when they're munching on their steak that took 10 minutes to prepare.
11. A foam roller to help alleviate their muscle aches and any post-workout soreness. This is sure to be their new fave gym buddy!
12. A diffuser that will keep their home fresh and ensure that they never have to wonder "what is that nasty smell??" They can also put a special holiday essential oil to really get in the festive mood!
13. A Mr. Coffee frappé maker that they will cherish on a daily basis. This baby comes with several functions and will probably save them tons of money now that they don't have to stop by Starbucks every morning.
14. A Tile keychain for the friend that can NEVER seem to find their keys, even if they literally just got home. I'm saying this from experience — it will SAVE their life.
15. A Stanley tumbler because they've been talking about getting one for months. Make their day and get them this famous tumbler that can easily be used in even the roughest of environments.
16. A copy of the life-changing book Atomic Habits that will bring them wisdom and invaluable knowledge to reach their goals.
17. A vinyl of the MOST iconic Christmas album known to man. They will not want to turn off their record player with these classic sounds and festive tunes.
18. A digital photo frame that they (or *you*) can control from afar through an app so that they have the most updated pics of their latest travels and holiday memories.
19. A Theragun massager to help them release all the tension that comes with being slumped at the computer during countless Zoom meetings throughout the day.
20. And finally, the holy grail of blow-dryers with various applicators to give them that perfect shine, smoothness and make them look model-ready every.single.time.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.