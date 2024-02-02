Skip To Content
    20 Comfy Target Pieces For Winter That You Won't Be Able To Stop Talking About

    Because this will be the year you finally have all the essentials and beat winter's frigid air.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A metallic pleated midi skirt that will make you the IT girl of the office. Alexa, play "Cozy" by Queen B, 'cause this skirt is SURE to make you comfortable in your skin, and cozy with who you are. ;)

    model wearing pleated satin mini skirt in dark teal
    Target

    Promising review: "Beautiful material and fit. Comfortable waistband. Fits true to size." —Jo

    Price: $39.99 (originally $53.39, available in sizes XS–2XL and 13 colors)

    2. A showstopping bomber jacket that will be your go-to outerwear when you need to add some ~pop~ to your ensemble. We guarantee people will be constantly asking "where'd you get that jacket?!"

    model wearing oversized hot pink bomber jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "Color is vibrant and beautiful! It’s a neon Barbie pink and unfortunately, the photos don’t do it justice. The jacket is OVERSIZED…size down if you want a snug fit. It’s a light jacket so don’t expect it to be overly insulated but great for fall and spring weather." —Shoppingwithtiffany

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS-2X)

    3. A deeply moisturizing night cream that's like a soft 'n' fuzzy sweater for your skin, making it feel luscious and hydrated. But also like... this stuff will help combat any uncomfortably dry skin that many of us battle during the winter.

    Naturium brand overnight sleeping cream in container
    Target

    Promising review: "Thick and hydrating. I loved this the first time I used it. It’s a very thick moisturizer but that’s the entire point. I get dry patches on my chin from my period acne and the cream definitely helped alleviate it. I combined it with the BHA resurfacing gel but I may start alternating from now on. Great product!" —Lauren

    Price: $24.99

    4. A pair of airy cargo pants to keep things loose and comfortable. These could also be THE pants for when it's that time of the month, *or* after you've eaten all the complimentary bread at dinner and need all the space but still wanna be cute.

    model wearing long sleeve and dark blue cargo pants
    Target

    Promising review: "Obsessed. Absolutely obsessed with these! They are comfortable and cute. I am plus size and I have a hard time finding cargo pants that fit right but these look really good and they run a little big which I prefer. I wear an 18–20 depending on the pants and I got an XXL and they fit perfect." —AJ

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and two colors)

    5. A utility skirt with ruched sides that is a GODSEND when you want to look put-together while still enjoying the comfiness of a midi skirt. Plus, this one will never ride up and if you pair it with some thick tights and boots, you'll be winter ready in no time!

    model wearing light grey utility skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute skirt for everybody. This skirt is too cute! I love the adjustable length and the fabric. It has a slight stretch but fits smoothly and perfectly. The waistband is great too, I can pull it up over my stomach and it stays in place!" —Value Mama

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XXS–4X and two colors)

    6. A plush throw pillow that will serve as the star of your bedroom with its pop of color and texture immediately catching your eye and elevating the space.

    set of two corduroy ribbed throw pillows in green and lavender
    Target

    Promising review: "Homey and cute. Love having them in my living room. They’ve made our couch so much homier. Well worth the cost. I’m tempted to get more!"   —Franchesca

    Price: $10 (available in two colors)

    7. An oversized knit sweater that is trendy, cozy, lightweight, and keeps you warm but won't make you sweat under your layers. Pair it with some simple gold accessories and you have the perfect everyday 'fit!

    model wearing tan oversized knit longsleeve
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute and comfy. I really like the material, it has a nice weight to it and wears well. I would definitely purchase in more colors!" —Liz

    Price: $35.99 (available in five colors and sizes XS-XL)

    8. A space heater for when your building's heat just doesn't cut it. Imagine the snow quietly falling outside, you with your favorite book and a cup of coffee, and this heater keeping you nice and toasty. I guess winter doesn't have to be all bad.

    black+decker small size space heater
    Target

    Promising review: "Phenomenal! This is the most AMAZING little heater! I use it to keep warm during work during the winter and cold spring! Worth the price! Buy buy buy." —Joelle_rachel

    Price: $23.99

    9. A black maxi dress that is somehow simultaneously classic and unique. It's so versatile that you can wear it with some cute kitten heels and a fur coat to the ballet, or pair it with lug-sole boots and a leather jacket for when you're rushing to find something effortlessly sexy for a night out.

    model wearing v-neck and spaghetti strap maxi dress
    Target

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors) 

    10. A pair of white tennis shoes with metallic pink accents that'll have you strutting your stuff down the street. As much as the world loves white shoes, these are far from basic.

    white sneaker with pink metallic back design
    Target

    Price: $69.99 (originally $99.99, available in sizes 5–11, in medium or wide, and three colors) 

    11. A must-have jumpsuit that will have you "jumping" into the day with the perfect blend of comfort and style.

    Target

    Price: $69 (originally $76, available in sizes XS–XL, 0–16, and three colors)

    12. A pair of soft moisture-wicking yoga pants that hugs you in all the right places. They might even motivate you to keep that New Year's resolution of going to the gym three times a week, JUST so you can wear these.

    pair of nude jogger leggings with string
    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve already bought five pairs of these leggings! I’ve debated on buying more. 😅 I love 'em. They keep me warm and love the pockets along with the length — they go past my ankle! Also they are good in the gym as well." —KyG

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–4X and two colors)

    13. A linen duvet cover set that will make your room feel like you're about to enter a relaxing spa resort. Neutral colors are to serenity as Blake Lively is to Ryan Reynolds — aka the perfect pair.

    nude color duvet set on bedspread in bedroom
    Target

    Promising review: "A gorgeous duvet cover. This is a quality cover, made from beautiful linen with a subtle tweedy look. It drapes well and really finishes off my bed. And the color cream matches my French beige sheets perfectly! I couldn't be more pleased." —Mary

    Price: $133.19+ (originally $184.99, available in sizes twin–king and 11 colors/patterns)

    14. A super plush hoodie robe that is the epitome of comfort. Is it a robe? Is it a nightgown? Is it a hoodie? Is it a blanket? Yes to all! What more could you ask for on a chilly winter night spent on the couch with a book and your favorite snacks?

    model wearing long robe dress with strings and large pocket
    Target

    Promising review: "The robe is very comfortable, cozy and warm. I like the lightweight fabric and soft texture. Although it is a pullover robe, it is still very easy to put on and take off. It fits perfectly. I love the robe, it keeps me very warm, no need to turn on the heater!" —Raquel52

    Price: $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors)

    15. A sleek essential oil diffuser that EVERYONE, and I mean everyone, should have to keep the air smelling clean, inviting, and just plain yummy. Add in your favorite eucalyptus or lavender oils and watch your whole body go from tense to relaxed. Aromatherapy is REAL my friends!

    metallic gold diffuser with several hole design
    Target

    Promising review: "I've been looking for a diffuser that matches my new sideboard in either black or gold. I saw this one at the store and had to try it out. Didnt realize it lights up which is a plus, also dims. I don't like other one that have colorful lights. I added about 6 drops and I can smell it from the next room. It's not loud. The only thing that caught my by surprise is that the top is open and shows the plastic. Also the cable goes on the bottom but there is not gap for the cable although it is still level. Overall I like it." —liv

    Price: $28

    16. A warm throw blanket that will be your bestie during those movie nights when the heater just isn't hitting all the right places. Snuggle up, grab the popcorn and say hello to your dream winter evening.

    ribbed blush pink throw blanket
    Target

    Promising review: "Cozy and warm! I love this throw! Very chic. I fold it up and keep it on the end of my L couch. Does not lose its fuzziness after washing. It’s warm and comfortable. My dogs love to lay on it too." —Jessica

    Price: $24.99 (available in four colors)

    17. A pair of Fair Isle double-lined socks in case Santa forgot to drop some in your stocking last Christmas. These thickies will keep those toes toasty and look especially cute when they're peeking out the top of your favorite winter boots.

    long grey winter socks with holiday design
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the cozy cabin-socks feel of these double-lined socks. Also fit great — I wear size 9 shoe and these are perfect, not too tight and are tall enough to not slide down and keep your feet warm. Thickness is plush enough to walk on hard floors and give your foot some cushion. Have not yet washed them so I can’t comment on durability yet." —K

    Price: $4.25 (originally $5 and available in size 4–10)

    18. A fuzzy dog bed because ummmm... your fur baby ALSO deserves to be as comfortable and cozy as you. Just plop this in the living room and they'll have the best snooze of their lives while you watch adoringly.

    dog lying down in fluffy grey dog bed
    Target

    Promising review: "My little fur baby LOVES this calming bed. Knew she would love it, but, WOW! She snuggles down and is so relaxed and happy. I got her a medium one for the back seat of my Jeep. Which is all hers. Our road trips are all about fun and comfort. Thanks Target and FurHaven. Happy Pumpkin, happy family." —JC

    Price: $34.99+ (originally $47.99, available in two sizes and two colors)

    19. A pair of black clogs that are truly unbeatable in the comfort *and* price department. You may have been eyeing some Birkenstocks, but why not save a bundle while also allowing your feet to live in pure pampered greatness??

    black rubber close-toed clogs
    Target

    Promising review: "Simple and comfy 'Birkenstocks' that are great for running errands, hanging at home or wearing around the pool in warmer weather. Love that I found these!" —KatyK224

    Price: $20 (available in sizes 5–12 and two colors)

    20. A memory foam bath mat that will have you bouncing out of the shower and wiggling your toes to dry off. If you're anything like me and hate feeling your bare feet on cold wet tile, this plush mat will be your absolute savior.

    dark grey bath mat on bathroom floor next to free standing tub
    Target

    Promising review: "We love it! This rug is so soft and fluffy. It feels great on your feet and soaks up all the water when getting out of the shower." —KWitt

    Price: $11 (available in six colors)

