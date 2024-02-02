20 Comfy Target Pieces For Winter That You Won't Be Able To Stop Talking About

1. A metallic pleated midi skirt that will make you the IT girl of the office. Alexa, play "Cozy" by Queen B, 'cause this skirt is SURE to make you comfortable in your skin, and cozy with who you are. ;)
2. A showstopping bomber jacket that will be your go-to outerwear when you need to add some ~pop~ to your ensemble. We guarantee people will be constantly asking "where'd you get that jacket?!"
3. A deeply moisturizing night cream that's like a soft 'n' fuzzy sweater for your skin, making it feel luscious and hydrated. But also like... this stuff will help combat any uncomfortably dry skin that many of us battle during the winter.
4. A pair of airy cargo pants to keep things loose and comfortable. These could also be THE pants for when it's that time of the month, *or* after you've eaten all the complimentary bread at dinner and need all the space but still wanna be cute.
5. A utility skirt with ruched sides that is a GODSEND when you want to look put-together while still enjoying the comfiness of a midi skirt. Plus, this one will never ride up and if you pair it with some thick tights and boots, you'll be winter ready in no time!
6. A plush throw pillow that will serve as the star of your bedroom with its pop of color and texture immediately catching your eye and elevating the space.
7. An oversized knit sweater that is trendy, cozy, lightweight, and keeps you warm but won't make you sweat under your layers. Pair it with some simple gold accessories and you have the perfect everyday 'fit!
8. A space heater for when your building's heat just doesn't cut it. Imagine the snow quietly falling outside, you with your favorite book and a cup of coffee, and this heater keeping you nice and toasty. I guess winter doesn't have to be all bad.
9. A black maxi dress that is somehow simultaneously classic and unique. It's so versatile that you can wear it with some cute kitten heels and a fur coat to the ballet, or pair it with lug-sole boots and a leather jacket for when you're rushing to find something effortlessly sexy for a night out.
10. A pair of white tennis shoes with metallic pink accents that'll have you strutting your stuff down the street. As much as the world loves white shoes, these are far from basic.
11. A must-have jumpsuit that will have you "jumping" into the day with the perfect blend of comfort and style.
12. A pair of soft moisture-wicking yoga pants that hugs you in all the right places. They might even motivate you to keep that New Year's resolution of going to the gym three times a week, JUST so you can wear these.
13. A linen duvet cover set that will make your room feel like you're about to enter a relaxing spa resort. Neutral colors are to serenity as Blake Lively is to Ryan Reynolds — aka the perfect pair.
14. A super plush hoodie robe that is the epitome of comfort. Is it a robe? Is it a nightgown? Is it a hoodie? Is it a blanket? Yes to all! What more could you ask for on a chilly winter night spent on the couch with a book and your favorite snacks?
15. A sleek essential oil diffuser that EVERYONE, and I mean everyone, should have to keep the air smelling clean, inviting, and just plain yummy. Add in your favorite eucalyptus or lavender oils and watch your whole body go from tense to relaxed. Aromatherapy is REAL my friends!
16. A warm throw blanket that will be your bestie during those movie nights when the heater just isn't hitting all the right places. Snuggle up, grab the popcorn and say hello to your dream winter evening.
17. A pair of Fair Isle double-lined socks in case Santa forgot to drop some in your stocking last Christmas. These thickies will keep those toes toasty and look especially cute when they're peeking out the top of your favorite winter boots.
18. A fuzzy dog bed because ummmm... your fur baby ALSO deserves to be as comfortable and cozy as you. Just plop this in the living room and they'll have the best snooze of their lives while you watch adoringly.
19. A pair of black clogs that are truly unbeatable in the comfort *and* price department. You may have been eyeing some Birkenstocks, but why not save a bundle while also allowing your feet to live in pure pampered greatness??
20. A memory foam bath mat that will have you bouncing out of the shower and wiggling your toes to dry off. If you're anything like me and hate feeling your bare feet on cold wet tile, this plush mat will be your absolute savior.
