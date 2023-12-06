Skip To Content
    8 Things From BuzzFeed's Goodful Line At Target That Make Excellent Gifts

    Cooking never looked so beautiful. :')

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An aluminum deep cooker for your aspiring chef giftee so they can easily whip up a family meal in one fell swoop. Meal prep Sundays are about to be so much easier for them!

    Target

    Price: $49.99 (available in two colors)

    2. Or get them the same deep cooker in an even larger size if they love to host big dinner parties with everyone they know and love.

    the charcoal pan and lid set
    Target

    Price: $59.99 (available in two colors)

    3. A fry pan they'll probably want to use every single day. The nonstick material can cook anything from a quick breakfast omelet to steak, chicken, and other recipes while not leaving behind a greasy mess.

    Target

    Price: $31.99 (available in two colors)

    4. A stir fry pan for those quick and easy meals they want to just throw together while still delivering yummy results. Bonus points that it's sleek enough to sit out on the stove and look like decor.

    Target

    Price: $34.99 (available in two colors)

    5. A cast aluminum stockpot so they can prepare their favorite soups for when the weather calls for it. Cold winter days are about to feel 10x cozier with the smell of fresh soup wafting through their apartment.

    charcoal stockpot with lid sitting on counter next to vegetables and fruit
    Targe

    Price: $69.99 (available in two colors)

    6. A double burner griddle because just like the picture shows: pancakes and eggs are a Sunday morning MUST-HAVE and this baby is going to make theirs a gamechanger. They can even toss on a beef patty for a lil' burger moment at lunch and toast the buns at the same time — umm yes chef!?

    flat griddle pan on stove with four small pancakes and sunny side up eggs
    Target

    Price: $49.99

    7. A 4.5-quart Dutch oven that will evenly cook up their go-to pasta dishes while keeping the pan looking brand new. The durability and cast aluminum construction make it easier to clean, which will help it last for years, which will probably make this their new favorite cooking tool.

    cream with charcoal interior deep pan
    Target

    Price: $59.99 (available in two colors)

    8. And finally, the gift of the full 10-piece Goodful set because knowing them they'll see all of these and think "yes, yes, and yes!"

    set of cream cookware set on countertop
    Target

    Price: $129.99 (available in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.