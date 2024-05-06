Aussies Are Sharing Why They Stopped Vaping And It's Pretty Eye Opening

6. "I used to think vaping was harmless — just flavoured vapour. But then I started experiencing these intense coughing fits out of nowhere. It felt like my chest was on fire, and I could barely catch my breath. It scared the hell out of me."

"That's when I decided to do some research and boy, was I shocked. Vaping isn't as innocent as it seems. Turns out, they're loaded with toxic chemicals that can wreak havoc on your lungs. I knew I had to quit then and there. It wasn't easy, but my health was worth it."

—Gemma, 26

