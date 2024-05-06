Aussies Are Sharing Why They Stopped Vaping And It's Pretty Eye Opening

It's always interesting to hear what the catalyst was for someone becoming conscious of an addiction and making the decision to put an end to it. And being curious ourselves, we've decided to dive into why Aussies have decided to ditch the vape for good.
1. "I realised that vaping was taking a toll on my health, both physically and mentally. I wanted to breathe easier and feel more energised every day — especially when I got more serious about the gym. It's actually helped heaps and I'll never go back."
—Sam, 19
2. "I used to vape to cope with stress, but eventually I realised it was only adding to my anxiety. Quitting was a game-changer for my mental well-being. It was obviously super tough to begin with, but I'm honestly so glad I pushed through."
—Jess, 24
3. "I started vaping because I thought it was a safer alternative to smoking. But as time went on, I realised I was just trading one addiction for another."
"The nicotine in vapes had me hooked, and I couldn't go more than an hour without reaching for my vape. It was controlling my life, and I didn't like feeling dependent on something like that. So, I decided to quit cold turkey."
—Jack, 26
4. "I missed out on so many moments with friends and family, because I was always ducking out to vape — and I hate the feeling of FOMO. Plus, I don't lose my breath climbing the stairs to my apartment anymore, so that's a huge bonus."
—Emily, 24
5. "Quitting vaping solo was tougher than expected, so I decided to tackle it alongside a broader health challenge. By integrating regular exercise, healthier eating habits and mindfulness into my routine, I found the support I needed to kick the habit and boost my overall well-being."
—Calvin, 24
6. "I used to think vaping was harmless — just flavoured vapour. But then I started experiencing these intense coughing fits out of nowhere. It felt like my chest was on fire, and I could barely catch my breath. It scared the hell out of me."
"That's when I decided to do some research and boy, was I shocked. Vaping isn't as innocent as it seems. Turns out, they're loaded with toxic chemicals that can wreak havoc on your lungs. I knew I had to quit then and there. It wasn't easy, but my health was worth it."
—Gemma, 26
7. "I didn't want to be chained to an addiction that was draining my bank account — especially because I originally started vaping because cigarettes were so expensive. It didn't take me too long to realise quitting was cheaper than both."
—Alex, 29
8. "I was tired of depending on something that didn't even make me feel good anymore. When I realised I wasn't actually getting anything out of it, I decided I had to try to remove it from my life. It was hard and it didn't happen overnight, but I'm glad I snapped out of it and took that first step."
—Ben, 32
9. "I never realised how addictive vaping could be until I found myself reaching for my vape every few minutes. It felt like I was constantly craving it and I knew I needed to break free from that cycle."
—Tom, 18
10. "For years, I brushed off the dangers of vaping. But then I saw a news report about vapes exploding and causing serious injuries. I couldn't believe it."
"Suddenly, vaping didn't seem so harmless anymore. I realised I was playing with fire — literally. I didn't want to end up in the hospital because of a stupid vape accident."
—Lucy, 24
11. "I quit when I found out vapes had formaldehyde (literally in disinfectant) and other unbelievably dangerous chemicals in them."
—Luke, 22
12. "A friend of mine had the battery of her vape explode inside it while it was just sitting on her bed! The thought of my vape doing that and the severe burns it'd cause terrified me. I didn't want to take that risk anymore, so I just decided to quit vaping altogether."
—Olivia, 20
13. And finally, "Experiencing nic-sick is no joke. I did firsthand, and let me tell you, it was a nightmare. At first I thought I just felt a bit sick and it might something else, but then it got so much worse. I'll spare you the details, but it was well and truly the wake-up call I needed to kick the addiction."
—Mia, 27
While everyone has their own reason and journey when it comes to quitting, they have one thing in common. They're taking the step to put themselves and their future first.
Responses have been edited for length or clarity. Some contributor names have been changed for anonymity.