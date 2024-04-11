8 Reasons Why We're Ditching Vapes — And You Should Too

Thinking about quitting vaping or finding it tough to resist nicotine cravings? We get it — it can be a challenging journey, especially in the early weeks when your body is adjusting to life without nicotine.
1. To start, quitting can save you from the hassle of constantly hunting for spots where you can sneak a puff.
2. If you're reworking your budget and finding ways to save — ditching the vapes is going to bring you so much closer to your goals.
3. Disposable vapes may come at a significant cost to the environment.
4. Vaping may seem harmless, but it can take a toll on your lung health.
5. Deciding to quit vaping is a crucial move towards taking back control of your life.
6. Concerned about what you're putting into your body every time you take a puff? You're not alone.
7. Being overly reliant on vaping can be exhausting (and sometimes, embarrassing).
8. And finally, needing to step away to vape means you miss out on some pretty important stuff sometimes. The FOMO is definitely not worth it.
As you embark on your journey to quit vaping, remember that every step forward is a victory. We even put together a little list of tips to distract yourself instead of vaping to help you out.
If you find yourself needing a little extra support to quit vaping, call Quitline on 13 7848, download a digital quit app or talk to your doctor.