8 Reasons Why We're Ditching Vapes — And You Should Too

Inside jokes with mates hit better than vapes — don't @ me.

Thinking about quitting vaping or finding it tough to resist nicotine cravings? We get it — it can be a challenging journey, especially in the early weeks when your body is adjusting to life without nicotine.

That's why we've decided to share our reasons for saying goodbye to vaping for good — and if you feel the same, it might be time for you to follow suit. 

1. To start, quitting can save you from the hassle of constantly hunting for spots where you can sneak a puff.

No more fretting about finding designated smoking areas or sneaking away from social situations. By quitting, you reclaim the freedom to enjoy life without constantly worrying about where you're allowed to vape.

2. If you're reworking your budget and finding ways to save — ditching the vapes is going to bring you so much closer to your goals.

Those small purchases may not seem like much at first, but they add up over time. By getting vapes out of your life, you'll save money in the long run. Just think about all the other things you could be spending that cash on — whether it's treating yourself to a nice meal or setting aside savings for the future. 

3. Disposable vapes may come at a significant cost to the environment.

The sheer volume of disposable vape pods and devices ending up in landfills is staggering. By quitting vaping, you're taking a stand against unnecessary waste and doing your part to protect the planet for future generations.

4. Vaping may seem harmless, but it can take a toll on your lung health.

Quitting vaping can lead to clearer lungs and easier breathing, so you can enjoy physical activities without feeling winded. Whether it's running to catch the bus, or playing a game of sport — you'll notice the difference in your ability to breathe and exercise better when you ditch the vape.

5. Deciding to quit vaping is a crucial move towards taking back control of your life.

It's a sign of inner strength and resilience as you navigate challenges and steer your life in the direction you desire. By resisting the urge to vape, you're flexing your willpower and opening yourself up to positive transformations — physically and mentally. 

6. Concerned about what you're putting into your body every time you take a puff? You're not alone.

From well-known toxins like formaldehyde (used in disinfectant) and acrolein (used in weed killer) to a myriad of other harmful compounds — the list is alarming. But it doesn't stop there. When these e-liquids are heated, chemical reactions occur, leading to the formation of even more hazardous substances. Add to that the risk of contaminants leaching from the device itself, and the hit is just not worth it. 

7. Being overly reliant on vaping can be exhausting (and sometimes, embarrassing).

Constantly searching for your vape or panicking when you misplace it can disrupt your peace of mind and cause unnecessary stress. By quitting vaping, you free yourself from the burden of constantly needing to vape and the anxiety that comes with it. It's a liberating feeling to know that you're no longer beholden to a small inanimate object.

8. And finally, needing to step away to vape means you miss out on some pretty important stuff sometimes. The FOMO is definitely not worth it.

It's like a constant game of catch-up, trying to reconnect with the group after every puff. By ditching it, you'll allow yourself to be fully immersed in the moment with your mates, partner or family. So, put down the vape and join in on the memories waiting to be made.

As you embark on your journey to quit vaping, remember that every step forward is a victory. We even put together a little list of tips to distract yourself instead of vaping to help you out.

If you find yourself needing a little extra support to quit vaping, call Quitline on 13 7848, download a digital quit app or talk to your doctor. 