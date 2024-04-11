8 Things You Can Do To Distract Yourself From Vaping

There are so many reasons why people choose to quit vaping — from the allure of being able to make it up a flight of stairs without wondering where all your breath has gone, to the cash you'll no longer be blowing away. But that doesn't mean it's always easy.
If you find comfort in the routine and ritualistic nature of vaping, distractions can be the ultimate sidekick to help you kick those cravings to the curb and say goodbye to ~vape life~ for good.
1.Keep your hands busy and your mind occupied with fidget toys.
2.Explore sugar-free gum options to satisfy the oral and taste fixation you're experiencing.
3.Or, if you you're more spice than sugar, pick up a cinnamon stick instead.
4.Challenge yourself to wait out cravings with the help of a timer.
5.Engage in knitting or crocheting as a creative way to distract your hands from the need to do something while you're binge-watching your favourite comfort-show.
6.If you miss the sensation of inhalation, try cutting a straw to the size you like and using it as a substitute.
7.Drinking water through a straw can also help mimic the mouthfeel of vaping.
8.And finally, check out quit vaping apps — they can be a valuable tool to support you on your journey to quit vaping.