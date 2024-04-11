Paid Post

8 Things You Can Do To Distract Yourself From Vaping

They're practically cheat codes for your new, vape-free life.

There are so many reasons why people choose to quit vaping — from the allure of being able to make it up a flight of stairs without wondering where all your breath has gone, to the cash you'll no longer be blowing away. But that doesn't mean it's always easy.

Quitting vaping isn't always a walk in the park. It can be more comparable to a rollercoaster — with ups, downs and a whole lot of loop-de-loops. And you know what? Everyone's ride is different. Some can quit cold turkey, and for others, the journey is a little more complicated. 

If you find comfort in the routine and ritualistic nature of vaping, distractions can be the ultimate sidekick to help you kick those cravings to the curb and say goodbye to ~vape life~ for good.

We've asked our mates and scoured the internet for some great, practical options to keep your mind, mouth and hands from betraying you when you're trying to quit.

1. Keep your hands busy and your mind occupied with fidget toys.

These small gadgets provide a tactile distraction that can help you manage cravings. Experiment with different toys to find what works best for you — whether it's a spinner, a stress ball or a fidget cube. Having something to fiddle with can make a big difference in overcoming the urge to vape.

2. Explore sugar-free gum options to satisfy the oral and taste fixation you're experiencing.

Chewing mint gum and inhaling the ~minty~ air will help when you want a flavour hit — and the action itself will keep your mouth busy and provide a distraction from the urge to vape. Plus, with a variety of flavours to choose from, you can indulge your cravings without compromising your commitment to quitting.

3. Or, if you you're more spice than sugar, pick up a cinnamon stick instead.

Holding a cinnamon stick directly to your tongue can mimic the sensation of vaping, giving you a satisfying flavour-hit without the harmful effects of nicotine. It's a simple, natural and effective way to distract yourself from the addiction of vaping — if you're a fan of cinnamon, that is. 

4. Challenge yourself to wait out cravings with the help of a timer.

Start by setting a short delay and gradually increase it over time. This technique can help you build resilience against cravings and develop healthier coping mechanisms. Remember, every second you resist the urge is a step towards a vape-free future.

5. Engage in knitting or crocheting as a creative way to distract your hands from the need to do something while you're binge-watching your favourite comfort-show.

Not only does this hobby keep your hands busy, but it also provides a sense of accomplishment as you create something tangible. Plus, the repetitive motions can be soothing and help alleviate stress, making it easier to resist the temptation to vape.

6. If you miss the sensation of inhalation, try cutting a straw to the size you like and using it as a substitute.

I know it sounds weird, but holding the straw between your fingers and taking simulated puffs can satisfy the addiction without the harmful chemicals or nicotine. You could also try pressing or biting the straw together to limit the air-path for a similar sensation.

7. Drinking water through a straw can also help mimic the mouthfeel of vaping.

Plus, staying hydrated can help reduce cravings and flush toxins from your system, making it easier to resist the urge to vape. There's no need for further explanation on this one — drink water! 

8. And finally, check out quit vaping apps — they can be a valuable tool to support you on your journey to quit vaping.

There are various apps out there, and they can dish out top-notch tips and distractions for handling cravings, provide personalised support and a good dose of motivation to keep you moving forward. Think of them as having a trusty mate in your pocket, cheering you on every step of the way.

Quitting vaping is a journey, and it's okay to stumble along the way. What's important is that you keep pushing forward.

These distraction techniques are just a few tools in your arsenal to help you quit for good. Remember, you're not alone — call Quitline on 13 7848, reach out to friends, family, or your doctor for encouragement and guidance. And most importantly, be kind to yourself. You've got this!