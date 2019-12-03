This Man's Post Was The First To Be "Corrected" By Facebook Under Singapore's Fake News Law

Strait Times / Via straitstimes.com A screenshot of Facebook's notice on Alex Tan's State Times Review Facebook page.

Alex Tan heard the news secondhand that the Singaporean government was using its fake news law against him. A friend contacted Tan over Messenger on Nov. 28 to tell him Singaporean media outlets were reporting one of his Facebook posts had been determined as fake news, and that he had been issued with a "correction direction". The direction, which ordered Tan to edit the post to say it contained false information, is a newly-acquired power for the Singaporean government. It arises from the recently passed Protection From Online Falsehoods And Manipulation (POFMA) Act. The penalty for not following such an order can be up to a year in prison and a SG$20,000 (US$14,600) fine. Tan, who is an Australian permanent resident, has run the anti-Singaporean government blog States Times Review and its Facebook page, which has 53,000 likes, since 2015. The correction direction (and an accompanying post on a government website) referred to a Nov. 23 post on Tan’s Facebook page that alleged a Singaporean whistleblower had been arrested. The Singaporean government said no such arrest was made.

Factually / Via gov.sg A graphic from the Singapore government's Factually website about Tan's post.

Tan, who has lived in Sydney, Australia since 2015, told BuzzFeed News that he has not been contacted by the Singaporean government about the post. Singapore’s POFMA office didn’t answer questions about whether it had attempted to contact Tan. After learning about the order, Tan updated his post to include the Singaporean government’s response. In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Tan conceded the claim about the arrest (which was based on a tip-off) may not be accurate, calling it “sensationalised”. He did not, however, comply with the directive by editing the post to say it contained false information. "Basically, on the same day [I became aware of the order], I put up a post saying that I wouldn’t comply with orders from a foreign government," Tan said. That’s when the Singaporean minister for home affairs K. Shanmugam did something that had never been done before: on Nov. 29, Shanmugam instructed the POFMA office to order Facebook to correct the post. Facebook's potential penalty for failing to correct the post would be a SG$1 million (US$ 730,000) fine initially, and an additional SG$100,000 (US$ 73,000) each subsequent day it remained unamended. On Nov. 30, it was reported that Singaporean Facebook users were seeing a notice below the post, saying "Facebook is legally required to tell you that the Singapore government says this post has false information".

Users outside of Singapore were not able to see the notice. BuzzFeed News’ attempts to view the notice by using a VPN to connect to Facebook through a Singaporean IP address were unsuccessful.

Singapore media, including @ChannelNewsAsia, posted screenshots of the said “label” (image 1) but the cautionary note did not appear on both my Facebook app and browser (image 2).