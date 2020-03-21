A Fake Facebook Account Is Stoking Racism And Trolling People By Pretending To Hoard Toilet Paper

Share On more Share On more

Shortly after joining a Facebook group for residents of a suburb in Melbourne, Australia, an account called "Gloria Leung" offered to pay group members to buy toilet paper — an item being stockpiled in the coronavirus outbreak — for her. "You get $1 per packet you buy to help us ! If you work fast, you make big money," the post said.

Facebook

Multiple versions of this post, and others like it, have been widely shared across big Australian right wing Facebook pages since March 4. One page, the Quiet Australian, shared it with the caption "How Un Australian Is This Chinese Woman - name and shame!" This post has been shared more than 6,700 times.

The Quiet Australian / Via Facebook

A screenshot of the post circulated on Twitter and Reddit too.



Hi Mr @PeterDutton_MP could you have the appropriate authority investigate this un Australian women please.

Concerned people tagged Australian TV news programs and government ministers in posts about Leung, begging them to put a stop to it.

Leung's account (archived here) also regularly posted in a now-deleted Facebook group Toilet Paper Buy/Swap/Sell/Export Australia 购买澳大利亚厕纸 (archived here). There's also a Facebook page for a company called Lucky Destiny Exports that promises to "buy and trade luxury quality Australian product and sell to lucky Chinese client" that is linked to the Gloria Leung account. The account, group and page hit all the right notes for a rage share. It combined fears of people missing out on basic goods during the coronavirus pandemic, concerns about profiteering, and used a racist caricature that stoked anti-Asian, and in particular anti-Chinese, sentiment in the Australian population. But the post, company and Leung herself are almost certainly fake. Leung's Facebook profile appears to be recently created, with none of the account's pictures posted before March. The company's Facebook page was created on March 8. In fact, there doesn't appear to be any trace of Leung or the company on the internet before this month. Some of content associated with the account is taken from elsewhere. Leung's photograph is from a AirBnB profile for a UK-based host called Jenny. The image has been on her profile since at least Feb. 3 2020, according to reverse image searching tool TinEye. It's also the first result when you Google Image search "Chinese lady".

Google Image

The photograph of toilet paper that accompanies Leung's post appears to have been taken from a widely shared tweet posted on March 3.

Leung didn't respond to questions sent by Facebook messenger and email. The Facebook group has been deleted, but archived versions of it reveal that it was used to share satirical and Sinophobic content.

@826Maureen M8 it's a PARODY PAGE. I am a member. Funniest page ever. Although there are some ferals on it.

Its members would share toilet paper memes, make Sinophobic jokes, and troll people who joined the group thinking it really was a place were selling toilet paper at exorbitant prices.



Facebook

Soon after Leung's account was created, an admin of "Toilet Paper Buy/Swap/Sell/Export Australia 购买澳大利亚厕纸" made an announcement claiming Leung had purchased the account and had taken over it. The name was subsequently changed to "Gloria Leung's Toilet Paper Buy/Swap/Sell Export Group".



Facebook An archived version of the post claiming Leung bought the Facebook group.