Australia's Major News Wire Is Shutting Down

Australian Associated Press (AAP) newswire will cease to exist on June 26. The shock announcement has left the media industry reeling.

Posted on
Cameron Wilson
Cameron Wilson
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Share This Article


AAP

AAP CEO Bruce Davidson announces the closure of the news agency.

Hundreds of reporters, photographers and videographers are set to lose their jobs as Australia's national news wire service Australian Associated Press (AAP) announced that it will close down, citing financial pressures and competition with free online content.

The company's Newswire service — which has more than 180 staff spread across Australia, New Zealand, Los Angeles and London — will end on June 26. It's Pagemasters production service will cease on Aug. 31.

The company's news wires are widely used across Australian media, including by News Corp, Nine, Seven West Media and Guardian Australia.

The company's press release distribution service, Medianet, and its media research arm, Mediaverse, will be put up for sale.

AAP CEO Bruce Davidson informed employees about the decision at a Tuesday afternoon meeting in the company's Sydney office, which simultaneously livestreamed on its internal company network.

"It is tragic that [AAP] will end in 2020," Davidson told the room.

He said the company's major shareholders, News Corp Australia and Nine Entertainment Co., had decided to shut the news agency late last year. Speculation about the company's future was reported by Nine earlier this week.

In true AAP fashion, a wire was put out simultaneously with details about the news agency's closure.

here's the AAP story about AAP closing - yes, someone had to write it up and send it out on the wire
Angus Livingston @anguslivingston

here's the AAP story about AAP closing - yes, someone had to write it up and send it out on the wire

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Media Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA) lashed out at the decision, calling it a "gross abandonment of responsibility by its shareholders" in a statement.

MEAA President Marcus Strom tweeted that AAP's closure will "weaken the public square".

This is a huge failing in the fabric of our media landscape. Having an independent wire service has been a bedrock for national and local media. Its closing will weaken the public square. https://t.co/UIO0Yb6Br6
Marcus Strom @strom_m

This is a huge failing in the fabric of our media landscape. Having an independent wire service has been a bedrock for national and local media. Its closing will weaken the public square. https://t.co/UIO0Yb6Br6

Reply Retweet Favorite

AFP news editor Andrew Beaty wrote that the decision will affect their news wire service.

News that Australia's news agency is closing hits our wire. It was written by an AFP staffer who, like very many before, cut their teeth at AAP. The loss to news will be felt globally.
Andrew Beatty @AndrewBeatty

News that Australia's news agency is closing hits our wire. It was written by an AFP staffer who, like very many before, cut their teeth at AAP. The loss to news will be felt globally.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Labor opposition leader Anthony Albanese tweeted that it is "a sad day for journalism in Australia".

Secrecy is on the rise, transparency is in decline – and a strong, independent media is more important than ever. Thinking of all the journalists and workers at AAP. A sad day for journalism in Australia.
Anthony Albanese @AlboMP

Secrecy is on the rise, transparency is in decline – and a strong, independent media is more important than ever. Thinking of all the journalists and workers at AAP. A sad day for journalism in Australia.

Reply Retweet Favorite

AAP's own staff are reeling from the decision, too. The company's editor-in-chief Tony Gillies tweeted that it is "the saddest day".

The saddest day: AAP closes after 85 years of excellence in journalism. The AAP family will be sorely missed. @AAPNewswire
Tony Gillies @TonyGillies

The saddest day: AAP closes after 85 years of excellence in journalism. The AAP family will be sorely missed. @AAPNewswire

Reply Retweet Favorite

One staff member commented on the internal livestream "living in such uncertainty since 2017 is fairly distressing, especially for all remote workers like myself who cannot be there right now to discuss".

Another wrote: "Yeah, talk about out of the blue."

Cameron Wilson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Cameron Wilson at cameron.wilson@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Share This Article

back to top