A Politician Got A Flu Jab, Then Re-Enacted It For TV. Now There's A Conspiracy Theory It Was Fake.

As part of a push to encourage people to get their flu shot, Palaszczuk received her vaccination in front of television cameras.

Then, she re-enacted it once again for the cameras — this time, with a cap on the needle.

It kicked off a conspiracy theory that the premier had lied about getting a jab at all.

In the footage broadcast by 7NEWS Brisbane on TV and shared to its social media profiles, the syringe that is pressed against Palaszczuk appears to have the cap on.