A Big Anti-Vaxxer Facebook Group Is Urging Members To Donate To A "Sovereign Citizen" Workshop Business

An anti-vaxxer husband and wife leading the campaign against Australia’s new rule mandating flu jabs for people entering aged care homes are spruiking an online service that charges people to add their name to a form letter so they can lobby politicians against vaccinations.

The man behind the online service, Mark Pytellek, is a sovereign citizen — part of an extreme anti-government movement that doesn’t recognise Australian law — who has spent more than a decade running workshops that promise to get participants out of debt.

Long-time anti-vaxxer and chiropractor Anthony Golle, and his wife Kate Golle, run a 15,000-strong Facebook group that was launched just two weeks ago. Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, it has quickly become one of the most active online hubs of anti-vaccine organising in Australia.

In a video posted to the group on May 2, the Golles lay out a three-stage plan for the group’s campaign against the new rules about flu vaccines and aged care facilities, claiming fellow anti-vaxxers will be able to "empower" themselves by participating. The post has hundreds of comments from people tagging other users to share the message.

