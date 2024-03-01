Just 28 Very Nice Things From Wayfair For Your Home

3. A three-drawer dresser featuring a lovely woven rattan and plenty of storage so you can access your essentials with a simple reach from the bed or couch.
4. A bridge shelf perfect for people who no longer live in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the city. It's not only a super-cool piece of decor, but it can also provide a bit of nostalgia.
5. A pair of modern acrylic vases in case you're looking for a simple yet exquisite design to display your flower arrangements, or even a single flower.
6. A shag rug ideal for adding texture and personality to a room. This '70s decor staple has made a solid comeback. It's super soft to the touch, which makes it perfect to rub your toes in.
7. An ottoman bench you can use in your bedroom, living room, or walkway as a seat, a footrest, or a coffee table. What's cool about this one is that it opens to double as a storage.
8. A high-tech square mirror complete with a touch switch dimmable light and anti-fog function that you can hang vertically or horizontally.
9. Or, a full-length mirror that'll create an illusion of a larger space, which makes it a great choice for small spaces. This mirror can lean against a wall, be hung, or stand free.
10. A Dalmatian-dot removable wallpaper ideal for renters looking to spice up an otherwise drab studio apartment and still walk away with their security deposit.
11. Or, a Dalmatian pillow to upcycle some of your older pillows and really fill the place with a more Cruella aesthetic.
12. A quilted chenille floor pillow ideal for small spaces to use as backup extra seating when visitors pop in.
13. A minimalist-meets-industrial bookshelf to display your books, plants, photos, and other knickknacks that might've looked like clutter on a dresser, but on this, c'est magnifique!
14. A handwoven runner in case you're happy with all of your living room furniture but are looking for a piece to enhance what's already there without being too distracting.
15. An over-the-toilet organizer that'll hold all of your bathroom essentials and leave room for candles, plants, and extra rolls of toilet paper.
16. A set of under-cabinet lights for accentuating your newly added backsplash or for bringing new light to your original backsplash. You can also use them under wall shelves to illuminate your books, plants, and other treasures.
17. A simple yet elegant arched floor lamp in case you're looking for a way to redecorate your room while working with limited space.
18. Or, a set of column floor lamps to add a subtle and modern flair to your living space. You can place them on each side of your seating or on the sides of your entertainment center to illuminate your next movie night.
19. A Japanese shoji-style room divider — it's a truly underestimated piece of decor that can not only hide unsightly items from guests but can also keep eyesores out of sight for you, too. If you have a studio, it's a great way to separate your workstation from your living room area.
20. A hallway organizer with a mirror so you can get one last look at your OOTD before stepping out of the house. This organizer is the perfect catchall with room for hats, coats, shoes, and other decor to jazz up your entryway. (It'll also look super cute in your bedroom, too.)
22. A gorgeous modern tray you can use to house all of your favorite little knickknacks. Or, leave it empty and let that beautiful design be the star of the show.
23. A leaning ladder desk so you can still maintain an organized workspace for ultimate productivity while taking up very little space. This chic, minimal desk comes with shelves where you can keep your headphones, store books, display photos, and more.
Teresa / Wayfair
Promising reviews: "This desk was surprisingly easy to put together and it looks very chic. It’s perfect for people who have a limited amount of space for an office area." —Eboni
"Just got my desk in and it looks great! I have a small living area and am still able to have my couches and coffee table without feeling cramped." —Alex
Price: $236 (originally $245.98)