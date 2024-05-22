39 Travel Essentials You Probably Haven’t Thought Of, But Definitely Need

1. A marble compact contact lens case that might make you feel a little more secure. It comes with a tube you can use to hold the solution and a contact remover tool — all in this chic little package.
This kit includes: a mirror, contact lens case, a mini solution bottle for your contact solution, a contact tweezer tool for pulling out your contacts from the lens case, and a contact remover tool used to remove and put on your contacts.
Promising review: "This product is great for the girlies who wear contacts everyday and like to maintain an aesthetic. The rose gold and marble is just *chefs kiss*. It holds just the right amount of all contacts lens essentials. Helps keep your handbag organized too!" —thepursonalshopper
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
2. A set of packing cubes you'll definitely want if you're looking for a way to maximize all the space in your carry-on. Believe it or not, you can situate a week's worth of gear with the help of these babies. Not just a space-saving solution, but it'll also help you organize your belongings which makes it easier to identify when something is missing.
The set includes three different size packing cubes, one bra and underwear bag, one shoe bag, and one bag for your toiletries.
Promising review: "Really nice quality cubes. I’ve never used them before and was really pleased with how well they worked. I didn’t even need to use all of them. The large cube was enough for a small suitcase!" —Caroline
Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in seven colors and six, eight, and nine-piece sets).
3. A mini lightweight flat iron because you're not sure if you'll actually need it, but just in case you want to rock a bone straight hairdo, you'll be happy you'll have it. It might take a bit to heat up, but once it does, it'll have the power of a full-size flat iron. And, it an fit in your suitcase with ease.
And you'll get a lil' heat-resistant pouch to carry it wherever you go!
Promising review: "I took this flat iron to Europe for a two week vacation. It did a great job smoothing my hair out. Be sure to check the measurements as it is very small. However, it got the job done for me." —Leslie Webb
Get it from Amazon for $14.44+ ( available in three colors).
4. A digital luggage scale so you can know before you go how heavy your luggage is. There's nothing worse than being caught off guard by an unexpected fee because your bag didn't feel that heavy. It can weigh luggage up to 110 pounds, which should be enough after souvenier shopping, right? 😳
Check out this TikTok from BuzzFeed shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly, to see this palm-sized luggage scale in action!
Promising review: "This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." —Teresa Daniels
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in six colors and as a two pack).
5. A buckled luggage strap to fasten your purse, laptop bag, and more to your suitcase without worrying about accidentally leaving your bag behind.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." —Michele
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors and two-packs).
6. Or a chic and secure travel belt perfect for mixing and matching your luggage so that you can still connect your bags together for easy rolling through the airport.
Cincha is run by a BIPOC couple based in Oakland, California, who believe traveling in style should also be secure. They've been making the chic travel belt since 2019.
Promising review: "Such a simple yet brilliant solution for the ever falling bag when trying to juggle all your luggage. It definitely made traveling less stressful." —Samantha
Get it from Cincha for $39.99+ (available in two sizes and 23 colors).
7. A memory foam Ostrich pillow neck cushion so you won't have to spend the first two days of your next vacation trying to work the crook out of your neck. This upgraded version offers 360-degree natural ergonomic neck support to keep your head upright so your plane, train, or automobile nap will actually be comfortable.
Promising review: "I bought it for a trip that had two long haul flights as well as various shorter flights. It is almost impossible for me to sleep on a plane, unless I get the full row to lay down. This thing helped me fall asleep almost immediately without waking up every time my head bobbed. I also used it as a nap pillow: your face can fit the hole perfectly as well as the back or side of your head, so it really works well for that too. I highly recommend this pillow!" —MSC7
Get it from Amazon for $69 (available in four colors).
8. A convenient six-port USB charger for those hotel rooms that have little to no outlets which makes it difficult to keep all your devices charged.
Promising review: "This USB charger has been awesome for travel since it allows me to skip packing a separate USB brick for each of my devices. It is smart enough to determine whether the device has the capability to quickly charge via higher amperage output and automatically delivers the appropriate output to each device. The LED that indicates that the unit is receiving power is a nice touch, especially when many hotels I stay at seem to have dead power outlets. I use it with an iPad, iPhone, portable Bluetooth speaker, and a portable recharging pack. It handles those devices well and charges them quickly." —Sam Ellis
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in black and white).
9. A designated dirty laundry bag to keep the clothes you've already worn separated from your clean clothes.
Promising review: "I love this bag for travel. It's the perfect size. Unlike so many travel laundry bags, this one is the perfect size for clothes and undies. So many are too small like a lingerie bag or too big like a bag to take to the laundromat. This is cute and folds up into itself." —N. Newman
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in 13 styles).
10. A travel toothbrush, small enough to fit in a pocket, that folds to keep the bristles clean. You can keep it in your carry-on or your everyday bag in case you'd like to brush on the go.
Promising review: "These are great! I travel around a lot for work, and also have Invisalign, so I like to keep one in my work bag as well as my travel bag. The best part is the convenience. I used to carry a tooth brush in a case that took up a lot of room in my work bag as well as my travel bag. Now I just use these. They are small, durable, easy to use, and the brush is full covered when it is fully closed, which is what I was a little worried about at first. It was exactly what I was looking for in a travel toothbrush. I highly recommend, and I will be purchasing again." —Demetri
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two stiffnesses and in multipacks).
11. Vacuum seal bags for the ultimate space-saver. If you can't possibly leave behind your fave ensembles, then these vacuum-sealed bags are ideal. Fill it up, use a vacuum to suck the air out, and voila! You've not only packed up your best OOTDs, but now you have room to shop for a few more on vacation.
Promising review: "I've used these bags before and they are so helpful. I even use the medium one for travel and I have tons of extra suitcase room. The clothes don't come out wrinkled at all as long as you fold them nicely before placing in the bag, then the air sucks out keeping them safe and sound and very compact." —Susie Kochsmeier
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and three pack quantities).