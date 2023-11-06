30 Toys And Games To Buy Now Before The Holiday Rush

1. A beast lab your mad scientist can use to create their very own beast! Real mist and 80+ lights, sounds, and reactions will have your kid spending hours creating in their secret laboratory. Bonus: It's not a one-and-done. The lab is designed for reuse so they can create over and over again.
2. An Ariel doll from Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid complete with the vocal stylings of our newest princess Halle Bailey. This mermaid can be played in and out of water, just like our princess. She can sing, talk, and comes with accessories that activate music and lights.
3. Or perhaps, Ursula's mystical cauldron for your little one who prefers to be a powerful sea witch. They can use Ariel's voice and other ingredients to give the mermaid her legs.
4. A Bitzee, an interactive digital pet they can actually feel! The one case has 15 virtual electronic pets inside that react to touch. The more they play, the more pets they unlock.
5. Pixicade mobile game maker in case the child you're gifting to is not only into video games but also interested in making their own. They can draw a photo, take a picture of it, play, and share their game. There are 1,600 video games they can build! 🤯
6. Or, the new Pixicade pets edition that'll allow them to create their own virtual pet universe. They've always wanted to have their own pet dinosaur, now they can!
7. An Imaginext snappin' Spinosaurus for a roaring good time. Your toddler will enjoy squeezing its tail and watching it chomp. It even comes with a toy figure.
8. Headbanz Lightspeed, the same game the kids already love, now with lights, color, and action! When the colors change, the rules change so they'll have to stay on their toes.
9. A Super Mario Bros. inflatable ball game perfect for indoor or outdoor play. Their pitching arm will be in pristine form come Summer.
10. A 202-piece magnetic tiles in an array of gorgeous pastel colors that'll unlock their imagination as they build their own world. The possibilities are actually endless.
11. Super Mario Bros. Wonder — Nintendo's new 2D Super Mario game filled with wacky and unpredictable fun. In an instant, Mario's world morphs into something different to unlock a fresh world of gameplay.
12. A Tamagotchi Uni, a wearable version of the classic that can connect with friends and other characters across the globe via the Tamaverse.
13. A search board game that's a 3D search-and-find game with 15 missions and 300 clues that'll turn each player into a detective.
14. A Lego Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus set so your dino fan can build their own Jurassic Park. It comes with three mini figures and the famous Jurassic Park jeep.
15. A Glo Pal ready to make sensory water play or bath time even more fun. These little friends activate once they're placed in water.
16. Connect 4 Spin — it's the same classic game you love, except there's a twist. Right when you think you've won, the tables turn or ~spin~ and it's back to being anyone's game.
17. A peek-a-boo JJ doll so you can rest your hands when baby wants to play peek-a-boo for hours. If your little ever gets tired of peek-a-boo, JJ also sings songs and says phrases that'll keep them occupied for a while.
18. A Bluey keyboard guitar in case your rockstar is ready to start their band. This keytar comes with ten built-in melodies including the Bluey theme.
19. A purse pet aka a purse that's actually...alive? Yes! They get a 2-in-1 combo with this animal bag. Not only can they keep their tiny treasures safe inside, but their bag is also a pet with more than 30 sounds and reactions including eyes that really blink.
20. A Magic Mixies genie lamp littles can unlock by cracking the code. Awaken the genie, summon the magic mist, say the magic words and your Mixie will appear. The fun is only beginning once they get their Mixie which has more than 60 sounds and reactions.
21. A bracelet maker kit just begging to be the star of their next slumber party. The kit comes with everything needed to make up to 10 stylish bracelets. They might even gift you with one.
22. A LeapFrog activity cube filled with activities on each side. They can play musical sounds, match, and sort blocks, explore numbers, nature, and more.
23. A Pop-It-Go, a multi-colored pattern game perfect for on-the-go play. Pop the bubbles fast in order to advance to the next level.
24. A home laser tag game that might turn your home turf into a battleground. They can play in the day, outside, or at night thanks to the 300-foot range of the lasers and a variety of team colors to choose from. Even the adults will be fighting for a turn.
25. A Furby to gift your mini with an upgraded classic. The voice-activated animatronic toy has more than 600 reactions and is always ready for a dance party. It can even talk to other Furbies, too.
26. Beat the Parents — a fun family game where both the parents and kids place a wager at the start of the game. Reviewers advise that you wager carefully, you don't want to be the one stuck on dog duty for the next three months.
27. An interactive fingerling pet that responds when it's, well, on their finger. With more than 70 sounds and reactions, these tiny pets will become one of their favorite take-along toys.
28. A Monster High doll fashion set for your fashion-savvy child who loves stylish dolls. Clawdeen comes with a super cute dress-up locker complete with 19 surprises and a skulltimate secret.
29. A crawling Crybaby doll that not only crawls around like a real baby but also cries real tears. But it's not all gloom, the Crybaby also giggles, plays with her rattle, and makes more than 35 other realistic baby sounds.
30. A squirkle you can buy in a three- or five-pack with tiny little details and fidget points that'll keep kids entertained for hours. They're good for adults, too!
Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity.