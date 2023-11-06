Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

  • Kids & Family Gift Giving badge

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

30 Toys And Games To Buy Now Before The Holiday Rush

Because you don't want to be the person rushing around the week before trying to find gifts.

Kit Stone
by Kit Stone

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A beast lab your mad scientist can use to create their very own beast! Real mist and 80+ lights, sounds, and reactions will have your kid spending hours creating in their secret laboratory. Bonus: It's not a one-and-done. The lab is designed for reuse so they can create over and over again.

a child that created a monster with the beast lab
Amazon

Promising review: "My son adores this toy, and we had fun bringing the beast to life with him. This is an exciting interactive toy that makes a great gift!" —MCR

Get it from Amazon for $69

You can even sweeten the deal with a refill pack

2. An Ariel doll from Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid complete with the vocal stylings of our newest princess Halle Bailey. This mermaid can be played in and out of water, just like our princess. She can sing, talk, and comes with accessories that activate music and lights.

a child playing with the Ariel doll
Amazon

Promising review: "I literally love this doll so much! I had a toddler Ariel doll when I was a little boy, and I just had to purchase this doll for myself!!! I hadn’t had a toddler Ariel doll in years, and she is soo stunning and such a huge improvement! I have always loved Ariel! With this doll, make sure you read the instructions because you have to hold her hand (button) for 5 seconds or 10 seconds to activate the play feature. The play feature allows for the doll to sing more of the song and say more phrases." —MansterrHigh

Get it from Amazon for $35.98

3. Or perhaps, Ursula's mystical cauldron for your little one who prefers to be a powerful sea witch. They can use Ariel's voice and other ingredients to give the mermaid her legs.

Amazon

Get it from Amazon for $49.99.

4. A Bitzee, an interactive digital pet they can actually feel! The one case has 15 virtual electronic pets inside that react to touch. The more they play, the more pets they unlock.

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "I have to admit, when I received it, I couldn’t figure it out. But….my granddaughter wanted it for her Birthday so I bought it. Within seconds, after opening, my granddaughter had a giant smile on her face and knew just how to operate it! She loves it and didn’t put it down al afternoon. It comes ready to go and well-packaged. A really neat toy!" —Steve Chambers

Get it from Amazon for $24.97.

5. Pixicade mobile game maker in case the child you're gifting to is not only into video games but also interested in making their own. They can draw a photo, take a picture of it, play, and share their game. There are 1,600 video games they can build! 🤯

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "Man I love this thing, but my 8- and 6-year-old sons love it even more. We’re those parents who are a little fanatic about 'screen time' with our kids. Let me tell you something, MOST of the time is spent with the kids building their game. The markers, paper, and most importantly their imaginations of drawing new games are 90% of the fun because they know that their drawing will eventually ~come to life~ on the iPad. It sounds unbelievable, but it’s true. The different colors are used to create different things that the game automatically recognizes on paper — e.g., use 'red' to draw hazards; use 'green' to make your character that can move, etc. My boys draw anything and, like magic, the screen brings it to life and the remaining 10% blows their little minds (and the parents minds, too). Not really sure how it works, but we have a giant notebook full of different drawings and games, two boys who can’t stop using it, and two parents who are totally OK with this kind of 'screen time.'" —Lil

Get it from Amazon for $19.93.

6. Or, the new Pixicade pets edition that'll allow them to create their own virtual pet universe. They've always wanted to have their own pet dinosaur, now they can!

the pixicade pets
Amazon

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

7. An Imaginext snappin' Spinosaurus for a roaring good time. Your toddler will enjoy squeezing its tail and watching it chomp. It even comes with a toy figure.

model child playing with the snapping dinosaur toy
Amazon

Promising review: "This is an Imaginext “must have”. This one lights up with colorful lights that even a toddler would enjoy. We have all the Imaginext dinosaurs. These never lose value, and my son loves them. We will keep them for his children as they are extremely durable." —T. Eberhart

Get it from Amazon for $59

8. Headbanz Lightspeed, the same game the kids already love, now with lights, color, and action! When the colors change, the rules change so they'll have to stay on their toes.

the game
Amazon

Promising review: "I love how easy it is for my kids to grasp the concept of the game. They're 5 and 6 and loved it. We all had such a good time, and no meltdowns ensued. So I say that's a win-win!" —Nicole Ardoin

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

9. A Super Mario Bros. inflatable ball game perfect for indoor or outdoor play. Their pitching arm will be in pristine form come Summer.

the inflatable ball game
Amazon

Get it from Amazon for $36.94.

10. A 202-piece magnetic tiles in an array of gorgeous pastel colors that'll unlock their imagination as they build their own world. The possibilities are actually endless.

an example of the pastel magnetic tiles
Connectix

Promising review: "I previously bought a ton of Magna-Tiles for my son, and although fun and their animal-themed sets are great, the magnets weren’t good enough to make anything too dependent on them, so I started researching other brands. I found that a lot of people recommended Connetix over all other brands, so I bought some to try it out. I’m super impressed! The magnets are definitely stronger by far, and the design is beautiful. The light goes through so well. The tiles are very well made and seem lighter also. Absolutely recommend these over any other brand, and they’re compatible with the major brands as well!" —K

Get it from Amazon for $255.95.

Find other colors and pack sizes here

11. Super Mario Bros. Wonder — Nintendo's new 2D Super Mario game filled with wacky and unpredictable fun. In an instant, Mario's world morphs into something different to unlock a fresh world of gameplay.

Amazon

Promising review: "Super Mario Wonder is the breath of fresh air 2D Mario really needed, in my opinion. I love everything they've done here. The sheer amount of new creative stuff they throw at you all throughout the game had me so surprised; there's just always at least one thing new for most of the levels, even if they do reuse some Wonder Flower gimmicks. The Wonder Flower elements were so wacky and fun regardless. Also, don't underestimate those five-star difficulty levels; they're pretty tough, and I gave up on the first one I played, even as someone who has played and enjoyed a lot of platformers in my life. If you like 2D Mario even a little bit, I think you'll love this game. It's on the shorter side, but I felt it was worth the price." —Bobby

Get it from Amazon for $59.80.

12. A Tamagotchi Uni, a wearable version of the classic that can connect with friends and other characters across the globe via the Tamaverse.

kids playing with their the tamagotchi unis
Amazon

Promising review: "The battery life is no issue since you can charge this one. What a plus! The screen is beautiful and smooth compared to the previous Tamagotchis. Fast responding, and I love the Uni's ability to connect to the internet!  Make sure you get a screen protector or a plastic wrap because the screen can pick up scratches." —Kesem Hersh

Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in three colors).

13. A search board game that's a 3D search-and-find game with 15 missions and 300 clues that'll turn each player into a detective.

the search game
Walmart

Get it from Walmart for $17.85 (originally $24.86). 

14. A Lego Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus set so your dino fan can build their own Jurassic Park. It comes with three mini figures and the famous Jurassic Park jeep.

the LEGO set
Target

Promising review: "Bought for my Jeep-owning, Jurassic Park-loving adult wife as her first Lego set. We had a great time putting it together—more pieces than I expected and well-designed, as Lego sets tend to be. We've even had fun staging the characters in precarious situations on the kitchen table since completing the assembly. Would recommend for the Jeep and/or Jurassic Park lovers in your life." —Julienj

Get it from Amazon for $79.95.

15. A Glo Pal ready to make sensory water play or bath time even more fun. These little friends activate once they're placed in water.

a blue glow pal
Amazon

Promising review: "These really did work and I was quite shocked. My grandbaby absolutely loved playing with these in the bathtub and they really do turn off when you take them out of the tub. Now I love them too when I want to relax I throw them into the water and cut off all the lights and just have a nice relaxing bubble bath, so these are fun for kids and adults." —Marcelle Deal

Get it from Amazon for $24.98.

Find other glow pal colors here

16. Connect 4 Spin — it's the same classic game you love, except there's a twist. Right when you think you've won, the tables turn or ~spin~ and it's back to being anyone's game.

the connect 4 spin game box
Amazon

Promising review: "I bought it because my daughter wanted, and I was intrigued. It is a very fun game and keeps you on your toes. when you think you have it all figured out or you think you about to win the fate of the spin messes it all up. it will either be a quick game or a long game either way it's a fun game!" —Awesome Toddler Teacher!

Get it from Amazon for $15.99

17. A peek-a-boo JJ doll so you can rest your hands when baby wants to play peek-a-boo for hours. If your little ever gets tired of peek-a-boo, JJ also sings songs and says phrases that'll keep them occupied for a while.

the JJ doll
Amazon

Promising review: "My daughter LOVES this doll. She is a huge fan of cocomelon and JJ. She carries this doll around with her. Super cute!" —Jessi

Get it from Amazon for $24.99

18. A Bluey keyboard guitar in case your rockstar is ready to start their band. This keytar comes with ten built-in melodies including the Bluey theme.

Amazon

Promising review: "So many cool features! My daughter's favorite birthday present! It plays for you and has a you-play mode with all your favorite bluey sounds! So cute and easy to use!" —Amanda Gracey

Get it from Amazon for $17.49.

19. A purse pet aka a purse that's actually...alive? Yes! They get a 2-in-1 combo with this animal bag. Not only can they keep their tiny treasures safe inside, but their bag is also a pet with more than 30 sounds and reactions including eyes that really blink.

the purse pet koala
Amazon

Promising reviews: "I bought this for my granddaughter and she LOVES it and carries it around all the time!!" —napolifred

"I have bought three and the girls loved it. The eyes open and close as they walk and it makes different sounds." —Mildred Lopez

Get it from Amazon for $13.07+ (available in two styles). 

20. A Magic Mixies genie lamp littles can unlock by cracking the code. Awaken the genie, summon the magic mist, say the magic words and your Mixie will appear. The fun is only beginning once they get their Mixie which has more than 60 sounds and reactions.

kids playing with the magic mixie genie lamp
Amazon

Promising review: "My son loves the Magic Mixie toys, and he was so happy to add this to his collection! Works great, and my kids have been playing with it nonstop!" —GabbieM

Get it from Amazon for $57.99 (available in two colors). 

Grab a refill pack to keep the fun going here

21. A bracelet maker kit just begging to be the star of their next slumber party. The kit comes with everything needed to make up to 10 stylish bracelets. They might even gift you with one.

Amazon, Target

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 or from Target for $14.99 (originally $19.99).

22. A LeapFrog activity cube filled with activities on each side. They can play musical sounds, match, and sort blocks, explore numbers, nature, and more.

the toy
Target

Get it from Target for $34.99

23. A Pop-It-Go, a multi-colored pattern game perfect for on-the-go play. Pop the bubbles fast in order to advance to the next level.

someone playing the game
Amazon

Promising review: "I have a collection of electronic bubble-popping handheld games. The POP IT GO is my fave. The modes are more challenging and interesting. The best part is the many light-up colors. Size is great in my adult hand. Batteries are included. Unlike others, the POP IT GO turns on by pressing the large button in the back, so the game cannot be played like regular pop it." —Mariano Lara

Get it from Amazon for $9.97.

24. A home laser tag game that might turn your home turf into a battleground. They can play in the day, outside, or at night thanks to the 300-foot range of the lasers and a variety of team colors to choose from. Even the adults will be fighting for a turn.

the game
Target

Get it from Target for $49.99.

25. A Furby to gift your mini with an upgraded classic. The voice-activated animatronic toy has more than 600 reactions and is always ready for a dance party. It can even talk to other Furbies, too.

a reviewer photo of the Furby
amazon.com

Promising review: "As someone who collects furbys, I can tell you the 2023 version is just as special as any other model! It's functions are adorable! It can sing, do a light show, and tell you to relax. The movements are very fluid with the animatronics, and it is SOOOOOO FLUFFY! I recommend 10/10! The more you play with your furb, the more it can do :) Also there are hidden features, so it's up to you to find them!" —Sandrine Chance

Get it from Amazon for $49+ (available in two colors).

26. Beat the Parents — a fun family game where both the parents and kids place a wager at the start of the game. Reviewers advise that you wager carefully, you don't want to be the one stuck on dog duty for the next three months.

the game
Amazon

Promising review: "Our kids love to play this game. Their favorite thing is to come up with the wager. The questions and challenges can be hard for the kids (we just skip them if we don’t think they will get it) We also just gifted this to by brother and his family." —Kymberly B.

Get it from Amazon for $12.34+ (also available with bonus pack).

27. An interactive fingerling pet that responds when it's, well, on their finger. With more than 70 sounds and reactions, these tiny pets will become one of their favorite take-along toys.

a reviewer photo of the fingerling in blue
amazon.com

Promising review: "We bought one of the original Fingerlings (a purple one) for my oldest daughter six years ago when they first came out. She LOVED it! When we saw a wall of them at Macy's, they caught my son's eye, and we ended up getting one for his fourth birthday. He really likes it (we bought the blue one with the green hair) but I will say that the child who probably loved it most is my youngest, who is one. It's the perfect sensory toy for a young child since there is wide variety in the sounds and reactions it makes. Recommend this toy, it's inexpensive and buys you solid distraction time for young kids!" —Jessica Tory

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in five styles).

28. A Monster High doll fashion set for your fashion-savvy child who loves stylish dolls. Clawdeen comes with a super cute dress-up locker complete with 19 surprises and a skulltimate secret.

the doll fashion set
Amazon

Promising review: "This series of dolls is a great value for what you pay for. It has a doll with two complete outfits, including two pairs of shoes, jewelry, and a hat. The locker can become a display that can be mounted to a wall or could be a storage/carrying case for the doll. Clawdeen herself is a delightful doll. Sturdy with pretty good articulation, she's fun to pose, and kids would easily be able to play with her. I also love this design for Clawdeen more than any other. The color of the hair is gorgeous, and the crimp is neat. The hair does have a stiff feel to it, and I wouldn't brush it due to the crimp. However, I also feel like it can keep nice and neat easier than some others when played with." —Kristian

Get it from Amazon for $34.67.

29. A crawling Crybaby doll that not only crawls around like a real baby but also cries real tears. But it's not all gloom, the Crybaby also giggles, plays with her rattle, and makes more than 35 other realistic baby sounds.

Amazon

Get it from Amazon for $26.99.

30. A squirkle you can buy in a three- or five-pack with tiny little details and fidget points that'll keep kids entertained for hours. They're good for adults, too!

the squirkles
Amazon

Promising review: "Love these toys. I am an adult who needs and loves fidget toys. These are by far some of the best fidget toys out there. Of the five animals, my favorites are: 1) curly chameleon — its tail makes for a good, silent fidget toy. 2) Clickety Cat — its feet have a nice twist motion and sound but the tail and ears are satisfying too. 3) Cheeky Pop Monkey — the bubble pop butt is hilarious and using the ears to make the inverted bubbles pop is great! I am very happy with all the fidget animals. They are all good quality, cute, and functional for my needs. Now I want to find the scorpion, jellyfish, and hedgehog. Maybe I am late to the game but these toys are hard to find. I hope they release more someday." —Jill

Get a 3-pk from Amazon for $11.69 (available in three styles and also in a five pack). 

Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity. 